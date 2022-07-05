The Best Early Amazon Prime Day Deals on Laptops and Two-In-One Tablets

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Though summer feels like it’s only just started, working life continues to go on. And on Amazon Prime Day (which returns July 12 and 13), tons of deals await on products that can make working life easier and more efficient. But you don’t have to wait until next week to enjoy discounts on tech and home office essentials , including laptops and computers.

A few bucks off some shorts or maybe a pair of socks won’t make all that much difference to the consumer. But when it comes to tech, any deal is a good one. In fact, Amazon has already started rolling out some bargains (including on Apple products , such as the latest iPads ) ahead of this month’s big shopping event, with up to 24 percent off available on some top products right now ahead of the back-to-school season.

It’s also worth mentioning that Amazon Prime Day isn’t the only way to save on electronics and other categories — some of the best competing sales at Target and other online retailers are already happening right now, too.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up some of the best early Amazon Prime Day deals on laptops and computers. Shop them below before inventory runs dry, and bookmark this page as we’ll be updating it on the big day.

1. Microsoft Surface Pro 8 (10 to 23% off)

Good deals on Microsoft’s best-selling Surface Pro 8 can be hard to come by, and one of our top tablets for taking notes is currently on sale for up to 23 percent off. The 13-inch two-in-one tablet is currently on sale for $855 when you buy the Intel Core i5 model with 8GB RAM (memory) and 128GB solid-state drive (SSD) or you can upgrade your memory and storage and get the Intel Evo Platform Core i7 model with 16GB RAM/256GB SSD for $1,399 (reg. $1,600). Other configurations are also on sale.

Buy: Microsoft Surface Pro 8 with i7, 16GB RAM and 256GB SSD (reg. $1,600) $1,339.01

2. Lenovo Flex 5 Laptop (27% off)

With a setup not far removed from the flexibility of the acclaimed Microsoft Surface Pro, the 14-inch Lenovo Flex 5 laptop (reg $850) also nails the laptop-tablet combo setup — and the 27 percent off discount brings it down to $621. The Windows-based Flex has 256 GB of disk space, 16 GB of RAM, an AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor and an AMD Radeon graphics card — an excellent combination of storage, memory and performance for a device of its size and price. There are some other neat perks, too. It has a 360-degree hinge and the webcam has a privacy slider, and the device comes with its own stylus at no extra cost.

Buy: Lenovo Flex 5 Laptop (reg. $850) $586.98

3. ASUS VivoBook Go (36% off)

Great for college students on a budget, ASUS’ 11.6-inch VivoBook Go is already affordable at the regular price of $250 — but now it’s 36 percent off, so you can get it for just $160. It’s equipped with an Intel Celeron N4020 processor with up to 2.8 GHz speed, 4GB RAM and 64GB hard drive, so it’s the perfect discount school laptop for basic tasks such as taking notes, checking email and downloading files. And at under an inch thick and with the ability to lay completely flat, the VivoVBook Go is also ideal for busy students and travelers.

Buy: ASUS Vivobook Go $159.99

4. HP 15 Laptop (24% off)

The HP 15 laptop (reg. $660) is an ideal device for entertainment, and it comes out to $502 after the 24 percent discount. It has a 15.6-inch anti-glare screen, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD and an Intel Core i5 processor and Iris Xe graphics card. With a battery life of seven hours, you can fit in about 50 percent of Lord of the Rings , too.

Buy: HP 15 Laptop (reg. $660) $502.00

5. 2021 Apple 16-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Chip (8% off)

Although Apple’s new M2 chip will arrive next month in the 2022 MacBook Pro and MacBook Air laptops, the processor’s predecessor, the M1, is still a speedy option. Last year’s 16-inch MacBook Pro (reg. $2,499) is equipped with the M1 chip, a Liquid Retina XDR display, 16GB RAM and a 16-core graphics card — all for $2,299 for the 512GB model or $2,499 for the 1TB storage option (reg. $2,700).

Buy: 2021 Apple 16-inch MacBook Pro Laptop (reg. $2,499 and up) $2,299.00

6. Acer Swift 3 Laptop (10% off)

Acer’s early discounts might be comparatively small, but its machines are still great value for money. The brand’s Swift 3 laptop (reg. $750) has a 14-inch HD screen, 512GB hard drive, 8GB RAM, an AMD Ryzen 7 processor and Radeon graphics card and Amazon Alexa compatibility, offering speed, storage and convenience. It’s marked down by 10 percent, so the current price is just $678.

Buy: Acer Swift 3 Laptop (reg. $750) $698.00

7. HP Pavilion x360 Convertible Laptop (14% off)

HP’s 14-inch Pavilion x360 laptop (reg. $778) is yet another great affordable alternative to the Microsoft Surface Pro 8. It can flip between computer and tablet seamlessly, and it has an 11th generation Intel Core i5 processor and Iris Xe graphics, 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD.

Buy: BUY NOW: $672.00

8. Acer Aspire 5 Laptop with R3 3350U CPU (9% off)

The 15.6-inch Acer Aspire 5 laptop (reg. $370 and up) is a bargain option for a laptop that runs quickly with a few extra perks. The model with the AMD Ryzen 5 CPU, 128GB and 4GB RAM is on sale for $359, which is 10 percent off the list price of $400. With up to 11 hours of battery life and a full HD LED-backlit display, this Windows device can expand beyond the confines of just a discount laptop.

Buy: Acer Aspire 5 Laptop (reg. $400) $349.99

