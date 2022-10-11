The Best Amazon Fall Prime Day Deals on Apple Watches, AirPods, iPads, MacBooks and More

Unless you’re open to buying refurbished devices, Apple products rarely go on sale. That’s why Amazon Prime Early Access — the e-commerce’s pre-holiday shopping event to rival Black Friday and Cyber Monday — is a great time to save on Apple’s most popular products.

Amazon ’s second two-day savings event of the year promises some of best deals on Apple products. Right now, the new Apple Watch Series 8 and the latest MacBooks and iPads with M2 are among the devices on sale alongside iMacs, AirPods, Apple TV and more.

Whether you’re in need of a lighting-speed laptop for drafting your newest screenplay, a smartwatch to keep you on schedule, or a bigger desktop computer to upgrade your home office, we’ve rounded up some of the best early Amazon fall Prime Day deals on Apple devices to shop online now. Pricing and availability are accurate as of press time, but note that inventory and discounts may change.

The Best Amazon Fall Prime Day Deals on Apple iPads and Accessories

1. 2022 Apple 11-inch iPad Air with Wi-Fi, 64GB ($40 to $70 off)

Save seven percent off the newest Apple Air with 64GB, bringing the price down to $559. You can also save nine percent off the 256GB model, which is currently $679 (down from $749) for the in Space Gray , Purple or Starlight colorways.

Buy: 2022 Apple 11-inch Air with Wi-Fi, 64GB (reg. $599) $519.00

2. 2021 Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro with Wi-Fi, 128GB ($100 off)

The 2021 model of Apple’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro (reg. $1,099) with Wi-Fi and 128GB is marked down to $999, so it’s a great option if you’re looking for a more portable replacement for your laptop. If you need more storage, the 256GB model in Space Gray is also on sale for $1,100 (reg. $1,199).

Buy: 2021 Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro with Wi-Fi in Silver, 128GB (reg. $1,099) $999.00

3. 2021 Apple 11-inch iPad Pro with Wi-Fi, 256GB ($70 off)

If you’re looking for a smaller screen, the 11-inch iPad Pro with Wi-Fi and 128GB storage is only $749 (reg. $799), so you’re getting $50 off the original price. Other options are also on sale, including the 256GB model ($829, reg. $899), 1TB ($1,429, reg. $1,499) and the 2TB ($1,700, reg. $1899).

Buy: 2021 Apple 11-inch iPad Pro with Wi-Fi in Space Gray, 256GB (reg. $899) $979.94

4. 2021 Apple iPad with Wi-Fi, 64GB (18% off)

Save up to 18 percent off the 2021 Apple iPad with Wi-Fi , which is $270 for the 64GB storage option (reg. $329).

Buy: 2021 Apple iPad with Wi-Fi in Silver, 64GB (reg. $329) $269.00

5. Apple Smart Keyboard for iPad (up to 20% off)

Save six to 20 percent off all of Apple’s Smart Keyboards and Smart Keyboard Folios for select iPad , iPad Air and iPad Pro models.

Buy: Apple Smart Keyboard Folio for iPad Pro 12.9-inch (5th, 4th and 3rd Generation) - US English $159.00

The Best Amazon Fall Prime Day Deals on Apple Watches

1. Apple Watch Series 8 ($40 off)

The newest Apple Watch Series 8 (reg. $699) on sale for six percent off in select case and band combinations, bringing the price down to $659 for the GPS and Cellular 41mm model with a Graphite stainless steel case and Midnight sport band or the Silver/White case and band combination . Other models are also on sale, including the GPS 45mm in Product (RED), Starlight and more colorways.

Buy: Apple Watch Series 8 GPS + Cellular 41mm (reg. $699) $659.00

The Best Amazon Fall Prime Day Deals on AirPods and Beats Headphones and Earbuds

1. Apple AirPods, 2nd Gen (43% off)

Regularly $159, the second-gen Apple AirPods are marked down to $90, one of their lowest prices all year. While they’re not the latest model, the Bluetooth earbuds are built with the stellar H1 chip and up to 24 hours of total listening time with the MagSafe charging case.

Buy: Apple AirPods 2nd Gen (reg. $159) $89.99

2. Apple AirPods Pro, 2nd Gen ($26 off)

Save 10 percent off Apple’s second-gen AirPods Pro earbuds ($223, reg. $249), one of the lowest prices since Black Friday. They feature excellent noise canceling, a waterproof design and 24 hours of battery life.

Buy: Apple AirPods Pro (reg. $249) $234.99

3. Apple AirPods Max Headphones ($70 off)

Get the Apple AirPods Max headphones (reg. $549) in an array of colors for $479.

Buy: Apple AirPods Max Headphones (reg. $549) $479.00

4. Beats Fit Pro x Kim Kardashian True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds (10% off)

Save $20 off the Beats Fit Pro x Kim Kardashian exclusive colorway , bringing the H1 chip-equipped True Wireless noise-cancelling earbuds down to $180.

Buy: Beats Fit Pro x Kim Kardashian – True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds – Apple H1 Headphone Chip, Compatible with Apple & Android, Class 1 Bluetooth® – Moon $199.99

5. Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds (20% off)

Apple-loving audiophiles can get 20 percent off the Beats Powerbeats Pro with the H1 chip (reg. $250), bringing the price down to $200. These Bluetooth earbuds promise up to nine hours of listening time (or over 24 hours with the charging case), adjustable ear hooks for a secure fit, and a sweat- and water-resistant design that makes them great for workouts and running.

Buy: Apple Powerbeats Pro (reg. $250) $199.95

6. Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones ($180 off)

You’ll get 22 hours of listening time and pure adaptive noise canceling with these Apple-owned Beats by Dre Studio3 wireless over-ear headphones (reg. $350), which are going for 51 percent off. They’re available in other stylish colors .

Buy: Beats by Dre Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones (reg. $350) $229.99

The Best Amazon Fall Prime Day Deals on Apple MacBooks and iMacs

1. 2022 Apple MacBook Air with M2 (13% off)

The latest 2022 Apple MacBook Air with the speedy new M2 chip is on sale for $1,049 (reg. $1,199) when you get the 256GB storage option in select colorways. If you need double the space, the 512GB model is 10 percent off, bringing the price down to $1,349 (reg. $1,499).

Buy: 2022 Apple MacBook Air Laptop with M2 chip: 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, 1080p FaceTime HD Camera. Works with iPhone and iPad; Midnight $1,049.00

2. 2021 Apple 16-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Chip ($400 off)

Although Apple’s new M2 chip has arrived in the 2022 MacBook Pro and MacBook Air laptops, the processor’s predecessor, the M1, is still a speedy option. On sale for 16% off, the 2021 16-inch MacBook Pro with M1 (reg. $2,499) is equipped with a Liquid Retina XDR display, 16GB RAM and a 16-core graphics card — all for $2,099 for the 512GB model or $2,299 for the 1TB storage option .

Buy: 2021 Apple 16-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Chip, 512GB (reg. $2,499) $2,099.00

3. 2021 Apple 14-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Chip ($400 off)

Apple changed the speed game with its powerful M1 chip, which you’ll get in the 2021 version of the 14-inch MacBook Pro (reg. $1,999) with the Liquid Retina XDR display, now the lowest it’s been at $1,599. This laptop has 16GB RAM, a 512GB solid-state drive (SSD), a 10-core CPU and a 16-core graphics card — which all add up to 3.7 times faster performance and up to 11 times faster machine learning capability. (The 1TB option is also on sale for $2,099, reg. $2,499).

Buy: 2021 Apple 14-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Chip, 1TB (reg. $2,499) $2,099.00

5. 2020 Apple MacBook Air with M1 ($200 off)

Apple’s 2020 MacBook Air with M1 is on sale during Prime Early Access for 20 percent off, bringing down the price to $799 for for the 8GB RAM/256GB SSD model.

Buy: 2021 Apple iMac (24-inch, Apple M1 chip with 8‑core CPU and 8‑core GPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB) - Blue $1,499.00

More of the Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on Apple Products

1. Apple AirTag Leather Loop (52% off)

Keep your AirTag protected and stylish with this leather loop, which is only $25 (reg. $39).

Buy: Apple AirTag Leather Loop (reg. $35) $21.84

2. 2021 Apple TV 4K with 32GB ($70 off)

Cutting the cord gets easier for Apple aficionados with the 2021 Apple TV 4K , which is on sale for $109 (so you’ll save $70, or 39 percent off). It offers 4K streaming for Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, HBO Max and Netflix, and comes with 32GB storage. The 64GB option is also on sale for $130 (reg. $199).

Buy: Apple TV 4K, 64GB (reg. $199) $169.99