ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

The Best Amazon Fall Prime Day Deals on Apple Watches, AirPods, iPads, MacBooks and More

By Danielle Directo-Meston
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dN4Vq_0aaUQZHq00

Unless you’re open to buying refurbished devices, Apple products rarely go on sale. That’s why Amazon Prime Early Access — the e-commerce’s pre-holiday shopping event to rival Black Friday and Cyber Monday — is a great time to save on Apple’s most popular products.

Amazon ’s second two-day savings event of the year promises some of best deals on Apple products. Right now, the new Apple Watch Series 8 and the latest MacBooks and iPads with M2 are among the devices on sale alongside iMacs, AirPods, Apple TV and more.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Whether you’re in need of a lighting-speed laptop for drafting your newest screenplay, a smartwatch to keep you on schedule, or a bigger desktop computer to upgrade your home office, we’ve rounded up some of the best early Amazon fall Prime Day deals on Apple devices to shop online now. Pricing and availability are accurate as of press time, but note that inventory and discounts may change.

The Best Amazon Fall Prime Day Deals on Apple iPads and Accessories

1. 2022 Apple 11-inch iPad Air with Wi-Fi, 64GB ($40 to $70 off)

Save seven percent off the newest Apple Air with 64GB, bringing the price down to $559. You can also save nine percent off the 256GB model, which is currently $679 (down from $749) for the in Space Gray , Purple or Starlight colorways.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46quYU_0aaUQZHq00

Buy: 2022 Apple 11-inch Air with Wi-Fi, 64GB (reg. $599) $519.00

2. 2021 Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro with Wi-Fi, 128GB ($100 off)

The 2021 model of Apple’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro (reg. $1,099) with Wi-Fi and 128GB is marked down to $999, so it’s a great option if you’re looking for a more portable replacement for your laptop. If you need more storage, the 256GB model in Space Gray is also on sale for $1,100 (reg. $1,199).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pLc0W_0aaUQZHq00

Buy: 2021 Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro with Wi-Fi in Silver, 128GB (reg. $1,099) $999.00

3. 2021 Apple 11-inch iPad Pro with Wi-Fi, 256GB ($70 off)

If you’re looking for a smaller screen, the 11-inch iPad Pro with Wi-Fi and 128GB storage is only $749 (reg. $799), so you’re getting $50 off the original price. Other options are also on sale, including the 256GB model ($829, reg. $899), 1TB ($1,429, reg. $1,499) and the 2TB ($1,700, reg. $1899).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SzHY8_0aaUQZHq00

Buy: 2021 Apple 11-inch iPad Pro with Wi-Fi in Space Gray, 256GB (reg. $899) $979.94

4. 2021 Apple iPad with Wi-Fi, 64GB (18% off)

Save up to 18 percent off the 2021 Apple iPad with Wi-Fi , which is $270 for the 64GB storage option (reg. $329).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3go1F1_0aaUQZHq00

Buy: 2021 Apple iPad with Wi-Fi in Silver, 64GB (reg. $329) $269.00

5. Apple Smart Keyboard for iPad (up to 20% off)

Save six to 20 percent off all of Apple’s Smart Keyboards and Smart Keyboard Folios for select iPad , iPad Air and iPad Pro models.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZHJwD_0aaUQZHq00

Buy: Apple Smart Keyboard Folio for iPad Pro 12.9-inch (5th, 4th and 3rd Generation) - US English $159.00

The Best Amazon Fall Prime Day Deals on Apple Watches

1. Apple Watch Series 8 ($40 off)

The newest Apple Watch Series 8 (reg. $699) on sale for six percent off in select case and band combinations, bringing the price down to $659 for the GPS and Cellular 41mm model with a Graphite stainless steel case and Midnight sport band or the Silver/White case and band combination . Other models are also on sale, including the GPS 45mm in Product (RED), Starlight and more colorways.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14lHAP_0aaUQZHq00

Buy: Apple Watch Series 8 GPS + Cellular 41mm (reg. $699) $659.00

The Best Amazon Fall Prime Day Deals on AirPods and Beats Headphones and Earbuds

1. Apple AirPods, 2nd Gen (43% off)

Regularly $159, the second-gen Apple AirPods are marked down to $90, one of their lowest prices all year. While they’re not the latest model, the Bluetooth earbuds are built with the stellar H1 chip and up to 24 hours of total listening time with the MagSafe charging case.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bR0oM_0aaUQZHq00

Buy: Apple AirPods 2nd Gen (reg. $159) $89.99

2. Apple AirPods Pro, 2nd Gen ($26 off)

Save 10 percent off Apple’s second-gen AirPods Pro earbuds ($223, reg. $249), one of the lowest prices since Black Friday. They feature excellent noise canceling, a waterproof design and 24 hours of battery life.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IJd8h_0aaUQZHq00

Buy: Apple AirPods Pro (reg. $249) $234.99

3. Apple AirPods Max Headphones ($70 off)

Get the Apple AirPods Max headphones (reg. $549) in an array of colors for $479.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=303cRH_0aaUQZHq00

Buy: Apple AirPods Max Headphones (reg. $549) $479.00

4. Beats Fit Pro x Kim Kardashian True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds (10% off)

Save $20 off the Beats Fit Pro x Kim Kardashian exclusive colorway , bringing the H1 chip-equipped True Wireless noise-cancelling earbuds down to $180.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QE8Z5_0aaUQZHq00

Buy: Beats Fit Pro x Kim Kardashian – True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds – Apple H1 Headphone Chip, Compatible with Apple & Android, Class 1 Bluetooth® – Moon $199.99

5. Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds (20% off)

Apple-loving audiophiles can get 20 percent off the Beats Powerbeats Pro with the H1 chip (reg. $250), bringing the price down to $200. These Bluetooth earbuds promise up to nine hours of listening time (or over 24 hours with the charging case), adjustable ear hooks for a secure fit, and a sweat- and water-resistant design that makes them great for workouts and running.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zjrud_0aaUQZHq00

Buy: Apple Powerbeats Pro (reg. $250) $199.95

6. Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones ($180 off)

You’ll get 22 hours of listening time and pure adaptive noise canceling with these Apple-owned Beats by Dre Studio3 wireless over-ear headphones (reg. $350), which are going for 51 percent off. They’re available in other stylish colors .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u56Mc_0aaUQZHq00

Buy: Beats by Dre Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones (reg. $350) $229.99

The Best Amazon Fall Prime Day Deals on Apple MacBooks and iMacs

1. 2022 Apple MacBook Air with M2 (13% off)

The latest 2022 Apple MacBook Air with the speedy new M2 chip is on sale for $1,049 (reg. $1,199) when you get the 256GB storage option in select colorways. If you need double the space, the 512GB model is 10 percent off, bringing the price down to $1,349 (reg. $1,499).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KEXH2_0aaUQZHq00

Buy: 2022 Apple MacBook Air Laptop with M2 chip: 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, 1080p FaceTime HD Camera. Works with iPhone and iPad; Midnight $1,049.00

2. 2021 Apple 16-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Chip ($400 off)

Although Apple’s new M2 chip has arrived in the 2022 MacBook Pro and MacBook Air laptops, the processor’s predecessor, the M1, is still a speedy option. On sale for 16% off, the 2021 16-inch MacBook Pro with M1 (reg. $2,499) is equipped with a Liquid Retina XDR display, 16GB RAM and a 16-core graphics card — all for $2,099 for the 512GB model or $2,299 for the 1TB storage option .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qMgdD_0aaUQZHq00

Buy: 2021 Apple 16-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Chip, 512GB (reg. $2,499) $2,099.00

3. 2021 Apple 14-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Chip ($400 off)

Apple changed the speed game with its powerful M1 chip, which you’ll get in the 2021 version of the 14-inch MacBook Pro (reg. $1,999) with the Liquid Retina XDR display, now the lowest it’s been at $1,599. This laptop has 16GB RAM, a 512GB solid-state drive (SSD), a 10-core CPU and a 16-core graphics card — which all add up to 3.7 times faster performance and up to 11 times faster machine learning capability. (The 1TB option is also on sale for $2,099, reg. $2,499).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DmKr5_0aaUQZHq00

Buy: 2021 Apple 14-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Chip, 1TB (reg. $2,499) $2,099.00

5. 2020 Apple MacBook Air with M1 ($200 off)

Apple’s 2020 MacBook Air with M1 is on sale during Prime Early Access for 20 percent off, bringing down the price to $799 for for the 8GB RAM/256GB SSD model.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lxifB_0aaUQZHq00

Buy: 2021 Apple iMac (24-inch, Apple M1 chip with 8‑core CPU and 8‑core GPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB) - Blue $1,499.00

More of the Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on Apple Products

1. Apple AirTag Leather Loop (52% off)

Keep your AirTag protected and stylish with this leather loop, which is only $25 (reg. $39).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UDnZI_0aaUQZHq00

Buy: Apple AirTag Leather Loop (reg. $35) $21.84

2. 2021 Apple TV 4K with 32GB ($70 off)

Cutting the cord gets easier for Apple aficionados with the 2021 Apple TV 4K , which is on sale for $109 (so you’ll save $70, or 39 percent off). It offers 4K streaming for Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, HBO Max and Netflix, and comes with 32GB storage. The 64GB option is also on sale for $130 (reg. $199).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ssttp_0aaUQZHq00
.

Buy: Apple TV 4K, 64GB (reg. $199) $169.99

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

The Best Amazon Prime Early Access Deals, From Tech to Top Holiday Toys and More (Updating)

In addition to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Amazon Prime Day has become yet another Super Bowl for online deal hunters — and now the e-commerce giant hopes to compete with both with another two-day shopping event this year. After returning to its traditional July dates earlier this year, Amazon is introducing Prime Early Access, a new two-day pre-holiday shopping event that takes place Oct. 11 and 12 exclusively for members. The company says the fall blowout will include “a Top 100 list of some of the season’s most popular and giftable items” across every category as well as big savings...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Hollywood Reporter

Jamie Lee Curtis Jokingly Signs Contract Promising Not to Appear in More ‘Halloween’ Films: “I Should Call My Lawyer First”

Jamie Lee Curtis promises that Halloween Ends really is her last go as Laurie Strode. The franchise star and award-winning actress was so sure that her run with the 40-plus-year horror franchise has concluded that she even signed a contract confirming it during her recent late-night appearance promoting the film.More from The Hollywood ReporterJamie Lee Curtis, 'Halloween Ends' Team on the Final Chapter and What They Took From SetJamie Lee Curtis Calls Antisemitism in Kanye "Ye" West's Removed Tweet "Abhorrent"Jamie Lee Curtis on Her Run With 'Halloween' Coming to an End, Working With David Gordon Green Curtis, who appeared on Jimmy Kimmel...
MOVIES
Yahoo!

55 deals to snag at Amazon's massive pre-Prime Day sale — starting at just $13

Prime Day 2 is coming next week (October 11 and 12), but if you just can't wait to get your shop on, we feel you. That's why we've collected some of the best sales on Amazon this weekend right here, so you can pick the very best discounts and make 'em work for you! We've got big, big discounts on fab brands like Apple, Fitbit, Crock-Pot and more, as well as huge category deals on smart TVs, kitchen appliances, fashion staples and a wide variety of other favorites. And all you have to do is scroll, "Add to Cart", and enjoy! Seems like a pretty perfect deal to us.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Kardashian
Yahoo!

Psst...Amazon has a secret coupon page — save up to 50%

Super-savvy old-school coupon clippers can make an art form out of saving money. And though you may think online shopping doesn't quite allow for the same form of self-expression, you'd be wrong. At least when it comes to Amazon, which has one place where you can access a bounty of coupons — just like thumbing through the newspaper in olden times! You can see what coupons are available, search for coupons from your favorite brands and generally revel in the thrill of saving. Amazon's secret page of coupons is available to you anytime. (Get a load of the categories list on the left column!)
BEAUTY & FASHION
Digital Trends

Best Buy just knocked $200 off this Chromebook — now just $99

If you’re a student on a tight budget, Chromebooks offer a great alternative to laptops that often cost hundreds of dollars more while still offering the same features. For example, this 14-inch Asus Chromebook not only has a big screen, but it’s currently going for only $99 at Best Buy as part of the Best Buy Prime Day deals that we’ve seen in the past couple of days.
COMPUTERS
ZDNet

Walmart Rollback Days deal: Sony's 75-inch 4K TV is 67% off

Walmart's Rollback Days just started this morning, meaning you can save hundreds -- if not thousands -- on much-needed tech upgrades. One such upgrade? The Sony 75-inch Class XR75X95J BRAVIA XR Full Array LED 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV is on sale for only $1,298, saving you $1,699. This is the lowest price we've seen on this particular model.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Airpods#Apple Macbook#Apple Watches#Apple Products#Electronics Deals#The Best Amazon Fall#Macbooks#Amazon Prime Early Access#Apple Watch Series#Imacs#Travel Accessories#Apple Ipads And#Apple Air
CNET

Prime Day Deals Under $25: Last Chance to Save Big

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. Amazon's second Prime Day event of the year is well underway, bringing with it thousands of deals. We're tracking all of the biggest and best deals in our October Prime Day live blog, but there are a lot of smaller deals to be found, too. Whether you're looking for some deal inspiration during this fall's Prime Early Access Sale event, you aim to make the most of a limited budget or you just want to save on some everyday essentials, we've got you covered. We are in the last stretch so now is the time to grab these bargains while you can.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
iPad
NewsBreak
Netflix
TheStreet

Amazon Prime Early Access Sale: Save on Fire TV, Sony, LG, and Samsung TVs

Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale is finally here -- and runs through end of Oct 12. — and if you've been waiting to score a TV, now is an excellent time. And while you could dive through the list to find the best of the best, the team here at TheStreet Deals is doing the hard work for you. This way, you can keep reading to see the best deals on TVs from brands like Sony, LG, Samsung and Amazon (AMZN) , as well as accessories like streaming sticks and boxes.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

The 5 best laptop deals in Best Buy’s rival October Prime Day sale

Amazon brought back Prime Day deals for another round this year with its Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, also known as the October Prime Day, so retailers like Best Buy have launched their own discounts in response. The Best Buy Prime Day sale includes significant price cuts on a wide range of laptops, and since there are just too many to choose from, we’ve gathered the five best laptop deals right here to help you narrow down your options.
COMPUTERS
CNET

There's a Hidden Trackpad on Your iPhone. Here's How You Can Unlock It

Your iPhone and iPad are packed with a bunch of neat hidden features, including on iOS 16, which features the ability to connect your Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controllers and easily view and share all your saved Wi-Fi passwords from your settings. However, interesting hidden features have always been around on...
CELL PHONES
CBS News

The best early Black Friday TV deals: Samsung, Sony, LG and more

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Early Black Friday deals have arrived. We've found major discounts on top-rated TVs. Shop slashed prices on TV models from...
ELECTRONICS
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
58K+
Followers
15K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy