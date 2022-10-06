ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Best Amazon Deals on Apple’s Newest Products to Shop Before Fall Prime Day

By Danielle Directo-Meston
The Hollywood Reporter

 3 days ago
Unless you’re open to buying refurbished devices, Apple products rarely go on sale. That’s why Amazon Prime Early Access — the e-commerce’s pre-holiday shopping event to rival Black Friday and Cyber Monday — will likely be a great time to save on Apple’s most popular products.

Amazon ’s second two-day savings event of the year takes place Oct. 11 and 12, but you don’t have to wait until next week to shop some of the best deals on Apple products. Right now, the new Apple Watch Series 8 and the latest MacBooks and iPads with M2 are among the devices on sale alongside iMacs, AirPods, Apple TV and more.

Whether you’re in need of a lighting-speed laptop for drafting your newest screenplay, a smartwatch to keep you on schedule, or a bigger desktop computer to upgrade your home office, we’ve rounded up some of the best early Amazon fall Prime Day deals on Apple devices to shop online now. Pricing and availability are accurate as of press time, but note that inventory and discounts may change.

The Best Amazon Fall Prime Day Deals on Apple iPads and Accessories

1. 2022 Apple 11-inch iPad Air with Wi-Fi, 64GB ($40 to $70 off)

Save seven percent off the newest Apple Air with 64GB, bringing the price down to $559. You can also save nine percent off the 256GB model, which is currently $679 (down from $749) for the in Space Gray , Purple or Starlight colorways.

Buy: 2022 Apple 11-inch Air with Wi-Fi, 64GB (reg. $599) $559.00

2. 2021 Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro with Wi-Fi, 128GB ($100 off)

The 2021 model of Apple’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro (reg. $1,099) with Wi-Fi and 128GB is marked down to $999, so it’s a great option if you’re looking for a more portable replacement for your laptop. If you need more storage, the 256GB model in Space Gray is also on sale for $1,100 (reg. $1,199).

Buy: 2021 Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro with Wi-Fi in Silver, 128GB (reg. $1,099) $999.00

3. 2021 Apple 11-inch iPad Pro with Wi-Fi, 128GB ($100 to $199 off)

If you’re looking for a smaller screen, the 11-inch iPad Pro with Wi-Fi and 128GB storage is only $749 (reg. $799), so you’re getting $50 off the original price. Other options are also on sale, including the 256GB model ($829, reg. $899), 1TB ($1,429, reg. $1,499) and the 2TB ($1,700, reg. $1899).

Buy: 2021 Apple 11-inch iPad Pro with Wi-Fi in Space Gray, 128GB (reg. $799) $749.00

4. 2021 Apple iPad with Wi-Fi, 256GB (9% off)

Save up to 10 percent off the 2021 Apple iPad with Wi-Fi , which is $299 for the 64GB storage option (reg. $329) or $429 for the 256GB model (reg. $479).

Buy: 2021 Apple iPad with Wi-Fi in Silver, 64GB (reg. $329) $299.00

5. Apple Smart Keyboard for iPad (up to 20% off)

Save six to 20 percent off all of Apple’s Smart Keyboards and Smart Keyboard Folios for select iPad , iPad Air and iPad Pro models.

Buy: Apple Smart Keyboard Folio for iPad Pro 12.9-inch (5th, 4th and 3rd Generation) - US English $159.00

The Best Early Amazon Fall Prime Day Deals on Apple Watches

1. Apple Watch Series 8 ($40 off)

The newest Apple Watch Series 8 (reg. $699) on sale for six percent off in select case and band combinations, bringing the price down to $649 for the GPS and Cellular 41mm model with a Graphite stainless steel case and Midnight sport band or the Silver/White case and band combination .

Buy: Apple Watch Series 8 GPS + Cellular 41mm (reg. $699) $659.00

The Best Early Amazon Fall Prime Day Deals on AirPods and Beats

1. Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case ($69 off off)

This is your chance to get 28 percent off Apple’s first-gen AirPods Pro earbuds ($180, reg. $249), one of the lowest prices since Black Friday. They feature excellent noise canceling, a waterproof design and 24 hours of battery life.

Buy: Apple AirPods Pro (reg. $249) $169.99

2. Apple AirPods, 2nd Gen ($40)

Regularly $159, the second-gen Apple AirPods are marked down to $119. While they’re not the latest model, the Bluetooth earbuds are built with the stellar H1 chip and up to 24 hours of total listening time with the MagSafe charging case.

Buy: Apple AirPods 2nd Gen (reg. $159) $89.99

3. Apple AirPods Max Headphones ($70 off)

Get the Apple AirPods Max headphones (reg. $549) in an array of colors for $479.

Buy: Apple AirPods Max Headphones (reg. $549) $479.00

4. Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds (20% off)

Apple-loving audiophiles can get 20 percent off the Beats Powerbeats Pro with the H1 chip (reg. $250), bringing the price down to $200. These Bluetooth earbuds promise up to nine hours of listening time (or over 24 hours with the charging case), adjustable ear hooks for a secure fit, and a sweat- and water-resistant design that makes them great for workouts and running.

Buy: Apple Powerbeats Pro (reg. $250) $199.95

5. Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones ($120 off)

You’ll get 22 hours of listening time and pure adaptive noise canceling with these Apple-owned Beats by Dre Studio3 wireless over-ear headphones (reg. $350), which are going for 34 percent off. They’re available in other stylish colors .

Buy: Beats by Dre Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones (reg. $350) $229.99

The Best Early Amazon Fall Prime Day Deals on Apple MacBooks and iMacs

1. 2022 Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Chip ($150 off)

The latest 2022 Apple MacBook with the speedy new M2 chip is on sale for $1,149 for the 8GB memory/256GB storage option (reg. $1,299). You can upgrade to the 8GB/512GB model and save $200 off ($1,299, reg. $1,499).

Buy: 2022 Apple MacBook Pro Laptop with M2 chip (reg. $1,299) $1,149.00

2. 2022 Apple MacBook Air with M2 ($100 off)

Yet another new model on sale is the 2022 Apple MacBook Air with the M2 chip, which is only $1,099 (reg. $1,199) when you get the 256GB storage option in select colorways. If you need double the space, the 512GB model is seven percent off, bringing the price down to $1,399 (reg. $1,499).

Buy: 2022 Apple MacBook Air Laptop with M2 chip (reg. $1,199) $1,099.00

3. 2021 Apple 16-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Chip ($400 off)

Although Apple’s new M2 chip has arrived in the 2022 MacBook Pro and MacBook Air laptops, the processor’s predecessor, the M1, is still a speedy option. The 2021 16-inch MacBook Pro with M1 (reg. $2,499) is equipped with a Liquid Retina XDR display, 16GB RAM and a 16-core graphics card — all for $2,099 for the 512GB model or $2,299 for the 1TB storage option .

Buy: 2021 Apple 16-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Chip, 512GB (reg. $2,499) $2,099.00

4. 2021 Apple 14-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Chip ($400 off)

Apple changed the speed game with its powerful M1 chip, which you’ll get in the 2021 version of the 14-inch MacBook Pro (reg. $1,999) with the Liquid Retina XDR display, now the lowest it’s been at $1,599. This laptop has 16GB RAM, a 512GB solid-state drive (SSD), a 10-core CPU and a 16-core graphics card — which all add up to 3.7 times faster performance and up to 11 times faster machine learning capability. (The 1TB option is also on sale for $2,099, reg. $2,499).

Buy: 2021 Apple 14-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Chip, 1TB (reg. $2,499) $2,099.00

5. 2021 Apple 24-inch iMac with 8GB RAM/256 SSD

Apple’s 24-inch iMac (reg. $1,499) is equipped 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD storage, and the M1 chip — and it’s all on sale for seven percent off, bringing the price down to $1,399.

Buy: 2021 24-inch Apple iMac with M1 chip (reg. $1,499) $1,399.00

More of the Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on Apple Products

1. Apple AirTag Leather Loop (36% off)

Keep your AirTag protected and stylish with this leather loop, which is only $25 (reg. $39).

Buy: Apple AirTag Leather Loop (reg. $35) $24.99

2. 2021 Apple TV 4K with 32GB ($50 off)

Cutting the cord gets easier for Apple aficionados with the 2021 Apple TV 4K , which is on sale for $169 (so you’ll save $10). It offers 4K streaming for Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, HBO Max and Netflix, and comes with 32GB storage. The 64GB option is also on sale for $190 (reg. $199).

Buy: Apple TV 4K, 64GB (reg. $199) $189.98



Amazon Prime Day Returns Next Week— Here’s Everything You Need to Know Before You Shop

In addition to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Amazon Prime Day has become yet another Super Bowl for online deal hunters — and now the e-commerce giant hopes to compete with both with another two-day shopping event this year. After returning to its traditional July dates earlier this year, Amazon is introducing Prime Early Access, a new two-day pre-holiday shopping event that will take place Oct. 11 and 12 exclusively for members. The company says the fall blowout will include “a Top 100 list of some of the season’s most popular and giftable items” across every category as well as big...
INTERNET


Lena Dunham on Cutting Her Own ‘Catherine Called Birdy’ Cameo and Celebrating Film at Amazon’s “Medieval Rave” Event

In honor of its newest release Catherine Called Birdy, Amazon Prime Video transformed the top of The Grove parking lot in Los Angeles into a medieval-themed festival on Friday night, where writer-director Lena Dunham also made an appearance to take in the sights. “This is my dream — I don’t go out very much but if I were going to, it would be to a medieval rave, and now it’s happening,” Dunham told The Hollywood Reporter of the experience — dubbed “Birdyfest” — which saw staff in character as medieval townspeople and booths for psychics, tarot card reading, hair braiding,...
LOS ANGELES, CA


The Best Amazon Prime Day 2 Alternative Sales Happening Online Right Now

As shoppers are readying their wallets for Amazon Prime Early Access on Oct. 11 and 12, other retailers are piggy-backing off the epic pre-holiday shopping event with their own rival deals. For those looking to avoid shelling out extra money on an Amazon Prime membership (which costs $15 per month or $139 annually), the great news is that there are plenty of fall sales to shop elsewhere online. Target‘s autumn Deal Days, Bed Bath & Beyond’s fall savings event, Wayfair’s 5 Days of Deals and Petco’s Ruffs and Mews sale are just a few competitive blowouts that hope to lure...
BEAUTY & FASHION
TechRadar

Apple discontinues various older iPhones after iPhone 14 series launch

Apple has discontinued many older iPhones, including iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 11. Apple routinely discontinues its older iPhones with the launch of the latest generation to curb the overlapping of phones in its portfolio. These iPhones are removed from the official Apple...
CELL PHONES
Business Insider

The 25 best deals from Target's Deal Days event, including savings on Apple, KitchenAid, and more

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. If you missed out on Target's Deal Days event earlier this year, you're in luck. The retailer is bringing back its three-day sale event for a second time in 2022, promising discounts on electronics, home goods, kitchen appliances, and more. The savings begin today and end October 8.
SHOPPING
hypebeast.com

Apple iPhone 15 Ultra Will Reportedly Replace Next Year's Pro Max Model

Following news that Apple‘s Dynamic Island will be expanding to the entire iPhone 15 family, Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman now reports that the company may be rebranding its largest and most expensive phone to iPhone 15 Ultra, departing from the previous Pro Max designation. Since 2019, Apple has used...
CELL PHONES
laptopmag.com

Amazon Prime Early Access Sale 2022: Best deals to shop now

Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale deals are set to jump-start the holiday shopping season. The retailer's Prime Day in October 48-hour shopping event will offer exclusive deals for Prime members. From October 11-12, Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale (opens in new tab) is expected to offer Black-Friday-like deals. Bargain shoppers...
SHOPPING
Digital Trends

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max review: big, powerful, and nearly perfect

For the last few years, buying Apple’s top-tier iPhone has meant needing to get the Pro equivalent. If you want the nicest cameras, display, and battery life, it’s the Pro iPhone you require. That’s no different this year, with 2022’s best iPhones being the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.
CELL PHONES
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Costco Phases Out Another Set of Products

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Apple Insider

This week's best Apple deals on Amazon knock up to $400 off Macs, iPads, AirPods, Apple Watch & more

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Save up to $400 on a wide selection of Apple products this week at Amazon, as the e-commerce giant gears up for itsPrime Early Access Sale.
ELECTRONICS
ZDNet

These are the best deals on tablets ahead of Amazon's October Prime Day

Amazon is gifting us with another Prime Day this year, and it kicks off next week. Whatever you're looking to shop for will likely be on sale during the October Prime Day 2022 sales event on October 11 and 12, but there are early deals going on right now to snag before the two-day event.
TV SHOWS
Digital Trends

Hurry — Walmart has a 70-inch 4K TV for just $448 right now

Every home theater needs a great 4K TV at its center, and if you’re looking to live large with your home theater, the onn. 70-inch 4K Roku smart TV is only $448 at Walmart right now. That’s an impressive savings of $100 from its regular price of $548, and it makes for one of the best TV deals you’ll find. Free shipping is included. So if the simplicity of a Roku TV combined with the size of a 70-inch screen is right for your home theater, click over to Walmart now to claim one of the best Walmart TV deals available.
ELECTRONICS
whathifi.com

Should you buy an Amazon Fire TV?

The lowdown on Amazon's Fire TVs – and how they compare with the competition. Amazon has been making and selling its ‘Fire TVs’ for quite some time now. For the uninitiated, these are TVs that have the Amazon Fire OS built-in and are not to be confused with Amazon’s Fire TV Stick video streamers that allow you to bring the Fire TV OS to whichever TV you like.
ELECTRONICS
whathifi.com

Apple AirPods Pro slashed to $169 ahead of Amazon Prime Early Access Sale

Apple's flagship version of its AirPod earbuds, the AirPods Pro, is on sale right now at Amazon for 32 per cent or $80 off (opens in new tab), bringing the price down to just $170. This is a great deal ahead of the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale and we'd be surprised if it was beaten during Amazon's event which runs over the 11th and 12th of October.
ELECTRONICS
makeuseof.com

The Best iPhone 14 Pro Max Cases

Phones have become an integral part of everyday life. This means they are used often, indoors and outdoors, and across different environments. The best way to ensure your phone doesn't get broken thanks to drops, scratches, or falls is by protecting it with a phone case. Thankfully, iPhone cases have...
CELL PHONES
SheKnows

Target Shoppers Love This $15 Lululemon Bag Dupe That Carries All Your Essentials ‘Hands-Free’

Belt bags are back in style, and we swear they’re anything but embarrassing nowadays. Whether you call it a fanny pack, crossbody or waist bag, you can’t say “no” to a good 90s trend that makes life incredibly easy. Today, there are many more chic options that even designer brands are taking advantage of, and people other than tourists love to wear them. Celebrities like Kim Kardashian to Sarah Jessica Parker have been spotted wearing this new streetwear fashion must-have. But sometimes luxury goods aren’t always in the budget, so we’ve found a super low-priced bag that’s still cute to...
BEAUTY & FASHION
