Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

India’s vaccinations hit record with free COVID shots

By Neha Arora Shilpa Jamkhandikar
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43wnpX_0aaSTxSB00
People wearing protective face masks wait to receive a dose of COVISHIELD, a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, at a vaccination centre in New Delhi, India, May 4, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo

BENGALURU, June 21 (Reuters) - India gave out a record 7.5 million vaccine doses on Monday under a federal campaign to inoculate all adults for free after weeks of criticism that a chaotic rollout had worsened a second wave that killed hundreds of thousands.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the government would buy 75% of all vaccines from drug makers and distribute them for free to states, which along with private hospitals had earlier been buying shots for people aged 18-45.

India's previous record of 4.5 million doses was on April 5, followed by a sharp decline with average daily inoculation falling below 3 million.

Experts have said India needs to administer 10 million doses a day to achieve its aim of inoculating 950 million adults by December. So far, India has fully vaccinated fewer than 5% with two doses.

"If supply remains consistent, we will be on course to innoculate most of our population by the end of the year, D N Patil, a senior health official in the country's richest state of Maharashtra, told Reuters.

Maharashtra has a population of more than 125 million.

Earlier this month, the government said India could have as many as 10 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines available per day in July and August.

Government adviser Vinod Kumar Paul said on Monday that administering 10 million shots per day was not a "set goal".

"As the ramping up takes place, speed of implementation should also ramp up and that would lead to a certain number," Paul said in an interview with CNBC-TV18 channel.

"There is a demonstration by the system of how much can be done on a given day, at least this is something that should become obvious by the end of the day."

The country is using domestically made doses of the AstraZeneca (AZN.L) vaccine and Indian company Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin. The government is attempting to secure foreign vaccines such as Pfizer’s (PFE.N) and has waived strict rules to allow quicker imports.

INFECTIONS DECLINE

Over the last 24 hours, India reported 53,256 new cases, the lowest since March 24. Infections hit a peak of about 400,000 a day in May and deaths soared to around 170,000 in April-May.

With an overall case load of 29.9 million, India ranks second-highest globally behind the United States.

Since May, widespread vaccine shortages have worsened the divide between urban and rural areas, as many younger city-dwellers turned to private hospitals, paying between $9-$24 a dose.

"It marks the beginning of the end of adversities related to COVID-19 in the country," Giridhara Babu, a member of the Indian Council of Medical Research, the country's main health research agency, told Reuters.

Experts warn that millions remain vulnerable to infection, particularly in the countryside where two-thirds of the population lives. And a swift reopening of cities could complicate mass immunisation efforts.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

139K+
Followers
168K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Narendra Modi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Of India#Covid#Vaccinations#Covid#Bengaluru#D N Patil#Maharashtra#Cnbc#Indian#Bharat Biotech
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
Country
India
News Break
AstraZeneca
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public Healththeedgemarkets.com

India begins inoculating all adults with free shots

NEW DELHI (June 21): India on Monday began a nationwide campaign of free COVID-19 shots for all adults after weeks of criticism that a chaotic rollout had caused acute shortages and intensified a deadly second wave that killed hundreds of thousands in April and May. Earlier this month, Prime Minister...
HealthPosted by
The Independent

India registers record 8.6 million shots under free vaccine campaign amidst criticism about chaotic rollout

India on Monday administered more than 8 million Covid-19 vaccine doses under a new government policy which makes inoculation free for all adults in the country. The health ministry said 8.6 million doses were administered, the highest single-day vaccination achieved since the drive started on 16 January. Following weeks of criticism over a roll-out of vaccines some deemed chaotic and a shortage of doses, prime minister Narendra Modi announced a policy reversal earlier his month. He said that the federal government would take full control of the vaccination drive and free inoculation would be provided to those over the age of...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Coronavirus news - live: India begins free vaccination drive for adults as Covid cases fall further

All adults in India can get a Covid-19 jab for free starting today as the central government implements its new vaccination strategy which was announced earlier this month. In a policy reversal, prime minister Narendra Modi had announced that the government will procure 75 per cent of the stocks from manufacturers and would allocate to states while 25 per cent could be purchased by private hospitals to be sold for those willing to pay for the jab. A senior government official told News18 that the daily vaccinations could reach five million on Monday for the first time as several...
Indiadallassun.com

Indian envoy to UN highlights country's achievement

New Delhi [India], June 28 (ANI): India's envoy to the United Nations on Monday highlighted the experience of the country's peackeeping forces in dealing with Sexual Exploitation and Abuse (SEA) and said that India has adopted zero tolerance towards this issue. Speaking at a high-level meeting on strengthening conduct of...
Healthwtvbam.com

India’s vaccine shortage eases as inoculations outpace new registrations

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India has administered more COVID-19 vaccine doses in the last two weeks than the number of people who signed up for shots during the period, government data showed on Tuesday, signalling improving supplies after widespread shortages. Indians struggled to book scarce inoculation slots after Prime Minister...
Public HealthFlorida Star

India’s Covid Crisis Hits Bangladesh’s Patients

SILIGURI, India — Jannat-e Firdaus, a 30-year-old homemaker from the Noakhali district of Bangladesh, traveled to Vellore, a city in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu, in April for a malignant tumor operation. She was accompanied by her husband Zubayat Kaiser on her trip to the Christian Medical College & Hospital, founded in 1900 by American missionary Ida S. Scudder. While the […]
Economyomahanews.net

'India to become self-reliant in phosphatic fertilisers'

New Delhi [India], June 28 (ANI): Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Mansukh Mandaviya chaired a meeting with officials of Department of Fertilisers and stakeholders of the fertiliser industry on Monday to improve the availability of phosphatic fertilisers (DAP and NPK) and to reduce the dependence on imports by making India 'aatmnirbhar' in fertilisers.
Medical & BiotechNews-Medical.net

NIH-funded adjuvant improves the efficacy India's COVID-19 vaccine

An adjuvant developed with funding from the National Institutes of Health has contributed to the success of the highly efficacious COVAXIN COVID-19 vaccine, which roughly 25 million people have received to date in India and elsewhere. Adjuvants are substances formulated as part of a vaccine to boost immune responses and...
Public Healthmilwaukeesun.com

Allow state procurement of unlifted COVID vaccines: Andhra

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 30 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday requested the Centre to allow the state government to procure COVID-19 vaccines that had not been lifted by private hospitals. In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Chief Minister explained that...
Public Healthphiladelphiaherald.com

Hema Malini urges people to get vaccinated

Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 28 (ANI): Urging people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in large numbers, BJP MP Hema Malini on Monday said that if everyone gets the jab then the then there will be no possibility of a predicted third wave of the pandemic. She said that vaccination...
EconomyNBC Philadelphia

India's New Loan Guarantees May Have Limited Impact on the Covid-Hit Economy

India has rolled out a slew of fiscal measures amounting to 6.3 trillion rupees ($84.9 billion) aimed at boosting the Covid-struck economy. However, economists are skeptical that it will have a major impact on short-term growth. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said Monday the government will provide additional credit of 1.1...
Public HealthThe Guardian

India’s Covid gender gap: women left behind in vaccination drive

Deep-rooted structural inequalities and patriarchal values are to blame for India’s worrying Covid vaccine gender gap, campaigners and academics have warned. As of 25 June, of the 309m Covid vaccine doses delivered since January 2021, 143m were administered to women compared with nearly 167m to men, according to CoWin, India’s national statistics site – a ratio of 856 doses given to women for every 1,000 given to men. The difference is not accounted for by India’s gender imbalance of 924 women to 1,000 men.
Economyalbuquerqueexpress.com

Left govt should give tax relief, says Kerala Congress

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], June 30 (ANI): Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K Sudhakaran on Tuesday said that the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) instead of agitating against the increase in fuel prices, should give tax relief to the people of Kerala. "When the fuel price crosses Rs 100, the...
Public HealthForeign Policy

We Still Don’t Know India’s True COVID-19 Death Toll

On April 29, India reported over 386,000 new cases of COVID-19 and over 3,500 deaths. It was one of the worst ever days of the country’s pandemic experience, just one week out from the peak of its deadly second wave. The capital of New Delhi was virtually out of space to cremate the COVID-19 dead—the bodies just kept coming in.
Healthsacramentosun.com

Jharkhand Health Minister requests PM to confer Bharat Rant

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], June 30 (ANI): Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday and requested him to award Bharat Ratna to scientists who helped in developing the indigenous COVID-19 vaccines. In his letter to PM Modi, the state minister said everyone should express their...
InternetPosted by
AFP

Indian police probe Twitter over Kashmir map

Indian police have filed preliminary charges against senior Twitter officials over an inaccurate map of the country, an official said Tuesday, in the latest escalation between the US firm and New Delhi. Uttar Pradesh state police said the criminal case was filed against two Twitter India officials late Monday following a complaint from the local head of a Hindu nationalist group that the US firm's website showed the disputed Kashmir region as an independent country. The map was already taken down from Twitter's "Tweep Life" career section after an uproar by social media users on Monday against the micro-blogging site. A police official told AFP that Twitterâs India head Manish Maheshwari and another senior employee were being investigated for breaching India's IT laws and causing public mischief.