Amazon Echo dot Prime Day deal: Get 50% off the smart speakers now

By Eva Waite-Taylor
The Independent
 17 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07bN8e_0aaR3cCG00

Calling all deal-hunters: Amazon’s two-day shopping bonanza – Prime Day – is almost over, and if you’re anything like us, you’re excited to bag a real bargain while you still can.

The online giant is still slashing the price of thousands of products across tech , home appliances , TVs and even alcohol (so you can get your drinks trolley stocked up ahead of summer socialising).

While we’re of course covering all of that, we’d also recommend checking out our guides to the best deals on fashion , gaming , laptops and toys , and bookmarking our Prime Day guide , which has the crème de la crème of discounts.

But if it’s a smart speaker you’re after, we’ve got good news for you – Amazon has launched discounts on the hugely popular Echo dot, which is always a huge hit during sale periods.

Given it’s such a bestseller and a firm favourite with us here at IndyBest, we’d recommend adding it to your basket ASAP. Read on for everything you need to know about this whopping deal.

Our IndyBest team hand-picks every deal we feature.

Amazon Echo dot (4th gen): Was £49.99, now £24.99, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z3s7G_0aaR3cCG00

Chances are that in every kitchen you go into there’ll be an Amazon Alexa device – and that’s because they’re just that good.

This Amazon Echo dot boasts high-quality vocals and bass – you can of course listen to music and the radio, and even control your entertainment using your voice, thanks to Alexa. Just ask it to play tunes, podcasts and audiobooks from streaming services such as Amazon Music, Spotify and Apple Music. You can also ask it plenty of questions, including what the weather will be like.

We can vouch for its performance since it featured in our review of the best smart speakers , and The Independent 's technology critic David Phelan praised this revamped version of Amazon’s main smart speaker line for being “the business”. He added that it “produces great sound and slots nicely into the Amazon ecosystem”.

Amazon Echo dot (3rd gen): Was £39.99, now £19.99, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=307enm_0aaR3cCG00

If you’re looking for affordable ways to introduce some smart tech into your home, this speaker is for you – especially now it’s only £19.99. It’s one of the best value and smallest options available and can do all the Alexa features you’d expect, from playing the radio and your favourite playlist to answering trivia questions. Plus, it also makes a good alarm clock.

