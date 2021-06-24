Cancel
NBA Game Highlights

Philadelphia 76ers | Philadelphia 76ers vs. Atlanta Hawks - Game Highlights

NBA Game Highlights
NBA Game Highlights
Watch the Game Highlights from Philadelphia 76ers vs. Atlanta Hawks, 06/20/2021

NBA Game Highlights

NBA Game Highlights

NBAESPN

NBA Playoffs 2021: What the Philadelphia 76ers' Game 6 win means for Game 7 against the Atlanta Hawks

Coping mechanisms are as much a feature of the NBA playoffs as the postgame podium. "You have to have a short-term memory," Philadelphia 76ers rookie guard Tyrese Maxey said. Maxey was referring to the condition of defending Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young with smothering pressure only to watch him drain a "logo 3" from 35 feet. Yet on a broader level, this was a prescription for the Sixers after blowing a 26-point second-half lead on their home floor in Game 5 in the wake of squandering a 16-point lead in Game 4. The postseason flows too fast, and the demands of physical and mental recovery are too critical to dwell in humiliation.
NBAESPN

Bothered by ailing knee, Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid fades in second half as Atlanta Hawks rally to tie series

ATLANTA -- Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid's second-round series against the Atlanta Hawks went from historical comparisons to the "Big Dipper" -- Wilt Chamberlain -- to a big oh-fer in the second half of Monday's 103-100 loss that tied things up 2-2. Embiid went 0-for-12 in the second half, accounting for the most attempts without a make in a playoff game in the past 25 years, according to ESPN Stats & Information research.
NBAIdaho8.com

Philadelphia 76ers blow 26-point lead as Atlanta Hawks take 3-2 playoff series lead

At halftime, the Atlanta Hawks trailed by 22 points. Three minutes into the third quarter, they trailed by 26 points. But it didn’t matter, as they produced a remarkable comeback to stun the Philadelphia 76ers 109-106 in game five of their best-of-seven NBA Eastern Conference semifinals playoff series on Wednesday and take a 3-2 lead.
NBAatozsportsnashville.com

AtoZ Picks: Back the team with the best player in Philadelphia 76ers-Atlanta Hawks Game 4

The series between the Philadelphia 76ers and Atlanta Hawks has changed. Thanks to 74 first half points in game one, the Hawks took game one but it has been different ever since. The 76ers have figured out how to shut down the Hawks offense and Joel Embiid has been able to do whatever he wants. That has been the case in the last two games and it will continue tonight.
NBACBS Sports

76ers vs. Hawks score, takeaways: Philadelphia staves off elimination with Game 6 win over Atlanta

With their backs pressed firmly against the wall and facing elimination in Game 6 on Friday night, the Philadelphia 76ers responded in a major way. It wasn't easy, but the Sixers overcame an early double-digit deficit to pull out a 104-99 win over the Atlanta Hawks to force a decisive Game 7 on Sunday night in Philadelphia. The win was an impressive one for the Sixers, especially after they blew large leads in each of the previous two contests. The fact that they were able to bounce back shows some impressive resilience on their part.
NBAdebatepost.com

The Location Of The Atlanta Hawks Vs. Philadelphia 76ers Among The Greatest Comebacks In NBA Playoffs History | NBA.com Argentina | The Official Site Of The NBA

Atlanta Hawks lost 70-44 in the stadium of Philadelphia 76ers with just over nine minutes to play in the third quarter. The 76ers’ Wells Fargo Center, one of the league’s best-atmospheric stadiums, had previously been a boiler as a fifth game in the Playoffs in a series that is tied 2-2 and Joel Embiid, the star of the locals, warranted it. , enjoyed scoring a 24-point double-double in the first half.