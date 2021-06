Seven years ago tonight, one of the greatest to ever play the game of baseball pitched his greatest game as a big leaguer. On June 18, 2014, Clayton Kershaw etched his name alongside some of the most hallowed names in the history of the Dodgers. The 26-year-old tossed a no-hitter against the Colorado Rockies in one of the most memorable games of all time. If not for Hanley Ramirez, it might have been the single most dominant pitching performance of all time.