Philadelphia 76ers | Joel Embiid (31 points) Highlights vs. Atlanta Hawks

 5 days ago

Joel Embiid (31 points) Highlights vs. Atlanta Hawks, 06/20/2021

The latest game highlights and updates of NBA

76ers' Joel Embiid (knee) available for Game 6 on Friday

Philadelphia 76ers catcher Joel Embiid (knee) is available for Game 6 against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday. Embiid has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play in a win-or-go-home game 6 against the Hawks on Friday. Our models expect him to play 36.2 minutes against Atlanta. Embiid's Game...
Joel Embiid, Seth Curry Help 76ers Force Game 7 vs. Trae Young, Hawks

The Philadelphia 76ers' playoff run is intact for at least one more day after they beat the host Atlanta Hawks 104-99 in Game 6 of their Eastern Conference second-round playoff series on Friday at State Farm Arena. Seth Curry's 24 points co-led the 76ers, who overcame a 12-point first-quarter deficit....
All 76ers

Sixers' Joel Embiid Questionable for Game 7 vs. Hawks

The Philadelphia 76ers' trend of listing Joel Embiid as questionable before every game in the second-round series against the Atlanta Hawks continues ahead of Game 7. Ever since going down with a knee injury during Game 4 on the road in the first round against the Washington Wizards, Embiid hasn't been in the best shape. Considering he suffered a torn meniscus in his knee, the big man has been playing with a significant setback in the postseason.
Joel Embiid Gets Roasted After Huge Choke Job Vs. Hawks

Joel Embiid has been pretty close to perfect in these playoffs so far. Through the first round, and leading into Game 4 against Atlanta, he was dominating the competition, which is a huge reason why the team stands just 2 wins away from an Eastern Conference Finals berth. Unfortunately for...
Atlanta Hawks capitalise on Philadelphia 76ers collapse to edge ahead in series

The Atlanta Hawks capitalised on an incredible collapse from the Philadelphia 76ers to pull out a 109-106 victory and move to within one win of the Eastern Conference finals. Philadelphia were dominant in the first half, rallying behind Joel Embiid to race out to a 26-point early lead. The Sixers...
76ers vs. Hawks score, takeaways: Philadelphia staves off elimination with Game 6 win over Atlanta

With their backs pressed firmly against the wall and facing elimination in Game 6 on Friday night, the Philadelphia 76ers responded in a major way. It wasn't easy, but the Sixers overcame an early double-digit deficit to pull out a 104-99 win over the Atlanta Hawks to force a decisive Game 7 on Sunday night in Philadelphia. The win was an impressive one for the Sixers, especially after they blew large leads in each of the previous two contests. The fact that they were able to bounce back shows some impressive resilience on their part.
Joel Embiid frustrated by inconsistent officiating vs. Atlanta Hawks

“I just felt like it wasn’t called both ways, especially because of the minimal contact that they get on the point guard, and when it comes to us, we don’t get the same thing… So I just want it called both ways. If you’re going to call something like nothing on their point guard, it should be the same way and call the same thing [for] me when I get — if I get — touched.” Joel Embiid, Via ESPN.
Fox Sports Radio

Why Joel Embiid's Career Could Be on the Line in Series vs. Hawks

Rob Parker: “You’re walking on eggshells with Embiid. He’s always on the ground, he’s always grabbing something, your playoff hopes are up in smoke every 15 minutes because you don’t know what is going to happen. If I were the Sixers and there was a situation where I could move from underneath him I might. I would have to seriously consider it because I don’t know if he’s going to be healthy enough, or be around to help them win a championship. I think it’s a major issue. It drives you crazy because you just don’t know… If they wind up losing this series I would consider it.”
Joel Embiid makes strong promise for Game 7 vs. Hawks

You never know where the playoffs will take you. Joel Embiid didn't have his best game in Game 6 as the Sixers fought to stay in the playoffs against the Hawks, but enough of his teammates stepped up when called upon and now the series returns to Philly for Game 7 in this unexpectedly difficult battle with Atlanta.
UPI News

76ers' Joel Embiid fined $35K for scrum in Game 6 vs. Hawks

June 20 (UPI) -- Philadelphia 76ers star center Joel Embiid was fined $35,000 for "escalating the on-court altercation" between himself and Atlanta Hawks big man John Collins during Game 6 of their Eastern Conference Semifinals series, the NBA announced. In a statement released Sunday, the league said Embiid's fine was...