Philadelphia 76ers | Tobias Harris (24 points) Highlights vs. Atlanta Hawks

Harris registered 24 points (9-20 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds and two assists across 39 minutes in Friday's win over the Hawks. Harris was woeful in Game 5 (four points, 2-11 FG), but he bounced back admirably and finished Friday's game as one of the top scorers for the Sixers. Considering Harris has scored at least 20 points in all but two of his playoff appearances this season, the struggles of Game 5 might have been nothing more than an outlier and an off night for the veteran forward. He's averaging 18.7 points per game on the current series while shooting 51.1 percent from the field and 40 percent from three-point range.