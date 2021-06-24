Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA Game Highlights

Philadelphia 76ers | Tobias Harris (24 points) Highlights vs. Atlanta Hawks

Posted by 
NBA Game Highlights
NBA Game Highlights
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yVnen_0aaPOy5Q00

Tobias Harris (24 points) Highlights vs. Atlanta Hawks, 06/20/2021

NBA Game Highlights

NBA Game Highlights

Los Angeles
1K+
Followers
811
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest game highlights and updates of NBA

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tobias Harris
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAbasketballnews.com

Seth Curry, Tobias Harris help 76ers stay alive, hold off Hawks 104-99

Seth Curry hit six 3-pointers and scored 24 points and the top-seeded Philadelphia 76ers avoided elimination in the Eastern Conference semifinal series by beating the Atlanta Hawks 104-99 in Game 6 on Friday night. The 76ers overcame Trae Young's 34-point effort to force Game 7 on Sunday night in Philadelphia.
NBAvegasodds.com

NBA Picks: 76ers vs Hawks Prediction, Odds (June 14)

The 76ers won Game 3 in Atlanta, 127-111. Joel Embiid is playing super, providing the difference on the court. The Hawks’ defense isn’t looking well at all, and they can’t adjust to the foul criteria. 76ers vs Hawks Schedule. Where: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia. When: Monday, May 14, 7:30pm...
NBAFOX Sports

Social media reacts to Philadelphia 76ers' collapse in Game 5 vs. Atlanta Hawks

As the final buzzer sounded and the scoreboard read 109-106 in favor of the Atlanta Hawks, one couldn't help but ponder the following question: Was this more about Atlanta's improbable comeback victory or Philadelphia's stunning collapse?. Trae Young poured in a game-high 39 points and John Collins posted another double-double...
NBAUSA Today

Doc Rivers give reason for Tobias Harris' recent struggles vs. Hawks

The Philadelphia 76ers have been able to count on Tobias Harris all season to lead them down the stretch. He had himself a terrific season under coach Doc Rivers and he probably should have been named an All-Star back in March. He followed up a terrific regular season with a...
NBAdebatepost.com

The Location Of The Atlanta Hawks Vs. Philadelphia 76ers Among The Greatest Comebacks In NBA Playoffs History | NBA.com Argentina | The Official Site Of The NBA

Atlanta Hawks lost 70-44 in the stadium of Philadelphia 76ers with just over nine minutes to play in the third quarter. The 76ers’ Wells Fargo Center, one of the league’s best-atmospheric stadiums, had previously been a boiler as a fifth game in the Playoffs in a series that is tied 2-2 and Joel Embiid, the star of the locals, warranted it. , enjoyed scoring a 24-point double-double in the first half.
NBACBS Sports

76ers vs. Hawks score, takeaways: Philadelphia staves off elimination with Game 6 win over Atlanta

With their backs pressed firmly against the wall and facing elimination in Game 6 on Friday night, the Philadelphia 76ers responded in a major way. It wasn't easy, but the Sixers overcame an early double-digit deficit to pull out a 104-99 win over the Atlanta Hawks to force a decisive Game 7 on Sunday night in Philadelphia. The win was an impressive one for the Sixers, especially after they blew large leads in each of the previous two contests. The fact that they were able to bounce back shows some impressive resilience on their part.
NBABoston Globe

Atlanta Hawks rally from 26 points down to stun 76ers

PHILADELPHIA — Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks pulled off a playoff comeback for the ages against the Philadelphia 76ers to move within a victory of the Eastern Conference Finals. Young was fouled on a 3-pointer and hit all three free throws with 1:26 left to cap a 26-point comeback...
NBACBS Sports

76ers' Tobias Harris: Bounces back in Game 6

Harris registered 24 points (9-20 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds and two assists across 39 minutes in Friday's win over the Hawks. Harris was woeful in Game 5 (four points, 2-11 FG), but he bounced back admirably and finished Friday's game as one of the top scorers for the Sixers. Considering Harris has scored at least 20 points in all but two of his playoff appearances this season, the struggles of Game 5 might have been nothing more than an outlier and an off night for the veteran forward. He's averaging 18.7 points per game on the current series while shooting 51.1 percent from the field and 40 percent from three-point range.
NBAbarrheadnews.com

Atlanta Hawks stun Philadelphia 76ers to advance to Eastern Conference finals

The Atlanta Hawks are through to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2015 after a surprise game-seven win against the top-seeded Philadelphia 76ers. Atlanta pushed aside a 0-9 record in Game 7s on the road to notch the victory, with Trae Young inaccurate but still able to score 21 points including a three-pointer which gave the Hawks a 93-87 lead with two-and-a-half minutes left.