Philadelphia 76ers | A highlight-reel play by Trae Young!

A highlight-reel play by Trae Young!, 06/20/2021

ClutchPoints

Trae Young’s girlfriend: Shelby Miller

There’s arguably no bigger killer in such a small frame in the NBA today than Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young. The former Oklahoma Sooners mini-dynamo is years deep into his pro career but he still looks as though he’s still required to show some identification when trying to purchase liquor. Young is like the basketball version of Napoleon out there, conquering big-market teams as he tries to expand Atlanta’s empire in the Eastern Conference. But it’s not just the confidence of Hawks fans that Trae Young has won over, he’s also captured the heart of the charming, Shelby Miller. And nope. We’re not talking about someone who throws four-seamers in the MLB. This Shelby Miller is the one true love of Trae Young and we’re about to find out more about her in this piece. Ladies and gentlemen, Trae Young’s girlfriend, Shelby Miller.
NBAFanSided

How tall is Trae Young? Can Trae Young dunk? Trae Young salary 2021

Trae Young is enjoying a breakout showing in the postseason for the Atlanta Hawks but the biggest question fans have is about how tall he is and whether he can dunk. Trae Young is quickly becoming one of the best young players in the NBA. Scratch that, he’s quickly becoming one of the best players in the NBA. The Atlanta Hawks guard may not have been a household name to casual fans.
NBAnbcsportsedge.com

NBA Playoffs: 76ers vs Hawks, Trae Young Props

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. Trae Young O/U 9.5 Assists vs. 76ers. Just when you thought the...
NBAthecomeback.com

Trae Young, Hawks erase 26-point deficit to stun 76ers in Game 5

The Atlanta Hawks made an incredible fourth-quarter comeback to take down the Philadelphia 76ers 109-106 in Game 5. Or, the Philadelphia 76ers had an embarrassing collapse to lose 109-106 to the Atlanta Hawks in Game 5. Philadelphia led by as many as 26 points and took an 18-point lead into...
NBABleacher Report

Joel Embiid, Seth Curry Help 76ers Force Game 7 vs. Trae Young, Hawks

The Philadelphia 76ers' playoff run is intact for at least one more day after they beat the host Atlanta Hawks 104-99 in Game 6 of their Eastern Conference second-round playoff series on Friday at State Farm Arena. Seth Curry's 24 points co-led the 76ers, who overcame a 12-point first-quarter deficit....
NBAboxden.com

Trae Young is better than Luka

Wade won a ring before Lebron but no one was saying he was better than Bron in 2007. Trae has to win a ring and I’ll rate him above Luka but I would still believe Luka is the better player with the higher ceiling. I think Luka is better, but...
NBACBS Sports

Hawks' Trae Young: Cleared to play in Game 6

Young (shoulder) will play in Friday's Game 6 against the 76ers, Mike Conti of the Atlanta Hawks Radio Network reports. As expected, Young will continue to play through right shoulder soreness. In the series, he's averaging 29.6 points, 10.8 assists, 2.0 rebounds and 1.8 steals in 38.8 minutes. He's coming off a 39-point performance in Game 5.