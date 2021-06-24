Cancel
MLB Game Highlights

Atlanta Braves | Cardinals vs. Braves Highlights - Acuña hits his 100th homer in 1-0 win vs. Cardinals

MLB Game Highlights
MLB Game Highlights
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zrbp7_0aaOx6CL00

Acuña hits his 100th homer in 1-0 win vs. Cardinals

MLB Game Highlights

MLB Game Highlights

The latest game highlights and updates of MLB

MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
MLB
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
Sports
Baseball
MLBFox News

Morton takes no-hitter into 7th, Braves beat Cardinals 4-0

Charlie Morton didn't allow a hit until the seventh inning and took a shutout into the eighth, lifting the Atlanta Braves over the St. Louis Cardinals 4-0 on Thursday night. Morton gave up his first hit when Paul Goldschmidt lined a single to left-center with one out, but the right-hander followed by getting Nolan Arenado to pop up and struck out Tyler O’Neill. He allowed singles to Matt Carpenter and pinch-hitter José Rondón in the eighth and was pulled with two outs.
MLBDoc's Sports Service

St. Louis Cardinals vs Atlanta Braves Prediction, 6/17/2021 MLB Pick, Tips and Odds

Odds/Point Spread: St. Louis (+125) Atlanta (-161) Truist Park is the site where Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves (30-34, 3rd in NL East) will take on the St. Louis Cardinals (34-33, 4th in NL Central) on Thursday. The Cardinals open this game at +125 while the Braves are priced at -161. The O/U has been set at 9. The expected starting pitchers will be John Gant and Charlie Morton.
MLBorlandoecho.com

Cardinals put three-game winning streak on line vs. Braves

The Atlanta Braves scored 16 runs in two games against Boston and lost both times. The St. Louis Cardinals scored only seven runs in their three-game series against Miami but came away with a sweep. The two teams open a four-game series in Atlanta on Thursday. The Cardinals have won...
MLBTalking Chop

June 17: Cardinals vs Braves

Charlie Morton will look to play the role of stopper Thursday evening when the Atlanta Braves begin a four-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals at Truist Park. Atlanta limps into the series having lost two straight and six of their past seven overall. They are not a season-high five games below .500 at 30-35 and are 7.5 games behind the New York Mets fo the division lead. They are sinking fast and it may already be too late to right the ship.
MLBViva El Birdos

The St. Louis Cardinals should respectfully defeat the Atlanta Braves

Starting Thursday, June 17 at 6:20 pm CT through Sunday, June 20 at 6:08 pm CT the St. Louis Cardinals travel to Atlanta to take on the Braves for four games. The Cardinals have had a really tough month with a record of 5-9 in June, but recently things have started looking up. They are coming off a sweep of the Miami Marlins and two-straight walk off wins and hope to keep it moving against the Braves, who at 30-35 sit in third place in the National League East. The Braves have also struggled in June, like the Cardinals going 5-9 during the month so far. They were just swept in two games by the Boston Red Sox in their last series and dropped two of three to the Marlins the series before. Both teams will be looking to turn things around before it gets too late. Should be fun!
MLBchatsports.com

Braves' Morton through 6 hitless innings vs Cardinals

The 37-year-old right-hander has struck out six and thrown 72 pitches. St. Louis starter John Gant didn't allow a hit until Ronald Acuña Jr. singled to open the fourth. Freddie Freeman followed with a single, but the inning ended when Austin Riley lined out to third. Morton entered 2-12 with...
MLBbettingpros.com

Braves look for rare winning streak against the Cardinals

The Atlanta Braves have won back-to-back games just once since May 26th, and are in a position to do so tonight after last night's 4-0 win in their series opener against the St. Louis Cardinals. Betting Impact:. The Braves are -186 moneyline favorites, per BettingPros consensus odds. Last night's loss...
MLBtimesnewspapers.com

Thursday’s Game Report: Braves 4, Cardinals 0

It had been a long time since Charlie Morton started a game against the Cardinals and even longer – more than 10 years – since his last win. Signing with the Braves as a free agent over the winter brought him back into the National League and gave him the chance to start on Thursday night – the first time he had faced the Cardinals since Sept. 30, 2015 when he was with the Pirates.
MLBCovers.com

Cardinals vs Braves Picks and Predictions: Smyly Like You Mean It

The Atlanta Braves host the St. Louis Cardinals at SunTrust Park in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, June 19. The Braves won the first two games of this series, with last night’s meeting being a 9-1 beatdown. Will St. Louis turn this series around and get in the win column? Keep...
MLBallfans.co

Ronald Acuña Jr, Drew Smyly lead Braves over Cardinals

Ronald Acuña Jr. hit his 100th career home run while Drew Smyly turned in his best start of the season to help the Atlanta Braves to a 1-0 win over the St. Louis Cardinals. Smyly has had a much maligned season but he was the story in this game. He retired nine of the first 10 hitters he faced over the first three innings. The Braves gave him a run to work with in the third when Acuña jumped on a 2-0 breaking ball from Kwang Hyun Kim and drove it out to left center. The homer was his 19th of the season and snapped a stretch of 33 at-bats without a home run.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Braves split doubleheader with Cardinals

The Braves managed only two runs across 14 innings Sunday, but it was good enough for a doubleheader split with the Cardinals. After dropping Game 1, 9-1, the Braves defeated St. Louis 1-0 in Game 2. Both games were seven innings. Overall, they took three of four from the Cardinals.
MLBchatsports.com

Cardinals at Braves: Series Preview

This evening the St. Louis Cardinals come to Truist Park for a four-game set against the Braves, culminating in an epic Sunday Night Baseball matchup. At 35-33, the Cardinals are barely above the coveted .500 mark, a goal that’s been as-of-yet unattainable for the Braves this season. (Is this a not-so-subtle teaser for an upcoming article? Absolutely.) The Cardinals are on a bit of a lukewarm streak right now; although they’re fresh off a 3-game sweep against the Marlins, they’re 4-6 in their last 10 games. The St. Louis offense was ice-cold in the Marlins series, putting up only 7 runs in 3 games, but they were fortunate enough to be carried by their brick wall of a defense, which allowed 3 total runs in the series.
MLBCovers.com

Cardinals vs Braves Picks and Predictions: Bats Do Damage in Game 2 of Twin Bill

The MLB betting board has 16 games on Sunday which means we're getting a day-night doubleheader between the St. Louis Cardinals and Atlanta Braves. These two sides will wrap up their four-game set at Truist Park with a couple of seven-inning contests today and the Cards are installed as slim +105 road underdogs for the later matchup, which is scheduled for 7:08 p.m. ET.
MLBthechestnutpost.com

Testing MLB’s banned Spider Tack substance on exotic items | Cardinals vs. Braves | BBTN Live

Join us on BBTN Live leading into the St. Louis Cardinals’ matchup against the Atlanta Braves on ESPN. Hosted by Gary Striewski, Joon Lee and Clinton Yates, our crew has you covered for this NL Central showdown. Following the MLB’s enforcement on banned pitching substances, BBTN Live is set to test Spider Tack on baseballs and exotic items. Plus, Gary, Joon and Clinton break down the top storylines and players from the 2021 College World Series.
MLBtribuneledgernews.com

Acuña's 100th homer winner for Braves in nightcap vs. Cards

Ronald Acuña Jr. hit the 100th home run of his four-year career and Drew Smyly carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning and the Atlanta Braves defeated the visiting St. Louis Cardinals 1-0 to earn a split of their doubleheader on Sunday. Acuña's home run landed in the first row...
MLBTalking Chop

June 20: Game 1 - Cardinals 9, Braves 1; Game 2 - Braves 1, Cardinals 0

The Atlanta Braves split a doubleheader Sunday with the St. Louis Cardinals to wrap up a 3-3 homestand. Atlanta dropped the opener 9-1 as Adam Wainwright held the Braves’ offense in check. Ronald Acuña Jr. hit career homer No. 100 in the second game and that was the only run Atlanta would need thanks to a great performance by Drew Smyly who carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning. Luke Jackson and Will Smith locked it down to seal the win.
MLBchatsports.com

Braves RHP Mike Soroka Re-Injures Achilles, Will Have Season-Ending Surgery

Braves pitcher Mike Soroka will undergo season-ending surgery after re-injuring his surgically repaired Achilles tendon, the team announced. The Braves said Soroka "felt a pop in his right Achilles" while walking to the clubhouse at Truist Park on Thursday. An MRI later confirmed the news that Soroka tore his Achilles for the second time within a year.