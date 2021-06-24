Atlanta Braves | Cardinals vs. Braves Highlights - Acuña hits his 100th homer in 1-0 win vs. Cardinals

Starting Thursday, June 17 at 6:20 pm CT through Sunday, June 20 at 6:08 pm CT the St. Louis Cardinals travel to Atlanta to take on the Braves for four games. The Cardinals have had a really tough month with a record of 5-9 in June, but recently things have started looking up. They are coming off a sweep of the Miami Marlins and two-straight walk off wins and hope to keep it moving against the Braves, who at 30-35 sit in third place in the National League East. The Braves have also struggled in June, like the Cardinals going 5-9 during the month so far. They were just swept in two games by the Boston Red Sox in their last series and dropped two of three to the Marlins the series before. Both teams will be looking to turn things around before it gets too late. Should be fun!