Philadelphia 76ers | A bigtime dunk by Matisse Thybulle!

It is never easy to report on the death of a professional athlete. Late last week, it was announced we had another professional athlete lose his life. Mark Eaton, a former NBA star who played with the Utah Jazz, has passed away. He was 64. According to a local CBS affiliate in Summit County, UT, Eaton left his home to take a bike ride around 8 p.m. local time on Friday evening, but never returned.
For nearly the last decade, Damian Lillard has been fiercely loyal to the Portland Trail Blazers. He’s remained committed to winning a championship with the franchise that drafted him, which has become somewhat of a rarity in today’s NBA. But after a new report from Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes, Lillard...
An Instagram model who famously claimed to have hooked up with seven Phoenix Suns players in one night is back. On Sunday, Phoenix clinched a berth in the Western Conference Finals following a sweep of the Denver Nuggets. Shortly thereafter, a surprising figure stepped forward. Aliza Jane A.K.A Ayyejae went...
After winning the 2021 NBA draft lottery on Tuesday night, the Detroit Pistons are open to trading the No. 1 overall pick. According to Rod Beard of the Detroit News, Pistons general manager Troy Weaver said Wednesday that trading the top pick is "an option." Per The Athletic's James Edwards...
Is the chance of this happening under one percent? Probably. But, did an NBA draft analyst say that it’s something the Pistons would look at? Yes. That said, after the NBA draft lottery, all eyes turned to the Detroit Pistons, who had former defensive mastermind, Ben Wallace, smiling from cheek to cheek as the team was awarded the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming NBA Draft. Could the Warriors pry it away from them?
DeMarcus Cousins’ shoving of Devin Booker after the Los Angeles Clippers’ last-second loss to the Phoenix Suns in Game 2 went viral, with a lot of people criticizing Boogie for his temper and being salty. Apparently, though, Book really wanted to get into the head of the big man. In...
Los Angeles Lakers star Kentavious Caldwell-Pope encountered a life-threatening situation when a group of men robbed him at gunpoint in the driveway of his Los Angeles home. Caldwell-Pope, a key member of the Lakers NBA championship squad in 2020, was reportedly hanging out with his boys in front of his home on June 17, 2021, though the incident wasn’t reported by TMZ until Saturday June 26.
(CNN) – Milwaukee can breathe simpler. NBA famous person Giannis Antetokounmpo agreed on Tuesday to signal a five-year contract extension with the Milwaukee Bucks. The deal is for $ 228.2 million and is the largest in NBA history, reviews Shams Charania of .. Together with the final remaining 12 months...
On Tuesday, the Detroit Pistons won the lottery and the right to the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA draft after entering the evening with a 14% chance of landing the first selection. The Pistons, who finished with one of the three worst records in the NBA, won their...
The Cleveland Cavaliers once again ended another season as one of the bottom feeders of the league. Safe to say the second post-LeBron era hasn’t panned out just yet. The good thing about the Cavaliers is that they’ve gone a good job accumulating great prospects from the draft. Amid the Cavaliers’ mediocre season, the likes of Colin Sexton and Darius Garland have raised eyebrows with their play. As always, young players have apparent weaknesses in their game. But there’s no question about Sexton and Garland’s searing potential.
After getting the No. 5 overall picks in back-to-back years, the Cleveland Cavaliers are now slated to select at No. 3 after some good ol’ lottery luck Tuesday night. In a deep draft such as this year’s, the Cavs will be like kids in a candy store when their decision-makers meet at their war room.
The Los Angeles Lakers played their last game of the 2020-21 season on June 3 as they were eliminated from the 2021 NBA Playoffs by the Phoenix Suns. Just because their season is over, that does not mean that the Lakers players are putting their lives on hold. Lakers superstar...
Guest: Mavs Draft (@MavsDraft) Jeremy Brener and Michael Brown are joined by Richard Stayman, AKA Mavs Draft, as they discuss Evan Mobley’s prospect profile and discuss the potential fit for the USC freshman in Houston. The Dream Take is on iTunes: Click Here to Download. Follow Jeremy on Twitter: @JeremyBrener.
Philadelphia 76ers second-year guard Matisse Thybulle prides himself on being a stellar defender in the NBA. In a league where shooting and offense overall are more glorified than ever, Thybulle tends to focus on shutting those offensive standouts down as he's always had a knack for swiping steals and blocking shots.
Barkley was Barkley’s friend on the Rockets, and that was a tumultuous one. Scottie Pippen attacked Charles Barkley, his former teammate, in an interview where their time with the Houston Rockets was discussed. Pippen started to disagree about what it meant to be great in basketball. In an interview with...
Sixers guard Ben Simmons, center Joel Embiid, and backup wing Matisse Thybulle were all named to the NBA's All-Defense teams on Monday night, a reflection of Philadelphia's tremendous defensive season and the embarrassment of riches they have on hand to get stops. Simmons was named to the first team, while Embiid was joined on the second team by Thybulle.
Nobody hates Philadelphia sports more than the professionals who cover it on the radio for a living. Here we are, ladies and gentlemen. Series tied two games apiece. The 76ers blew a completely winnable game in Atlanta that would have seen them take a commanding series lead and now have to return home with their tails tucked between their legs, desperate to find a way to claw themselves out of this quagmire.
Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks pulled off a playoff comeback for the ages against the Philadelphia 76ers to move within a victory of the Eastern Conference finals. Young was fouled on a three-pointer and hit all three free throws with 1:26 left to cap a 26-point comeback and send Atlanta on its way to a 109-106 victory over the 76ers on Wednesday night in Game 5.
On Monday, the 2020-21 NBA All-Defensive Teams were announced as Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert and Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons were unanimous First Team selections. Joining Gobert and Simmons on the First Team were Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday and forward Giannis Antetokounmpo. Gobert, who was named the Defensive Player of the Year, earned First Team honors for a fifth straight season.