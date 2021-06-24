Cancel
MLB Game Highlights

Colorado Rockies | Craig Counsell on win vs. Rockies

MLB Game Highlights
MLB Game Highlights
Brewers manager Craig Counsell discusses being able to hang on for the win after giving up six runs in the 6th inning

MLB Game Highlights

MLB Game Highlights

madison

Brewers rally to beat Rockies in 11 innings on Re-Opening Day

MILWAUKEE — Willy Adames hit a tying, two-run homer in the ninth inning and singled to set up Keston Hiura’s sacrifice fly in the 11th as the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Colorado Rockies 5-4 Friday to cap a return to full capacity at American Family Field. Billed as Re-Opening Day,...
MLBPosted by
WausauPilot

Adames, Brewers beat Rockies in 11th, ballpark fully open

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Willy Adames hit a tying, two-run homer in the ninth inning and singled to set up Keston Hiura’s sacrifice fly in the 11th as the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Colorado Rockies 5-4 Friday to cap a return to full capacity at American Family Field. Billed as Re-Opening...
MLBPurple Row

Colorado Rockies game no. 67 thread: Dinelson Lamet vs Austin Gomber

Coming off another road trip without a series win, the Colorado Rockies look to turn things around at home against the San Diego Padres. The Padres are looking for a reversal of recent fortune themselves - they are yet to win a series in the month of June and are wrapping up a quick road trip in Denver after dropping a series to the Mets out east.
MLBPurple Row

Colorado Rockies game no. 69 thread: Blake Snell vs. Kyle Freeland

After last night’s offensive surge, the Colorado Rockies now have the opportunity to sweep the San Diego Padres. The Friars have been swept three different times this season and are in the midst of a 4-10 slide in the month of June. Meanwhile, the Rockies have improved to 22-14 at Coors Field which is near the top of the National League in home records. What a tale of two teams it has been this season!
MLBDoc's Sports Service

Milwaukee Brewers vs Colorado Rockies Prediction, 6/18/2021 MLB Pick, Tips and Odds

Odds/Point Spread: Milwaukee (-250) Colorado (+185) Antonio Senzatela and the Colorado Rockies (28-41, 4th in NL West) host the Milwaukee Brewers (38-30, 2nd in NL Central) at Coors Field on Friday. The line on this matchup has the Brewers priced at -250 and the Rockies are at +185. The over/under opens at 9. The pitchers who are expected to start are Corbin Burnes and Antonio Senzatela.
MLBGazette

Colorado Rockies pick up a win on the back of another dominant Austin Gomber start

DENVER — A flip switched for Austin Gomber after he went to St. Louis in early May to face the team that drafted him and developed him into a major league pitcher. He had waited for this chance to be a consistent starter, quietly lurking in the shadows for his entire baseball career. He got the chance with the Rockies this season, after he was traded in exchange for Nolan Arenado. But he had to be patient again, as his outings at the beginning of the season didn’t live up to his expectations.
MLBPurple Row

Colorado Rockies game no. 70 thread: Brandon Woodruff vs Germán Márquez

Following a three-game sweep of the San Diego Padres, the Rockies will continue to keep their momentum going at Coors as they face off against the NL Central-leading Brewers. Germán Márquez (4-6, 4.60 ERA) seemed to really be finding his groove lately, pitching to a 1.89 ERA over his previous six starts before getting beat up by the Cincinnati Reds this past Saturday. The eight earned runs allowed matched his season high, and making adjustments will be paramount to the Venezuelan righty’s success on Thursday. After the outing, Márquez said it was a “rough outing,” and “I have to take that outing off my brain and be ready for the next one.” It’s true that most of the hits allowed were singles or seeing-eye doubles. The Brewers’ 2.10 team batting average is the lowest in the National League, so now’s as good a time as any to refresh and lock back in to his dominant ways.
MLBPurple Row

Colorado Rockies game no. 71 thread: Corbin Burnes vs Antonio Senzatela

Of the two faces that the 2021 Rockies have, the home face is by far the most fun. The Colorado Rockies comfortably defeated the Milwaukee Brewers last night 7-3 for their fourth win in a row, fresh off sweeping the San Deigo Padres in three games. The Rockies are 10 games over .500 at Coors Field with a record of 24-14 (tied for the best home mark in the NL) but due to their atrocious play on the road they have a total record of 29-41 and are 4th in the NL West. Tonight the Rockies aim for their fifth win in a row, all of which have been at home.
MLBdallassun.com

Austin Gomber, Rockies go for series win vs. Brewers

Austin Gomber came to Colorado with plenty of pressure. The lefty was the big name in the trade that sent Nolan Arenado to the St. Louis Cardinals, a deal that was unpopular with Rockies fans. After a tough start to his career with his new team, Gomber has been one...
MLBdenversun.com

Behind Chi Chi Gonzalez, Rockies go for series win vs. Brewers

Coors Field has always been an enigma for the Colorado Rockies. The knock on the team is the offense doesn't travel well, and this season hasn't done anything to dispute that theory. The good news for the Rockies is they are playing at home right now, and so far their...
MLBGazette

Colorado Rockies earn a rare road win off eight dominant innings from Germán Márquez

The Rockies did something seemingly even rarer than the upcoming strawberry full moon: they won a game on the road. It’s happened just five previous times this season, and on Wednesday they accomplished that feat again, beating the Mariners 5-2. They did so off another dominant performance from Germán Márquez, who carried a perfect game into the sixth inning.
MLBFOX Sports

Houser expected to start as Milwaukee hosts Colorado

LINE: Brewers -205, Rockies +175; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee and Colorado will square off on Saturday. The Brewers are 21-18 in home games in 2020. Milwaukee ranks last in the league in hitting with a .212 batting average, Omar Narvaez leads the club with an average of .302.
MLBDaily Tribune

Brewers activate Kolten Wong from 10-day IL, send down Eric Yardley and recall Zack Godley

DENVER – An offense that has been missing in action for four consecutive games got its leadoff hitter back Friday. As expected, the Milwaukee Brewers activated second baseman Kolten Wong from the 10-day injured list, where he had been since June 4 with a strained left oblique. Wong was back atop the lineup for the second game of a four-game series against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field.