San Diego Padres | Jayce Tingler on sweep of Reds

The Cincinnati Reds head to the West Coast to take on the San Diego Padres in the opener of their four-game series on Thursday night from Petco Park in Southern California. These two teams are yet to meet this season and haven't faced off against each other since back in 2019 when the Reds took five of seven games against a young San Diego team. The Reds are coming off a three-game sweep over the Brewers, have won six in a row overall, and are 8-2 in their last ten games to move into third place in the NL Central standings. The Padres are in different shape right now, having been swept by the Rockies earlier this week on the road, and are 2-8 in their last ten games to fall back into third place in the NL West. It'll be interesting to see which streak gets snapped on Thursday night, or if both teams keep going in the direction they're going down.