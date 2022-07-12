ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Prime Day: Kris Jenner Loves This Foot Massager So Much, She Gifted It to Her Daughters

By Suzy Forman
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 1 day ago

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

How many days a week do we come home and wish we could get a foot massage? Six? Seven? But rubbing our own feet is never as effective as having it done at a spa or nail salon, and significant others, family members and friends aren’t usually jumping at the chance to do it for us.

That’s where the truMedic InstaShiatsu+ Foot Massager comes in. Kris Jenner , the famously non-stop momager, knows what it’s like to be on her feet and on the go all day, every day. That’s why she takes the time to relax with her own truMedic massager. Years back, she gifted one to all of her daughters for Valentine’s Day, but loved it so much that she kept one for herself, too!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11JFsQ_0aaNirYL00
Instagram

See it! Check out the truMedic InstaShiatsu+ Foot Massager on sale for Prime Day at Amazon!

Editor's Note: Selling fast! In case of unavailability, scoop up this similar foot massager here !

“I love my @trumedicmassage foot massager!” Jenner raved in an Instagram story. She’s certainly not the only one. Shoppers can’t get enough of this heavenly personal massager, which they can use right in the comfort of their very own home. One said they even canceled an appointment with their foot-and-ankle orthopedic doctor after trying it for the first time! Another, who suffers from painful bunions and arthritis, said this massager brings the relief they’ve been yearning for with just a simple push of a couple of buttons.

To use this massager , we place our feet inside of the designated spots and power the machine on. We can then choose from three pressure levels for our Shiatsu massage, ranging from mild to intense. We can also choose to turn the gentle yet effective heat on to warm up our muscles for added relaxation and relief.

This massager uses rolling foot pressure and air compression to target the kinks in our sore and tired feet. We may come out of it feeling like we just got a deep tissue massage from a professional! Our legs aren’t left out to dry, though. This product comes with air compression sleeves for our calves for an even more spa-like experience!

See it! Check out the truMedic InstaShiatsu+ Foot Massager on sale for Prime Day at Amazon!

Editor's Note: Selling fast! In case of unavailability, scoop up this similar foot massager here !

This massager makes the best gift for not only others, but ourselves. Anyone who’s always on their feet would appreciate coming home to their truMedic at the end of the day. That includes teachers, medical professionals, retail or service workers, parents, athletes and entertainers like the Jenners and Kardashians themselves. Even office workers or remote employees can use this under their desk, making them wish an eight-hour day would last just a little longer.

Seriously, who out there wouldn’t appreciate some stress-relief? Breathing techniques and yoga are nice, but a foot massage is just the best feeling out there. Plus, we can multitask while we use this massager. We can get some reading done, type up a blog post, figure out if Valencia or Ludwig is the best filter for our TBT on Instagram or catch up on our favorite show. Feel free to also do the opposite of multitasking and just sit back and relax into the moment.

The sleek and ergonomic design of this massager was made to “perfectly complement” our feet. This is nothing like those bumpy plastic foot tubs that vibrate a bit and call it a “massage.” We can kick back in high-quality comfort. If Jenner herself is loving it, we know it must be top-notch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SxP4G_0aaNirYL00
Amazon

Self-care is all the rage these days, and we hope this trend never, ever dies. If we also put on a clay or sheet mask while using this massager , we think we’ll have the best night ever. Throw a face roller and a bubble bath in there before the night ends and we may just have the best sleep ever, too. The best part? We can do it all over again the next day! No spa or doctor’s appointments necessary.

We’ve needed something like this so badly for longer than we’d care to admit. We can see this making a big difference in our life for a long time. Now is the time to make that difference, while the massager is almost half off its original price. Our feet are practically begging Us !

See it! Check out the truMedic InstaShiatsu+ Foot Massager on sale for Prime Day at Amazon!

Editor's Note: Selling fast! In case of unavailability, scoop up this similar foot massager here !

Looking for something else? Check out more electric massagers here and other wellness and relaxation products on Amazon here !

Check out more of our picks and deals here !

This post is brought to you by
Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team . The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks , self tanners , Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com . Happy shopping!

Comments / 20

Related
Us Weekly

Kris Jenner and Rob Kardashian’s Daughter Dream Play Games and Talk About Life in New Amazon Ad: ‘So Much Fun’

Granddaughter-grandmother bonding time! Kris Jenner put Rob Kardashian‘s daughter, Dream, to work playing games and talking about life for a new video advertisement. “Dream and I had so much fun catching up, playing games and drawing together with @amazonglow 🎉💗🎉 Guess who won Memory Match,” Jenner, 66, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, July 5, alongside the Amazon Glow commercial.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

T.I.'s Daughter, Deyjah Harris, Gets Wrapped Up In Family Drama

Deyjah Harris is the daughter of Atlanta rapper, T.I. Thousands of people know her from the family's reality television show, T.I. and Tiny: The Family Hustle. In the series that aired for six seasons, Deyjah was seen as shy and not as talkative as her other siblings. Throughout the years, she's been vocal about her mental health struggles and hopes to get better.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Rob Kardashian ‘So Proud’ Of Dream After She ‘Impressed’ Everyone On Set Of New Commercial

It runs in the family! Rob Kardashian’s baby girl Dream is apparently a natural when it comes to getting in front of the camera — and her dad couldn’t be more “proud.” The 5-year-old daughter of Rob and Blac Chyna recently shot a commercial with her grandmother Kris Jenner for Amazon Glow, where she “impressed” everyone on set, causing Rob to gush over the ingenue, according to a source who EXCLUSIVELY gave HollywoodLife all the details.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kris Jenner
shefinds

Kendall Jenner Arrived At Dinner In Malibu Wearing A Gray Crop Top So Short You’ll Want To Take Scissors To All Of Yours

Kendall Jenner always rocks minimal, classic and tailored pieces when the weather gets warmer, and the supermodel just donned a stylishly cozy outfit while grabbing dinner with friends in Malibu last week. The reality star, 26, was spotted heading from Soho House to head over to Nobu Malibu to meet gal pals Hailey Bieber, 25, and singer Justine Skye, 26.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Best Gifts#Jenners
HollywoodLife

Meghan Markle Rocks Denim Shorts & Matching Top While Watching Prince Harry’s Polo Game

Meghan Markle specializes in looking sophisticated, even while wearing casual shorts. The Duchess of Sussex, 40, was seen wearing cute denim shorts and a matching button-down top while happily observing her husband Prince Harry, 37, at a polo match on Friday, June 17. In photos, a radiant Meghan wore her hair loosely pulled back and accessorized with a pair of sunglasses and elegant jewelry, including a watch. In one photo, Meghan was seen relaxing under a tent with Prince Harry, who was wearing protective gear for the match.
WORLD
realitytitbit.com

Meet Kardashians' lookalike 'secret' cousin who had a reality show without them

The OG fans might or might not know, but Natalie Halcro shares more than just a good friendship and a ‘resemblance’ with the Kardashians. She is actually their cousin. Before Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Natalie Halcro bagged her own reality TV series and is also the founder of many of her businesses.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Cameron Diaz Spotted On Rare Family Trip With Husband Benji Madden & Daughter Raddix, 2

Cameron Diaz, 49, and Benji Madden, 43, made headlines on June 18 when they were spotted walking in the JFK Airport during a family trip in New York City over the weekend. The wife and husband had their adorable two-year-old daughter Raddix, who rested in her proud dad’s arms, with them, and they all wore casual outfits as they strolled by cameras. Cameron rocked black long-sleeved top and matching pants along with orange sneakers while Benji wore his own all black outfit, which included a long-sleeved top and pants, along with black sneakers and a black baseball cap.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
shefinds

Kylie Jenner Shared The Most Adorable Photo Of Her Son On Instagram—See Him Cuddle With Travis Scott In New Photo

After breaking the internet back in February when they announced the arrival of their second child, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott always warm our hearts when they share glimpses of their (fairly private) family on IG! Jenner just posted the sweetest photo of her family to honor Scott on Father’s Day, and her 355 million followers are still not over it.
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Mum who accidentally mooned her kid's entire school given a 'bottom's up' trophy

An Essex mum who became a viral hit after tripping and mooning the crowd during a parents' sports day race has been given a trophy – shaped like her bum. Katie Hannaford, 36, experienced a whirlwind week when a clip of her falling during a sports day race made its rounds across the internet. The mum-of-two attended her eight-year-old's school event and participated in all the fun. However, things went head over heels when Katie accidentally tripped and exposed her bum to a crowd of shocked onlookers.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

168K+
Followers
19K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy