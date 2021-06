The second installment of a four-game series will take place at the Anaheim Stadium between the Detroit Tigers and the Los Angeles Angels. The Detroit Tigers dropped the first game by 2 runs. The Tigers are second to last at the AL Central Standings at 29-40, 14 games behind the division leader Chicago White Sox. The win brings the Los Angeles Angels’ record to 34-35 which is in the middle-of-the-pack in the AL West Division, 8 ½ games behind the division leader Oakland Athletics.