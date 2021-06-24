Arizona Diamondbacks | Dodgers vs. D-backs Highlights - Pujols hammers three-run homer in 9-8 win vs. D-backs

Cancel
MLB Game Highlights

Dodgers vs. D-backs Highlights - Pujols hammers three-run homer in 9-8 win vs. D-backs

MLB Game Highlights
MLB Game Highlights
 5 days ago

Pujols hammers three-run homer in 9-8 win vs. D-backs

MLB Game Highlights

MLB Game Highlights

The latest game highlights and updates of MLB

#Hammers
MLBNBC Bay Area

Giants Observations: Brandon Crawford Powers Win Vs. D-Backs

What we learned as Brandons lead Giants to win vs. D-backs originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. After a disappointing road trip and a very quiet weekend at Nationals Park, the Giants were happy to be back home on Monday night. They were probably just as thrilled to be seeing the Arizona Diamondbacks in the other dugout.
MLBharrisondaily.com

D-backs blow 7-run lead vs SF, lose 21st straight road game

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks blew a seven-run lead and lost their 21st straight road game, one short of the major league record, when Mike Yastrzemski hit a grand slam in the …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a...
MLBNBC Bay Area

Giants Observations: Home Runs Aplenty in Big Win Over D-Backs

What we learned in Giants' homer-filled win vs. D-backs originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Mike Krukow knows Oracle Park as well as anyone, and when he started Wednesday's broadcast by noting that it was a hot day at the yard and the wind had shifted to blow balls out toward the seats, everyone should have immediately bet the over.
MLBlosangelesherald.com

Steven Souza Jr. homers as Dodgers blank slumping D-backs

Steven Souza Jr. hit a solo homer in the eighth inning to break a scoreless tie and the Los Angeles Dodgers held on for a 3-0 win against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the opener of their three-game series on Friday night in Phoenix. Dodgers right-hander Trevor Bauer (7-5) threw seven...
MLBazsnakepit.com

D-backs Preview #75: 6/22 vs. Brewers

Is there evidence to suggest that the Diamondbacks are guilty of “rushing” players back before they’re ready? There was much discussion about Zac Gallen coming back without a real rehab stint, just a start against some low-level prospects. And the doubters seemed to be proved correct, with his shortest, and one of the worst, starts he has made in an Arizona uniform. While he was never likely to go very deep into the game, Gallen didn’t get through three innings, allowing four runs in 2.2 innings. While hindsight is 20/20, that feels little or no better than what one of our replacement level pitchers would have given the team. But Gallen may not be the only such case.
MLBdailymagazine.news

D-backs vs. Giants Highlights

Mike Yastrzemski's grand slam won Tuesday's game for the Giants. Broadcaster Duane Kuiper believes it's a moment the Giants will look back at all season long... The Giants lead the NL with 99 homers and are on pace to threaten the franchise record of 235, set in 2001. Sports/Baseball. 2021-06-17...
MLBgiants365.com

D-backs P Zac Gallen roughed up vs. Giants in 1st start back from IL

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Zac Gallen entered Thursday's start against the San Francisco Giants having not played since May 7. Despite the long layoff, Gallen appeared to settle in quickly, using a nine-pitch first inning to retire the side. Then the second inning happened.
MLBMinneapolis Star Tribune

D-backs lose record 15th straight, Souza homers in return

PHOENIX — The Diamondbacks stumbled to their franchise-record 15th straight loss, with Steven Souza Jr. hitting a go-ahead home run in his return to Arizona following a horrific knee injury and helping the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 3-0 victory Friday night. Arizona broke the team mark of 14 straight...
MLBMLB

Souza's homer sends Dodgers past D-backs

Steven Souza Jr.’s home run in the top of the eighth inning proved to be the difference in the Dodgers’ 3-0 victory against the D-backs on Friday night at Chase Field. Souza, who signed a Minor League deal with the Dodgers in April, was called up on Wednesday and was playing in only his second game with the club. He led off the frame with a home run as part of a three-run inning.
MLBPosted by
Arizona Sports

D-backs P Alex Young to start Tuesday night vs. Giants

The Arizona Diamondbacks are turning to left-handed pitcher Alex Young on Tuesday night. The pitcher is slated to make his first start of 2021 when the team takes on the San Francisco Giants. In 26 games this season (28.2 innings pitched), Young is sporting a 3.45 ERA to go along...
MLBNBC Sports

What we learned as Brandons lead Giants to win vs. D-backs

After a disappointing road trip and a very quiet weekend at Nationals Park, the Giants were happy to be back home on Monday night. They were probably just as thrilled to be seeing the Arizona Diamondbacks in the other dugout. The Diamondbacks came to San Francisco riding a 19-game losing...
MLBTitusville Herald

L.A. Dodgers 9, Arizona 8

Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg. a-struck out for Young in the 3rd. b-flied out for Price in the 7th. c-flied out for Mantiply in the 7th. d-singled for Ahmed in the 8th. e-singled for Buchter in the 8th. f-struck out for González in the 9th. E_VanMeter (4). LOB_Los Angeles 12, Arizona 7. 2B_Gonsolin...
MLBMarion Chronicle-Tribune

Buehler takes no-hitter into 8th, Dodgers beat D-backs 9-3

PHOENIX (AP) — Will Smith has been behind the plate for plenty of Walker Buehler's starts dating back to their minor league days. It doesn't take the Dodgers catcher long to know if Buehler's got the good stuff. Within a few pitches on Saturday night, Smith was sold: This was...
MLBspectrumnews1.com

Pujols passes Ott for runs as Dodgers sweep Diamondbacks

PHOENIX (AP) — Albert Pujols hit a three-run homer and passed Mel Ott for 14th on the career runs list, and the Los Angeles Dodgers extended the Arizona Diamondbacks' losing streak to 17 game with a 9-8 victory Sunday. Arizona trailed 9-2 before closing with six runs in the eighth,...
MLBwcn247.com

Dodgers' Buehler through 7 no-hit innings vs D-backs

PHOENIX (AP) — Walker Buehler has pitched seven hitless innings for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the slumping Arizona Diamondbacks. The 26-year-old right-hander has walked two and hit a batter while matching a season high with 10 strikeouts. He’s thrown 99 pitches, nearing his season high of 105. There have already been six no-hitters this season, and a seventh would match 1990, 1991, 2012 and 2015 for the most since 1900. It would be one shy of the record eight in 1884, the first season overhand pitching was allowed.
MLBDodger Insider

Pujols continues his surge vs. lefties as Dodgers hold on to sweep in Arizona

Father’s Day is always special for the new dads. This year, it was memorable for a new Dodger, too. Albert Pujols continues to serve as a remedy to the Dodgers’ struggles against left-handed pitching. The 41-year-old May acquisition launched his sixth home run as a Dodger — five of which have come against lefties —on a day the Dodgers needed every run possible to sweep Sunday in Arizona.
MLBdenversun.com

Dodgers turn to Tony Gonsolin in finale vs. skidding D-backs

The Los Angeles Dodgers are ready for the 2019-20 version of Tony Gonsolin to make an appearance when they face the reeling Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday afternoon in Phoenix. Gonsolin is set to make his third start on the mound this season in the finale of the three-game series, and...
MLBdailydodgers.com

Dodgers vs. D-backs Game VI chat

The Dodgers try for a sixth win in six tries against the Diamondbacks this season, with Walker Buehler on the mound on Saturday night at Chase Field, facing Matt Peacock for Arizona. The Diamondbacks' losing streak has hit 15 games, the longest losing streak for a team facing the Dodgers since the 1969 Montreal Expos. In their first year as an expansion team, the Expos lost 18 straight before losing the first two games of a series at Dodger Stadium, running Montreal's streak to 20 games.