The once-mighty Atlanta Braves bullpen is not what it used to be. In fact, it’s the exact opposite, proving to be a focal point of the team’s struggles. Entering Sunday’s action, the Braves had a 4.88 team bullpen ERA, good for sixth-worst in the majors. While that’d bad enough, the five teams even worse in that statistic are the Reds, Tigers, Rockies, Diamondbacks and Twins. To put it lightly, those teams are bad, minus the Reds who the rest of baseball can’t seem to figure out.