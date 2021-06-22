Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aimée Gramblin

Stop Trying to Be Perfect--It's Not Good For You

Posted by 
Aimée Gramblin
Aimée Gramblin
 18 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jVfiH_0aaN2Bau00
Photo by Geoffrey Bressan from Pexels

Do people call you a perfectionist? Do they say you have a Type A personality? That you are overly organized? While I appreciate people who have their lives put together with a big T I’m not one of them…

As your slovenly, imperfect friend, I have some words of wisdom to share with you. For starters, give yourself a break! No one is perfect, nor are they meant to be.

Do you hold the people in your life to the same exacting standards you hold yourself? If so, knock it off! On both counts.

According to Psychology Today, “Perfectionism is driven primarily by internal pressures, such as the desire to avoid failure or harsh judgment. There is likely a social component as well, because perfectionistic tendencies have increased substantially among young people over the past 30 years, regardless of gender or culture. Greater academic and professional competition is thought to play a role, along with the pervasive presence of social media and the harmful social comparisons it elicits.”

Signs You’re A Perfectionist (paraphrased from Psychology Today)

  • You set unrealistic and high expectations
  • You are overly critical — of yourself and others
  • You are a master procrastinator due to your fear of failure
  • It’s hard for you to accept compliments and you tend not to celebrate success
  • You “look to specific people in your life for validation.”

You Are Good Enough. You Are Great! You Are Magnificent!

You are good enough. You are great! You are magnificent! I have a feeling your anxiety is driving this fear of failure and perfecting of perfectionism. On the flip-side, my imperfection is driven by anxiety of success and it in turn allows me to leave the dishes in the sink and the book draft unfinished…

The truth is, finding a balance is where we find the happy place of less stress and more wins.

According to Toni Bernhard J.D.’s article, “How to Overcome Your Perfectionist Tendencies” in Psychology Today a good place to start is by stopping the comparison game.

Do you scroll through Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat or other socials and feel the sinking feeling that you don’t measure up? Time to unfollow those accounts. Rethink why you’re on social. Then, go follow the accounts that lift you up — not the ones that drag you down because everything presented looks too good to be perfect.

You know what? If it looks too good to be perfect, it probably is too good to be perfect!

Bernhard says mindfulness and self-compassion will go a long way in helping you let go of your perfectionist tendencies. She found hope when she realized, “The mind is pliant. We can change the way we think and act. We can, in effect, rewire the brain.”

  • Mindfulness — When you find your brain engaging in criticism of yourself or others, tell that voice to back off and replace it with a new positive voice. For example, your three year old gives you a portrait of yourself. Your nose is huge, you have warts all over your face, and a whisker on your chin. Note how this makes you feel. Are you thinking, “This isn’t an accurate portrayal of me.” “Why would my child do this to me?” Revise the critical voice to say, “How whimsical. This is a funny, imaginative portrait of me.” “My child is so artistic.”
  • Self-Compassion — Let’s say you try out a Kundalini yoga class for the first time. You tell yourself, “I look silly,” “I don’t know any of these positions,” “I’m not as strong or flexible as the rest of the class,” or “What does my brilliant teacher think of me?!” Notice these voices running through your mind and revise them, “I look like I’m having fun because I am,” “I’m learning new positions just like the others in class had to do before me,” “I am working my way up to being stronger and more flexible,” and “My teacher is happy I am here and trying my best.”

Takeaway

When you learn to reframe these critical voices in your head a heaviness is lifted and you’ll navigate life with a newfound confidence and lightness of not carrying unnecessary burdens.

I challenge you to dialogue with your perfectionist voice and see what happens. I’m guessing you’ll find this out:

You’re good enough. You’re great! You’re magnificent!

Originally published on Curious on October 23, 2020.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Aimée Gramblin

Aimée Gramblin

Tulsa County, OK
44
Followers
13
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Tulsa, Oklahoma Arts, Creativity, Politics, Family, and Entertainment. T-Town!

 https://aimeegramblin.medium.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Positive Psychology#Psychology Today#Pexels#Tiktok#Kundalini#Creator Program
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Instagram
Related
Relationship AdviceThought Catalog

The 8 Most Helpful Things I’ve Learned In Therapy Thus Far

1. The hardest part is taking the initiative to go to therapy. For about three years, I was weighing going to therapy and talking myself out of it. I felt that at times, I would be doing myself a solid by going to therapy – which I was – and other times felt that I was not good enough for therapy. The important thing to realize in my journey of whether to go to therapy is that once I was ready, I knew I was ready. You can’t go to therapy unless you’re ready.
Thrive Global

Why Your Lack of Self-Love Is Destroying Your Life and What You Can Do About It

I chat with women all the time who put the welfare of everyone including the family pet before theirs. They hold down a job, run around after their husband, ferry the kids around and collapse in a heap at the end of the day. On the surface everyone else is doing well but they are as resentful as hell and feel taken for granted. What is the problem here? They forgot to love themselves. They forgot to factor themselves into the equation and became an afterthought.
Posted by
Devin Arrigo

Stop Listening To Your Brain, It's Lying To You

Success in health and fitness comes when you stop letting your brain lie to you. As human beings, we’re hard-wired to seek comfort. It’s biological. Out of our control. More times than not, when our brains tell us something is impossible, our bodies are more than capable of accomplishing it.
MeditationThrive Global

How to Let Go Of The Past To Live A Happy Life

It’s incredible how much power we give past events, both happy and devastating. I know I held onto my past trauma for almost a decade before I even considered letting it go. But, when we hold on to the memories and allow them to keep replaying in our minds as if they just happened yesterday, it deprives us of any happiness in the present.
Mental HealthPosted by
Ladders

If you pull off any of these 5 things, you’ve truly mastered emotional intelligence

You may already know you’re good with people, but do you feel like you can truly call yourself a master of emotional intelligence? Consider this: To reach mastery, not only do you need a solid knowledge base, but you also need to understand how to apply it in practical ways and in a variety of contexts. If you pull off any of these five things, congrats — you definitely have a super high EQ.
Healthspring.org.uk

The Hot Drink That Lowers Blood Pressure

The compounds found in this hot drink may provide new ways of treating high blood pressure. Both black and green tea contain specific compounds that cause blood vessels to relax and widen, leading to lower blood pressure. The antihypertensive properties of tea could provide promising treatment candidates for lowering blood...
Mental HealthWashington Post

How to deal with regret and forgive yourself for making imperfect decisions

During the past year, we have had to make consequential decisions, often based on insufficient information and amid unparalleled uncertainty. These conditions are ripe for generating one of the most common emotions that I see in my psychology practice: regret. Many of my patients struggle with the results of pandemic-related...
U.K.The Conversation

Mispronunciation: why you should stop correcting people’s mistakes

A recent survey of 2,000 adults in the UK identified the top ten “mispronunciations” people find annoying. Thankfully the majority (65%) of annoyed people do not feel comfortable correcting a speaker in public. But leaving aside the fact that 2,000 is hardly a representative sample of the UK, with its...
Mental HealthPsych Centra

I Lied to My Therapist. Now What?

“It’s a basic truth of the human condition that everybody lies. The only variable is about what.”. If you’ve watched the TV series “House,” a modern-day homage to Sherlock Holmes, you might recognize Dr. Gregory House’s frequent insistence that all people lie. Plenty of people make a dedicated effort to...
Mental Healthgoodmenproject.com

7 Science-Based Ways To Live in the Moment

What is it to live in the present? Many believe it involves “paying attention on purpose, in the present moment, and non-judgmentally to the unfolding of experience moment by moment” (Kabat‐Zinn, 2003). When we live in the present moment, we’re not in our heads as much, ruminating on bad things from the past or worrying about the future. Our thoughts tend to skew negative, so staying present appears to be a good way to experience less negativity and boost our well-being (Khoury et al, 2013)
Public HealthConcord Monitor

COVID Tracker: Everything is looking good – but not perfect

As I was preparing this week’s COVID Tracker, which is full of good news about how things are going in New Hampshire, I got a sobering reminder that not everything is great: My brother and his wife have gone into COVID quarantine. They did this after learning that a friend...
New York City, NYPosted by
Well+Good

If You’ve Perfected the Traditional Plank Try the Challenging, Ab-Quivering Copenhagen Variation

Planks always leave me shaking after a few reps, and that’s what makes the move such a go-to. As a trainer, I like to change things up, and I’m always coming across new plank variations. My current favorite is the Copenhagen plank, which my physical therapist threw into my post-hip surgery rehab routine. While it’s a challenge to perform, I’ve noticed a major change in my core strength, and as a result, my sprinting workouts have improved because of it.
Food & Drinksprweek.com

Would you try Mayoreo?

Heinz and Oreo confirmed this week that Mayoreo isn’t real, after a doctored photo of the condiment circulated on social media. But if it was actually real, would you have been tempted to try it?
Healthhealthnewshub.org

It’s Not All Bad: These ‘Processed’ Foods Are Actually Good for You

The language of food can be confusing at the least, and deceptive at most. Descriptions like “all natural” and “processed” are used by advertisers and activists alike in the war to win over consumers to a particular product. Jessica Crandall, a registered dietician at the Heart & Vascular Institute’s Center...
Mental HealthThrive Global

Practicing Intuition for Self-Care

Recent research has shown that going with our intuition, or gut instincts, helps us make accurate decisions. Many successful leaders acknowledge that their intuition has helped them through the most challenging times of their careers. Being intuitive means that we can make wise decisions without using our analytical minds. Intuition...

Comments / 0

Community Policy