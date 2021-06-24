Cancel
NBA Game Highlights

Philadelphia 76ers | 3-pointer by Kevin Huerter

Posted by 
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XnDq0_0aaMmLtE00

ABOUT

The latest game highlights and updates of NBA

NBAjacksonprogress-argus.com

Kevin Huerter, Hawks upset No. 1 seeded 76ers in Game 7

Kevin Huerter scored a playoff career-high 27 points, Trae Young added 21 points and 10 assists and the fifth-seeded Atlanta Hawks stunned the host Philadelphia 76ers 103-96 in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals on Sunday. The Hawks will face the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference finals. Young...
NBAYardbarker

Kevin Huerter is becoming a key piece for Atlanta

Following a thrilling win after being down 18 points to the 76ers at home on Monday, the Hawks look like a team that has a fighting chance after being largely dominated by Philadelphia since the fourth quarter of game one. Their efforts can largely be credited to a former first-round pick, but it may not be the one you’re thinking of. John Collins’ energy helped bring life to this Hawks team, and Trae Young orchestrated the offense with brilliant passes. However, former Maryland guard Kevin Huerter was one of the biggest reasons the Hawks clawed back, and he’s been playing very well all series.
NBAnbnews24.com

NBA playoffs: Kevin Huerter’s big night leads Hawks past 76ers in Game 7

In a do-or-die Sport 7 in hostile territory, the Hawks possible deliberate to lean on their do-it-all level guard Trae Younger to information them into the convention finals.The celebrity guard couldn’t discover his rhythm all evening. Because of Kevin Huerter, although, it did not matter.Huerter scored a playoff career-high 27 factors on 10-for-18 taking pictures as Atlanta took down the 76ers, 103-96, in Sunday evening’s Sport 7. The win propels the Hawks to the Japanese Convention Finals for the primary time since 2015.Younger had a horrendous taking pictures evening, going 5-for-23 from the sector and 2-for-11 on three-point makes an attempt, however completed with 21 factors and 10 assists. Danilo Gallinari had 17 factors off the bench, whereas ahead John Collins scored 14 factors with 16 rebounds.Neither aspect ever discovered its groove offensively. The Hawks shot 7-for-27 on three-pointers (25.9%), whereas Philadelphia was 9-for-28 (32.1%) with 17 turnovers. The sport went back-and-forth your entire evening, with no lead reaching greater than seven factors.Sixers heart Joel Embiid led the cost for Philadelphia as soon as once more, scoring 31 factors with 11 rebounds, although he additionally had a team-high eight turnovers. Tobias Harris added 24 factors and 14 rebounds, whereas Seth Curry scored 16 on 6-for-10 taking pictures.Level guard Ben Simmons struggled once more, scoring simply 5 factors on 4 shot makes an attempt. He additionally added 13 assists and eight rebounds, and didn’t try a free throw till the sport’s ultimate two minutes.For the sequence, Simmons tried solely three subject objectives within the fourth quarter, together with his final shot within the ultimate interval coming in Sport three.The Hawks transfer on to face the Bucks within the convention finals. The Hawks haven’t appeared within the NBA Finals since 1958, when the crew was in St. Louis. The Bucks, in the meantime, final made it to the NBA Finals in 1974.Extra NBA Playoffs Protection:
NBANBA

Kevin Huerter Had a Good Day

The Hawks are headed to the Eastern Conference Finals. To get there, to win a Game 7 on the road for the first time in franchise history, they needed another heroic performance from a rotating cast of heroes. On this night, Kevin Huerter answered the summons, scoring a team-high 27 points to lift the Hawks' to a 103-96 win over the Philadelphia 76ers.
NBANBC Washington

Mark Turgeon on How a Growth Spurt Turned Kevin Huerter Into an NBA Player

How a growth spurt turned Kevin Huerter into an NBA player originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Former Maryland Terrapin Kevin Huerter had a weekend to remember thanks to his 27-point outburst in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the top-seeded Philadelphia 76ers. Huerter's career night caught the...
NBAtestudotimes.com

Former Maryland star Kevin Huerter wins Game 7 for the Atlanta Hawks

Our former Maryland Terp, now playing for the Atlanta Hawks, was given the opportunity in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semi-finals last night to shine. And he did! He was the high scorer at 27 points and made crucial plays that propelled the Hawks in the fourth quarter. It would be hard to know about his heroics if you only watched the highlights from the major TV media - which focus entirely on Trae Young. Young was having a bad night and has a nagging shoulder injury, so Huerter stepped it up at the urging of his coaches and his team. His coach and the team gave him props after the game that the sports stations didn't. But the Atlanta newspaper did. Here is the best article about Kevin's game last night at the link:
NBANBA

Kevin Huerter, Trae Young find a way for Hawks in 4th

Throughout the regular season, at the top of the Eastern Conference was a three-team race: The Philadelphia 76ers, the Brooklyn Nets and the Milwaukee Bucks. Everybody else was seemingly playing for the fourth spot in the conference semifinals. But the conference semifinals are not the regular season. The team that...
NBAchatsports.com

Former Maryland standout Kevin Huerter scores 27 to lead Hawks past 76ers in Game 7 of NBA East semifinals

PHILADELPHIA — Former Maryland standout Kevin Huerter and the Hawks are taking their stunning turnaround to the Eastern Conference finals. Huerter led the Hawks with a playoff career-best 27 points while Trae Young made a late 3-pointer and scored 21 points to help Atlanta win for the third time in the series in Philadelphia, a 103-96 victory over the top-seeded 76ers on Sunday night in Game 7.
NBANBC Sports

Kevin Huerter: Hawks playing with 'house money'

You'd be hard-pressed to find anyone picking the Hawks to make the Eastern Conference Finals before the start of this season, and it would've been impossible to find someone who thought Kevin Huerter would be the one to get them there with a fantastic Game 7 performance on the road.
NBABleacher Report

Trae Young, Kevin Huerter, Hawks Edge Joel Embiid, 76ers in Game 7; Will Face Bucks

The Atlanta Hawks are going to the Eastern Conference Finals. Atlanta defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 103-96 in Sunday's decisive Game 7 of their second-round series at Wells Fargo Center. Kevin Huerter led the way while Trae Young struggled with his shot for the victors, who advanced to the conference finals for the first time since 2015 and will face the Milwaukee Bucks.
NBAsportstalkatl.com

Hawks: Kevin Huerter is proving that he deserves a new contract in 2022

A lot has been made of John Collins signing a new contract with the Hawks, and for good reason. This offseason, the Hawks will have to contend with John Collins hitting free agency, along with key depth players like Lou Williams and Tony Snell. Kris Dunn holds a player option, and guys like Nathan Knight, Brandon Goodwin, and Skylar Mays are solid enough to bring back as well. This free agency class isn’t super stacked, so I don’t expect any blockbuster signings or trades. 2022 is when Atlanta could run into trouble.
247Sports

Mark Turgeon on Kevin Huerter's star-making performance

Kevin Huerter's star-making Game Seven performance to lift the Atlanta Hawks over the top-seeded Philadelphia 76ers surprised a lot of people, but not his college coach. Maryland coach Mark Turgeon talked about Huerter's 27-point outburst in an interview with NBC4 Sports. "What he did in that game didn't surprise me...
NBAMarietta Daily Journal

Kevin Huerter helping lead upstart Hawks in NBA playoffs: ‘This is a fun ride’

As Kevin Huerter swished jump shot after jump shot Sunday night, silencing a distraught Philadelphia 76ers crowd and putting an end to another season of “The Process,” his legend seemed to grow larger and larger among NBA Twitter. The devout crowd of basketball followers quickly changed his Wikipedia bio, in...
NBANBC Washington

‘Be Prepared': Kevin Huerter's Advice to Aaron Wiggins During NBA Combine

Kevin Huerter's advice to Aaron Wiggins during NBA Combine originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. While Kevin Huerter was busy tearing up the Philadelphia 76ers with a breakout Game 7 performance, he still made sure to offer advice to a fellow Terp going through the same process he did three years ago.