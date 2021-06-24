Cancel
NBA Game Highlights

Philadelphia 76ers | Dunk by Joel Embiid

NBA Game Highlights
NBA Game Highlights
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W2JNt_0aaMmK0V00

Philadelphia 76ers | Dunk by Joel Embiid

NBA Game Highlights

NBA Game Highlights

The latest game highlights and updates of NBA

Joel Embiid
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA
Basketball
Sports
NBAnumberfire.com

76ers' Joel Embiid (knee) available for Game 6 on Friday

Philadelphia 76ers catcher Joel Embiid (knee) is available for Game 6 against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday. Embiid has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play in a win-or-go-home game 6 against the Hawks on Friday. Our models expect him to play 36.2 minutes against Atlanta. Embiid's Game...
NBALarry Brown Sports

Video: Joel Embiid has must-see reaction to Kawhi Leonard dunk

Joel Embiid was talking with the media on Monday when Kawhi Leonard threw down his huge slam dunk against the Utah Jazz. Luckily, we were able to see his reaction to the moment in real time. Leonard went viral for a huge dunk on Derrick Favors late in the second...
NBAYardbarker

Watch: 76ers' Joel Embiid, Hawks' John Collins get into confrontation in Game 6

Tensions were running high late in the fourth quarter of Friday’s Game 6 between the Atlanta Hawks and Philadelphia 76ers. 76ers center Joel Embiid drove at Hawks forward John Collins with a little more than four minutes left in the fourth quarter. Both players fell to the ground, and Collins appeared to shove Embiid as the pair got to their feet. Embiid — with his arms outstretched — then backed Collins behind the basket, prompting a scuffle between both teams that also involved security.
NBAFOX Sports

Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid and Doc Rivers catching heat for 76ers' collapse

The Eastern Conference's No. 1 seed is up against the ropes. After blowing an 18-point lead to lose Game 4 against the Atlanta Hawks, the Philadelphia 76ers did one better (or worse) Wednesday night, gagging away a 26-point cushion to lose Game 5 109-106 at home. The reaction was swift...
NBABleacher Report

Joel Embiid, Seth Curry Help 76ers Force Game 7 vs. Trae Young, Hawks

The Philadelphia 76ers' playoff run is intact for at least one more day after they beat the host Atlanta Hawks 104-99 in Game 6 of their Eastern Conference second-round playoff series on Friday at State Farm Arena. Seth Curry's 24 points co-led the 76ers, who overcame a 12-point first-quarter deficit....
NBAPosted by
Sports Illustrated

Joel Embiid Interrupted His Press Conference to Gawk at Kawhi Leonard’s Vicious Dunk

In Tuesday’s Hot Clicks: a funny (and illuminating) reaction to Kawhi’s ferocious slam, an update from Christian Eriksen and more. If Kawhi Leonard’s dunk over Derrick Favors on Monday night had occurred at a more critical juncture in a more competitive game, it would have been an iconic NBA playoff moment. But the fact that it pushed the Clippers’ lead to 24 points in a game they ended up winning easily doesn’t take anything away from how vicious a slam it was. It will probably still end up being the most impressive dunk of this postseason. (Favors clearly didn’t learn anything from watching Maxi Kleber get posterized into oblivion by Kawhi in the first round.)
NBAstateofpress.com

Joel Embiid: “Oh my God…See that Kawhi dunk?”

Kawhi Leonard made a dunk of the year as he posterized Derrick Favors in Game 4 between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Utah Jazz. The Clippers won the game to tie the second round series 2-2. Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid saw a video of the dunk while answering...
NBANBC Sports

Joel Embiid fades to finish as Hawks beat 76ers in Game 4, tie series 2-2

As the 76ers were nearly finished blowing an 18-point lead late in the third quarter, Joel Embiid argued with a referee then turned toward a boisterous Atlanta crowd and appeared to say, “Shut the f*** up.”. Instead, Hawks fans grew even louder when Embiid missed a very makeable game-winning layup...
NBAnetworthynewz.com

Which Version of Joel Embiid Will Philadelphia Get the Rest of the Way vs. Hawks

No one has established a direct link between this season’s condensed schedule and a rash of injuries to big-name players, but it’s tough to ignore the possibility. And, given his history and recent right knee injury, it’s fair to wonder if the quick turnarounds are starting to wear on Joel Embiid, who shot 4-of-20 (including 0-of-12 in the second half) in a 103-100 loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Monday.
NBAdailymagazine.news

Joel Embiid brings up Ben Simmons not dunking as turning point in Game 7

Ben Simmons took zero shots in the fourth quarter of the 76ers' Game 7 loss to the Hawks last night. Not even when he had a fairly clear path to a dunk. With Philadelphia down two and 3:33 left in the fourth quarter, Simmons backed down Danilo Gallinari near the basket. As Simmons spun toward the hoop, Gallinari reached for the ball and got behind Simmons. Simmons kept his dribble and faced the rim with only 6-foot-1 Trae Young scrambling late to help.