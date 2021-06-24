Philadelphia 76ers | Dunk by Joel Embiid

In Tuesday’s Hot Clicks: a funny (and illuminating) reaction to Kawhi’s ferocious slam, an update from Christian Eriksen and more. If Kawhi Leonard’s dunk over Derrick Favors on Monday night had occurred at a more critical juncture in a more competitive game, it would have been an iconic NBA playoff moment. But the fact that it pushed the Clippers’ lead to 24 points in a game they ended up winning easily doesn’t take anything away from how vicious a slam it was. It will probably still end up being the most impressive dunk of this postseason. (Favors clearly didn’t learn anything from watching Maxi Kleber get posterized into oblivion by Kawhi in the first round.)