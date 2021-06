Baez forgot the number of outs in the fourth inning, leading to an inning-ending double play in the Cubs’ 4-0 loss. Manager David Ross wants his players to have fun and enjoy themselves on the field everyday, but one of his requirements is playing with effort and focus. In the Cubs’ 4-0 loss to the Indians on Monday, shortstop Javy Baez lost some of that focus, leading to an early exit from the game.