Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alexa Buzz

Sea of Thieves: A Pirate's Life will be featured in an exclusive Xbox show

Posted by 
Alexa Buzz
Alexa Buzz
 18 days ago

Sea of Thieves: A Pirate's Life, an epic original story that will bring Captain Jack Sparrow and his crew in from the horizon to spark fresh adventures via five narrative-driven Tall Tales, will launch later this month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XSuHP_0aaMHWO400
Sea Of thievesSea Of thieves official

After its presentation at E3 with a gorgeous cinematic film, Xbox hinted at what's in store for those brave buccaneers ready to battle with Jack Sparrow in one of the Sea of Thieves' greatest clashes. Today's special Xbox broadcast features the teams behind this amazing collaboration, which provides some fascinating insights into its creation. Team members from Rare and Walt Disney Games discuss the vision, ambition, and care and attention that went into every aspect of this dream crossover, as well as some of the things they're most excited for fans of both brands to witness.

The special broadcast also goes into the gameplay of the first two Tall Tales, in which players must navigate the Sea of the Damned, among other challenges, and previews what to expect when Sea of Thieves: A Pirate's Life debuts on June 22.

Two pirate realms collide in Sea of Thieves: A Pirate's Life for a one-of-a-kind story that will blow your mind! Join Captain Jack Sparrow in five new Tall Tales that will transport you to new locations throughout the Sea of Thieves and beyond!

Discover a vast open world teeming with pristine islands, sunken ships, and intriguing relics. Find hidden treasure, defeat cursed Skeleton Captains, and protect important Trading Company products. Go hunting and fishing, or try your hand at one of the hundreds of other options!

View more For full guideline Here : www.toisthe.com

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Alexa Buzz

Alexa Buzz

Los Angeles County, CA
97
Followers
38
Post
947
Views
ABOUT

Gaming,technology,Health

 http://www.toisthe.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pirate#Sea Of Thieves#Open World#Rare#Walt Disney Games#Skeleton Captains#Newsbreak#Creator Program
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Xbox
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video Gamesdistrictchronicles.com

Sea Of Thieves Best Pirates Of The Caribbean Cameos Explained

Sea Of Thieves Updates: The most recent DLC for the multiplayer action-adventure seafaring game is Sea of Thieves: A Pirate’s Life. The addition, which debuted on June 22, is a cross-over tale between Sea of Thieves and Pirates of the Caribbean, incorporating aspects from the film series and Disney attraction into the game’s environment. Fans of both Sea of Thieves and Pirates of the Caribbean should be happy with what they’ve seen so far.
Video Gamesdistrictchronicles.com

Sea of Thieves : How to Free The Cursed Captain

The Cursed Captain is a new palm-sized NPC in Sea of Thieves: A Pirate’s Life. To free him from his cage, pirates will need to do some climbing. Though the main story of Sea of Thieves: A Pirate’s Life focuses on the crossover with Pirates of the Caribbean and the introduction of Captain Jack Sparrow to the game’s world, there are also many side quests that do not directly tie in with the legendary captain and his mission to save the pirate’s life. The Cursed Captain is a new NPC that players can find and rescue, and he can join the crew and provide help from the palm of a player’s hand. Pirates first encounter Cursed Captain during the first Tall Tale, after exiting the caves of Sailor’s Grotto and entering the shipwrecked town of Sailor’s Grave. He will bark at players from overhead until they help free him from his cage, and players will not be able to progress the Tall Tale until they do so.
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

Sea of Thieves may finally tell Belle’s story

A new Sea of Thieves Belle tease has fans wondering if the fan-favorite character will finally be making an appearance in the game. The character of Belle, the “Legend of the Deep,” appeared in pieces of earlier footage, promotional art, and even a statue that’s currently standing in Rare’s lobby. Now the latest Sea of Thieves story tease suggests that Belle’s story may be told at last, perhaps following the new Pirates of the Caribbean crossover.
Video GamesIGN

How to Start A Pirate's Life

Here's How to Start A Pirate's Life in Sea of Thieves. Sea of Thieves has been regularly updated over the years, but it's been a minute since the game received an update as substantial as A Pirate's Life. It's the first story-based campaign in years and it's an especially great campaign for fans of Pirates of the Caribbean — and let's be honest, who's out there playing Sea of Thieves without at least being aware of Pirates of the Caribbean?
Video Gamesdistrictchronicles.com

Sea of Thieves: How to Get Poor Dougie’s Key

In Sea of Thieves: A Pirate’s Life, players can unearth Poor Dougie’s treasure chest. To open it, they will need to return it to the skeletal pirate. While the stand-out feature in Sea of Thieves: A Pirate’s Life is undoubtedly the chance for players to sail and fight alongside the legendary Captain Jack Sparrow, there are plenty of interesting new side quests for players to complete offering new and exciting rewards. One of the new side quests pirates can unlock fairly early in the first Tall Tale of Sea of Thieves: A Pirate’s Life is called Raising the Dead. In this side quest, players can unearth a skeletal pirate called Poor Dougie. He will seek the player’s help to find his treasure.
Video Gamessegmentnext.com

Sea of Thieves Lords of the Sea Journal Locations Guide

Every tall tale in Sea of Thieves A Pirate’s Life DLC comes with its own set of commendations and collectibles. This guide will help you track down and every journal spread across the Lords of the Sea mission in Sea of Thieves by giving their precise locations. Sea of Thieves...
Video Gamespurexbox.com

Sea Of Thieves: A Pirate's Life Is Getting Another Hotfix Next Week

It's not exactly been smooth sailing for Rare's Sea of Thieves: A Pirate's Life expansion. Since arriving on the Xbox and PC last week, there have been ongoing issues with certain parts of this free update. Rare's already drastically improved the experience, but it seems it's still got some unfinished...
Video Gamessegmentnext.com

Sea of Thieves Dark Brethren Tall Tale Guide

This guide will focus on the newly added Dark Brethren tall tale as part of the Pirates of the Caribbean themed A Pirate’s Life DLC for Sea of Thieves and help you complete the quest, solve puzzles and earn its relevant commendations. Sea of Thieves Dark Brethren Tall Tale. Dark...
Video Gamespurexbox.com

Rare Says It's Working On A Sea Of Thieves - Sunken Pearl Hotfix

Following on from our story about the game-breaking issues in Sea of Thieves: A Pirate's Life - The Sunken Pearl Tall Tale, Rare has now publically acknowledged the community's feedback with a more direct message. It's not just working on any hotfix - more specifically one for this second chapter...
Video Gamesaltchar.com

Sea of Thieves is Steam's top seller thanks to Pirates of the Caribbean DLC

Sea of Thieves is probably one of the prime examples of how to properly support a live service game with quality content, changes and improvements. Launched back in 2018, Sea of Thieves has been criticised for its lack of content but over the last couple of years, Rare have managed to turn the tide and today, the game is probably one of the biggest Xbox Game Studios titles in terms of player numbers and sales.
Video Gameswmleader.com

Sea of Thieves: A Pirate’s Life Easter egg celebrates a classic game

There’s a hell of an Easter egg crossover awaiting Sea of Thieves players at the end of the new expansion, A Pirate’s Life, which launched on June 22. In fact, it’s so good, pretty much even the slyest mention of its adjacent connection to A Pirate’s Life — a crossover with Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean franchise — would probably give it away. Therefore:
Combat Sportsmassivelyop.com

The Stream Team: A licensed movie tie-in pirate’s life in Sea of Thieves

Yo ho, yo ho, a very specific pirate’s life for me! It’s time to experience the surprise introduction of the Pirates of the Caribbean film’s cast to the Sea of Thieves, which is sure to be full of nautical skullduggery, swashbuckling hijinks, and flailing sword combat. Join Chris and his friends as they continue on with the latest Tall Tale in their quest to rescue one Captain Jack Sparrow from the clutches of Davy Jones, today at 3:00 p.m. EDT!

Comments / 0

Community Policy