Sea of Thieves: A Pirate's Life will be featured in an exclusive Xbox show

Sea of Thieves: A Pirate's Life, an epic original story that will bring Captain Jack Sparrow and his crew in from the horizon to spark fresh adventures via five narrative-driven Tall Tales, will launch later this month.

After its presentation at E3 with a gorgeous cinematic film, Xbox hinted at what's in store for those brave buccaneers ready to battle with Jack Sparrow in one of the Sea of Thieves' greatest clashes. Today's special Xbox broadcast features the teams behind this amazing collaboration, which provides some fascinating insights into its creation. Team members from Rare and Walt Disney Games discuss the vision, ambition, and care and attention that went into every aspect of this dream crossover, as well as some of the things they're most excited for fans of both brands to witness.

The special broadcast also goes into the gameplay of the first two Tall Tales, in which players must navigate the Sea of the Damned, among other challenges, and previews what to expect when Sea of Thieves: A Pirate's Life debuts on June 22.

Two pirate realms collide in Sea of Thieves: A Pirate's Life for a one-of-a-kind story that will blow your mind! Join Captain Jack Sparrow in five new Tall Tales that will transport you to new locations throughout the Sea of Thieves and beyond!

Discover a vast open world teeming with pristine islands, sunken ships, and intriguing relics. Find hidden treasure, defeat cursed Skeleton Captains, and protect important Trading Company products. Go hunting and fishing, or try your hand at one of the hundreds of other options!

