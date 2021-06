No one has established a direct link between this season’s condensed schedule and a rash of injuries to big-name players, but it’s tough to ignore the possibility. And, given his history and recent right knee injury, it’s fair to wonder if the quick turnarounds are starting to wear on Joel Embiid, who shot 4-of-20 (including 0-of-12 in the second half) in a 103-100 loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Monday.