INTENSE Video Captures Bear vs Bison Showdown at Yellowstone, One Ain’t So Lucky
Planet Earth, Blue Planet, Our Planet, etc.
I love all of those shows.
Sometimes these videos aren’t easy to watch, but they’re a harsh reminder that Mother Nature only has one speed and doesn’t care one bit about your feelings.
A video from Yellowstone National Park taken by Michael Daus of Wyoming shows a one-on-one battle between a grizzly bear and a bison.
One of them isn't so lucky.
You don't need to be a rocket scientist to figure out which one...
Nature is savage.
