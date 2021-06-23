Cancel
Animals

INTENSE Video Captures Bear vs Bison Showdown at Yellowstone, One Ain’t So Lucky

Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
Planet Earth, Blue Planet, Our Planet, etc.

I love all of those shows.

Sometimes these videos aren’t easy to watch, but they’re a harsh reminder that Mother Nature only has one speed and doesn’t care one bit about your feelings.

A video from Yellowstone National Park taken by Michael Daus of Wyoming shows a one-on-one battle between a grizzly bear and a bison.

One of them isn't so lucky.

You don't need to be a rocket scientist to figure out which one...

Nature is savage.

AnimalsPosted by
My Country 95.5

Watch This Yellowstone Bison Give Birth in the Wild

Nothing is quite as amazing as witnessing an animal birth in the wild. Last month, a Yellowstone National Park traveler captured the experience on video. The video was shared on Facebook to Yellowstone Insiders Hub by Lisa Milliken. She captioned the awesome video:. May 4, 2021. Bison giving birth. This...
AnimalsPosted by
My Country 95.5

Black Bear Escapes Grizzly Bear in Glacier National Park

From the looks of this video black bears and grizzly bears are not friendly with each other and this black bear is lucky. Glacier National Park posted a video on their Facebook of a visitor catching an interaction between a black bear and a grizzly bear and let's just say grizzly bears aren't friendly just to people, apparently they aren't fans of black bears. Here's the video from Facebook.
AnimalsPosted by
Daily Montanan

After 3 bear encounters, Yellowstone is urging folks to be more ‘bear aware’

Summertime for national parks in Montana means millions of tourists — and for locals, the beginning of a stream of stories chronicling unaware tourists’ encounters with wildlife, ranging from clueless to dangerous. In the roughly month or so since visitations have begun a steep increase, Yellowstone National Park has had three documented close encounters of […] The post After 3 bear encounters, Yellowstone is urging folks to be more ‘bear aware’ appeared first on Daily Montanan.
AnimalsPosted by
Wake Up Wyoming

Bison Vs. Grizzly Bear: The Battle In Yellowstone

When you go down the list of "animals not to mess with", Bison and Grizzly Bear seem to be toward the top of the list. Yellowstone is known for their majestic wildlife and when two of the biggest cross paths, it becomes quite the battle. This video taken by YouTube user Michael Daus, shows the battle between a bison and grizzly taking place in the middle of the afternoon on May 31st of 2020. This video is a year old, but very important to remember how dangerous these animals can be if you get too close.
AnimalsPosted by
My Country 95.5

Watch a Bear Find Then Annihilate a Wolf Den with Young Pups

What happens when one apex predator finds the home of another? This. A camera in the wild captured what happened when a bear discovered a wolf den full of young pups. Note: this video is not graphic, but the outcome for the young wolves is likely what you suspect. Researchers placed cameras near an area where they suspected wolves had built a den. Here's how they explained how this started on YouTube:
Animalsdistinctlymontana.com

VIDEO: Watch Yellowstone Wolf Pack "Herd" Grizzly Into Tree-line

A truly exceptional piece of footage is making the rounds on the internet that might just be one of the most exceptional pieces of Yellowstone footage we've ever seen. It shows an encounter between wolves and a grizzly bear, rare enough on its own (although growing more frequent since the reintroduction of wolves to the Park), but it happens to show complex wolf pack behavior, not just an attack.
AnimalsPosted by
K2 Radio

Yellowstone Bison Sends Woman To Hospital

Score another win for the bison. Another human, who should have known better, is in the hospital. It happened Monday in Yellowstone National Park, this time with a 30-year-old woman. Authorities say her injuries are serious. So much so that she had to be airlifted out of the park. (Billings Gazette).
AnimalsPosted by
My Country 95.5

Bear Tries To Board A Car With A Couple Driving in Yellowstone

Bears in Yellowstone get a lot of action and attention when tourists visit and sometimes it's a very close call for those tourists. Quite an opportunity was in store for a couple of tourists in this video (taken back in 2016). We're hoping that all the humans and bears were unharmed and since the video was posted on YouTube we assume the tourists lived to tell about it.