INTENSE Video Captures Bear vs Bison Showdown at Yellowstone, One Ain’t So Lucky

Planet Earth, Blue Planet, Our Planet, etc.

I love all of those shows.

Sometimes these videos aren’t easy to watch, but they’re a harsh reminder that Mother Nature only has one speed and doesn’t care one bit about your feelings.

A video from Yellowstone National Park taken by Michael Daus of Wyoming shows a one-on-one battle between a grizzly bear and a bison.

One of them isn't so lucky.

You don't need to be a rocket scientist to figure out which one...

Nature is savage.

