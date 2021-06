The Tampa Bay Rays will play the first game of their four-game series against the Seattle Mariners in T-Mobile Park, WA, on Thursday, June 17, 2021, at 10:10 PM (EDT). Tampa Bay (43-25, leading in the AL East) has an average of 4.90 runs per game. Their hitting average of .231 is good for 22nd in the MLB. Their on-base percentage of .318 is sixth, while their slugging percentage of .392 ranks 12th. With a .285 batting average, Joey Wendle led the Tampa Bay Rays, while Austin Meadows led the squad with 15 home runs and RBIs with 50.