Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA Game Highlights

Philadelphia 76ers | 3-pointer by Kevin Huerter

Posted by 
NBA Game Highlights
NBA Game Highlights
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DhprX_0aaLbhnE00

Philadelphia 76ers | 3-pointer by Kevin Huerter

NBA Game Highlights

NBA Game Highlights

Los Angeles
1K+
Followers
812
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest game highlights and updates of NBA

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Huerter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pointer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
Reuters

Kevin Huerter, Hawks upset No. 1 seeded 76ers in Game 7

Kevin Huerter scored a playoff career-high 27 points, Trae Young added 21 points and 10 assists and the fifth-seeded Atlanta Hawks stunned the host Philadelphia 76ers 103-96 in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals on Sunday. The Hawks will face the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference finals. Young...
NBAsportstalkatl.com

Hawks: Kevin Huerter is becoming a key piece for Atlanta

Following a thrilling win after being down 18 points to the 76ers at home on Monday, the Hawks look like a team that has a fighting chance after being largely dominated by Philadelphia since the fourth quarter of game one. Their efforts can largely be credited to a former first-round pick, but it may not be the one you’re thinking of. John Collins’ energy helped bring life to this Hawks team, and Trae Young orchestrated the offense with brilliant passes. However, former Maryland guard Kevin Huerter was one of the biggest reasons the Hawks clawed back, and he’s been playing very well all series.
NBANBA

Kevin Huerter Had a Good Day

The Hawks are headed to the Eastern Conference Finals. To get there, to win a Game 7 on the road for the first time in franchise history, they needed another heroic performance from a rotating cast of heroes. On this night, Kevin Huerter answered the summons, scoring a team-high 27 points to lift the Hawks' to a 103-96 win over the Philadelphia 76ers.
NBAPosted by
920 ESPN

Kevin Huerter Could Be the Key to a Hawks Conference Finals Victory

Kevin Huerter showcased his talents to the entire Country on Sunday. Capital Region fans know what Huerter is capable of doing, and the Hawks and their fans know what the former Shen standout is capable of doing, and now everyone else knows too. Huerter put his team on his back and carried them to a win in game 7 in the Eastern Conference Finals. No matter what, Huerter is putting himself in great position to get a big pay day in the off-season, whether it’s with Atlanta or with another team. There will be plenty of interest from teams around the NBA.
NBANBC Washington

Mark Turgeon on How a Growth Spurt Turned Kevin Huerter Into an NBA Player

How a growth spurt turned Kevin Huerter into an NBA player originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Former Maryland Terrapin Kevin Huerter had a weekend to remember thanks to his 27-point outburst in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the top-seeded Philadelphia 76ers. Huerter's career night caught the...
NBAtestudotimes.com

Former Maryland star Kevin Huerter wins Game 7 for the Atlanta Hawks

Our former Maryland Terp, now playing for the Atlanta Hawks, was given the opportunity in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semi-finals last night to shine. And he did! He was the high scorer at 27 points and made crucial plays that propelled the Hawks in the fourth quarter. It would be hard to know about his heroics if you only watched the highlights from the major TV media - which focus entirely on Trae Young. Young was having a bad night and has a nagging shoulder injury, so Huerter stepped it up at the urging of his coaches and his team. His coach and the team gave him props after the game that the sports stations didn't. But the Atlanta newspaper did. Here is the best article about Kevin's game last night at the link:
NBAchatsports.com

Former Maryland standout Kevin Huerter scores 27 to lead Hawks past 76ers in Game 7 of NBA East semifinals

PHILADELPHIA — Former Maryland standout Kevin Huerter and the Hawks are taking their stunning turnaround to the Eastern Conference finals. Huerter led the Hawks with a playoff career-best 27 points while Trae Young made a late 3-pointer and scored 21 points to help Atlanta win for the third time in the series in Philadelphia, a 103-96 victory over the top-seeded 76ers on Sunday night in Game 7.
NBAsportstalkatl.com

Hawks: Kevin Huerter is proving that he deserves a new contract in 2022

A lot has been made of John Collins signing a new contract with the Hawks, and for good reason. This offseason, the Hawks will have to contend with John Collins hitting free agency, along with key depth players like Lou Williams and Tony Snell. Kris Dunn holds a player option, and guys like Nathan Knight, Brandon Goodwin, and Skylar Mays are solid enough to bring back as well. This free agency class isn’t super stacked, so I don’t expect any blockbuster signings or trades. 2022 is when Atlanta could run into trouble.
NBANBA

Kevin Huerter, Trae Young find a way for Hawks in 4th

Throughout the regular season, at the top of the Eastern Conference was a three-team race: The Philadelphia 76ers, the Brooklyn Nets and the Milwaukee Bucks. Everybody else was seemingly playing for the fourth spot in the conference semifinals. But the conference semifinals are not the regular season. The team that...
NBANBC Washington

Unlikely Hero Kevin Huerter: Hawks Playing With ‘House Money' With Playoff Run

Kevin Huerter: Hawks playing with 'house money' originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. You'd be hard-pressed to find anyone picking the Hawks to make the Eastern Conference Finals before the start of this season, and it would've been impossible to find someone who thought Kevin Huerter would be the one to get them there with a fantastic Game 7 performance on the road.
NBAPosted by
247Sports

Mark Turgeon on Kevin Huerter's star-making performance

Kevin Huerter's star-making Game Seven performance to lift the Atlanta Hawks over the top-seeded Philadelphia 76ers surprised a lot of people, but not his college coach. Maryland coach Mark Turgeon talked about Huerter's 27-point outburst in an interview with NBC4 Sports. "What he did in that game didn't surprise me...
Maryland StateNBC Sports

Kevin Huerter shares what led him to Maryland

Back before Kevin Huerter was leading the Atlanta Hawks in scoring during a Game 7 in the playoffs, the shooting guard was in high school trying to figure out what college program could help him achieve his NBA dream. Then came recruitment with the University of Maryland and it became...
NBANBC Washington

‘Be Prepared': Kevin Huerter's Advice to Aaron Wiggins During NBA Combine

Kevin Huerter's advice to Aaron Wiggins during NBA Combine originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. While Kevin Huerter was busy tearing up the Philadelphia 76ers with a breakout Game 7 performance, he still made sure to offer advice to a fellow Terp going through the same process he did three years ago.