Philadelphia 76ers | 3-pointer by Kevin Huerter

Our former Maryland Terp, now playing for the Atlanta Hawks, was given the opportunity in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semi-finals last night to shine. And he did! He was the high scorer at 27 points and made crucial plays that propelled the Hawks in the fourth quarter. It would be hard to know about his heroics if you only watched the highlights from the major TV media - which focus entirely on Trae Young. Young was having a bad night and has a nagging shoulder injury, so Huerter stepped it up at the urging of his coaches and his team. His coach and the team gave him props after the game that the sports stations didn't. But the Atlanta newspaper did. Here is the best article about Kevin's game last night at the link: