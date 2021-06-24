Philadelphia 76ers | Dunk by Clint Capela

The Atlanta Hawks need a savior to help them overcome a 2-1 deficit against the Philadelphia 76ers. That savior is not Trae Young. It is Clint Capela. Here’s the thing about this series. Young is always going to hold the keys to the Hawks’ success on the offensive end of the floor. Atlanta relies on him for the majority of its playmaking and is also somewhat dependent on his perimeter efficiency. Yet, those are the things you come to expect from a franchise player.