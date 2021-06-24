Cancel
NBA Game Highlights

Philadelphia 76ers | Dunk by Clint Capela

NBA Game Highlights
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PnMmk_0aaLbguV00

The latest game highlights and updates of NBA

Person
Clint Capela
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA
Basketball
Sports
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Clint Capela, yes Clint Capela, must save the Hawks’ season

The Atlanta Hawks need a savior to help them overcome a 2-1 deficit against the Philadelphia 76ers. That savior is not Trae Young. It is Clint Capela. Here’s the thing about this series. Young is always going to hold the keys to the Hawks’ success on the offensive end of the floor. Atlanta relies on him for the majority of its playmaking and is also somewhat dependent on his perimeter efficiency. Yet, those are the things you come to expect from a franchise player.
NBAchatsports.com

Atlanta Hawks: Clint Capela finishes third in All-Defensive voting

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 14: Clint Capela #15 of the Atlanta Hawks reacts after dunking against the Philadelphia 76ers during the second half of game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals at State Farm Arena on June 14, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
NBANBC Sports

Why Clint Capela's critique of Joel Embiid is misguided

Sixers superstar Joel Embiid had his first true clunker of the 2021 postseason on Monday night, going 4-for-20 from the field in a crushing Game 4 loss to the Hawks. Embiid finished with 17 points and 21 rebounds, but it was clearly not his finest night and he seemed out of rhythm the entire game.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Clint Capela’s significance in impacting the Atlanta Hawks’ turnaround

Clint Capela has been an extremely value part of the Atlanta Hawks’ success this season. When Atlanta Hawks general manager Travis Schlenke signed Danilo Gallinari, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Kris Dunn, Rajon Rondo, and Solomon Hill last offseason, the message was clear: get Trae Young wing shooters that can stand on the perimeter and shoot, and get secondary ball-handlers who can run the offense when Young is on the bench.
NBAYardbarker

Hawks' Clint Capela Believes He Has Sixers' Joel Embiid Figured Out

The Atlanta Hawks have every right to be feeling themselves after their Game 4 win over the Philadelphia 76ers. Being the fifth-seeded team that upset the fourth-seeded team 4-1 in the first-round, the Hawks could've been a young squad that came into the second round just happy to be there.
NBACBS Sports

Hawks' Clint Capela: Scores 14 with 11 boards

Capela mustered 14 points (6-10 FG, 2-6 FT), 11 rebounds and an assist across 38 minutes in Friday's loss to the 76ers. Capela has three double-doubles in the series, but he has yet to score more than 14 points in a single game and has grabbed single-digit rebounds twice as well, as he's had all sorts of problems dealing with Joel Embiid on both ends of the court. It's hard to rely on the big man at this point even if he's shooting 54.9 percent from the field while averaging a double-double (10.2 points, 11.0 rebounds) during the series.
NBAnbcsportsedge.com

ECF Player Props: Hawks vs Bucks, Clint Capela O/U 23. PTS+REB

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. Clint Capela O/U 23.5 PTS+REB vs. Bucks. Clint Capela was on fire...
NBAchatsports.com

Atlanta Hawks: We can give Clint Capela a leave-pass on the 76ers series

Atlanta Hawks. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports. The Atlanta Hawks were able to get past the Philadelphia 76ers in a hard-fought seven-game series. Every night Clint Capela battled against the best center of this generation, Joel Embiid. As a result, his game suffered for most of the series. During...
NBAchatsports.com

Clint Capela Is Right at Home in the Conference Finals

The Hawks are the upstart team of this year’s conference finals, with Trae Young now eyeing a surprise run to the Finals way ahead of the franchise’s expected timeline. Yet as the Hawks enter Game 2 on Friday night in unfamiliar territory, the latter rounds of the playoffs aren’t so foreign to one of their most impactful players.
NBAhoopsrumors.com

Hawks Notes: Capela, McMillan, Young, Reddish

Clint Capela felt like the Rockets gave up on him too quickly when they shipped him to the Hawks at the 2020 trade deadline, writes Joe Vardon of The Athletic. The four-team deal came less than two years after Houston signed Capela to a five-year, $90MM contract, as the team opted to fully invest in a small-ball approach.