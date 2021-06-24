Cancel
MLB Game Highlights

Seattle Mariners | Rays vs. Mariners Highlights - Shed Long Jr. belts a walk-off grand slam in the 10th

MLB Game Highlights
MLB Game Highlights
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q2xZn_0aaLIqoI00

Shed Long Jr. belts a walk-off grand slam in the 10th

MLB Game Highlights

MLB Game Highlights

The latest game highlights and updates of MLB

Shed Long
#Grand Slam#Rays
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB
Baseball
Sports
MLBdraysbay.com

Series Preview: Rays vs Mariners

The Tampa Bay Rays lost their first series since the beginning of May. It was an exciting series between the teams with the two best records in the American League but the Rays came up just short in game three. The Rays sit 0.5 game behind the Chicago White Sox and San Francisco Giants for the best record in the majors.
MLBDoc's Sports Service

Tampa Bay Rays vs Seattle Mariners Prediction, 6/18/2021 MLB Pick, Tips and Odds

Odds/Point Spread: Tampa Bay (+105) Seattle (-132) T-Mobile Park is the venue where Yusei Kikuchi and the Seattle Mariners (34-36, 3rd in AL West) will play the Tampa Bay Rays (43-26, 1st in AL East) on Friday. The Mariners open this contest at -132 while the Rays are coming in at +105. The total has been set at 7.5. The pitchers who are expected to start are Michael Wacha and Yusei Kikuchi.
MLBDoc's Sports Service

Video: MLB Pick - Tampa Bay Rays vs Seattle Mariners Prediction, 6/17/21, Free Betting Tips and Odds

MLB Pick - Tampa Bay Rays vs Seattle Mariners Prediction, 6/17/21, Free Betting Tips and Odds. Seattle Mariners vs Tampa Bay Rays picks and predictions 6/17/21. The Tampa Bay Rays travel to Seattle, WA to face the Seattle Mariners at 10:10PM EST at T-Mobile Park. Doc's Sports provides MLB picks, predictions, tips and MLB odds on this matchup of Tampa Bay Rays vs Seattle Mariners.
MLBCBS Sports

Mariners' Shed Long: Drives in three runs

Long went 2-for-4 with a triple, three RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's 10-0 win over the Twins. Long probably had the biggest hit of the night when he drove a ball into the gap in right for a three-run triple to put the Mariners up 4-0 in the second. He would eventually come around to score in the inning and later also singled and scored in the fourth. Tuesday was the 25-year-old's first multi-hit game since being activated off the 60-day injured list earlier this month. He's currently slashing .208/.240/.333 with two extra-base hits, three RBI and five runs scored in 25 plate appearances.
FanSided

Mariners: Shed Long is back, and proving that he belongs

2020 was supposed to be Shed Long Jr’s year. The youngster was set to come in as the Mariners everyday second baseman. It wasn’t just a stopgap either, as he was supposed to be a long-term answer as compared to a fill-in. It didn’t go great, as he hit just...
MLBSeattle Times

Kyle Seager lets the Mariners walk off the field winners against Rays

There aren’t many better ways to extend a consecutive-games played streak. The first time Kyle Seager stepped into the batter’s box of T-Mobile Park on Thursday night came as a pinch-hitter in a tie game with one out in the bottom of the ninth and the winning run on third base.
MLBHuron Daily Tribune

Long grand slam in 10th, Mariners sweep Rays in 4-game set

SEATTLE (AP) — Shed Long Jr. hit a grand slam with two outs in the 10th inning, lifting the Seattle Mariners over the Tampa Bay Rays 6-2 on Sunday for a four-game sweep. “I knew I won the game. I didn’t know it would be a grand slam off the bat,” Long said. “It was unbelievable, honestly. Unbelievable. Just a great feeling. It’s one of the coolest things you can do in baseball.”
MLBCBS Sports

Mariners' Shed Long: Surging heading into Friday

Long, who went 2-for-4 with an RBI double, another two-bagger and a run in a win over the Rays on Thursday, is hitting .400 (6-for-15) over his last four games. Long also has his first three-bagger of the season over that span, and his ability to churn out extra bases recently certainly seems to support the notion his previously ailing shin is back to normal. The 25-year-old has pushed his average to .258 and OPS to .700 entering Friday's action after slashing .150/.190/.200 over his first five games following his delayed 2021 debut.
MLBBeaumont Enterprise

Shed Long Jr the star again as Mariners top Rockies 2-1

SEATTLE (AP) — Shed Long Jr. followed up his grand statement from last weekend with another game-winning swing for the Seattle Mariners. It's been a special couple of days for Long in his attempt to overcome injuries and rediscover the potential he showed a couple of years ago. “I’m trying...
FanSided

Shed Long Jr. blasts walk-off Grand Slam to sweep the Rays (Video)

The Mariners just recorded a four-game sweep over the Tampa Bay Rays, with Shed Long Jr. closing things out with an absolute bang. What a week it has been for the Seattle Mariners. The club, who hasn’t been to the postseason since 2001, is trying to get themselves back in the AL West race. Well, a four-game sweep of the Tampa Bay Rays has done just that.
MLBncwlife.com

Seattle walks-off against Rays with Long grand slam

The Mariners completed a sweep of the defending American League Champions Sunday in dramatic fashion with a walk-off, grand slam home run by Shed Long, Jr. 6-to-2 was the final score in 10-innings as Seattle completed the 4-game sweep of Tampa Bay. Luis Torrens put the Mariners up 1-nothing with a solo homer in the 3rd. After Seattle starter Marco Gonzales gave up the lead, Ty France tied it with a homer in the 7th.
MLBorlandoecho.com

Shed Long Jr.'s solo shot propels Mariners past Rockies

Shed Long Jr. hit a tiebreaking solo home run in the eighth inning and the Seattle Mariners defeated the visiting Colorado Rockies 2-1 Tuesday night in the opener of a two-game series. It was the second consecutive game in which Long homered to win the game. He hit a grand...
MLBCBS Sports

Mariners' Shed Long: Blasts game-winning homer

Long went 1-for-3 with a home run in Tuesday's win over the Rockies. Long wasn't doing much in this game, but he made his presence felt in the bottom of the eighth inning when he blasted a solo shot off reliever Tyler Kinley. It was Long's second long ball of the season, but his blast proved to be key for Seattle's win. The 25-year-old has been surging of late and has hit safely in seven of his last eight contests while homering in back-to-back contests.
MLBAnniston Star

Shed Long Jr. provides late-game heroics for Seattle Mariners

Shed Long Jr., Jacksonville’s gift to Major League Baseball — specifically to the Seattle Mariners, his current team — stroked his second game-winning home run in as many games Tuesday. The Mariners edged visiting Colorado 2-1, and Long’s eighth-inning home run was the difference, snapping a 1-1 tie. Behind in...
MLBsanjosesun.com

Zack Collins drives in 4 as White Sox split DH with Mariners

Zack Collins hit two doubles and drove in four runs as the Chicago White Sox earned a split of a doubleheader with a 7-5 victory against the visiting Seattle Mariners in the seven-inning nightcap Sunday. Yermin Mercedes added a double and three RBI for the White Sox, who won for...
MLBSouth Side Sox

Six Pack of Stats: White Sox 7, Mariners 5 (nightcap)

Holy cow, it’s a White Sox winner! Chicago avoids the sweep from the Seattle Mariners with solid pitching and production from the core!. In a bullpen game, Ryan Burr earned the start. In his two innings of work in a seven-inning game, Burr struck out two batters and gave up nothing else. Efficient.