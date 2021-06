The Rangers limp into town as one of the worst teams in baseball with just Pittsburgh, Baltimore, and Arizona being the only ones with a lower win percentage. They’ve only won one of their last ten series, but that was a sweep against these same Astros, so there’s a feather in their cap. Other than that they’ve done nothing to improve their standings and are well on their way to a lost year in 2021 as they try and figure out the future.