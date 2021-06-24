Arizona Diamondbacks | Justin Turner's RBI single

Good evening,and welcome to the Snakepit’s whiskey recap of the Arizona Diamondbacks at the San Diego Padres. Today, Zac Gallen toes the mound for the Diamondbacks, while Yu Darvish will start for the Friars. In a rather surprising turn of events, the Diamondbacks haded the Pads a rather convincing defeat, and on the road no loess. Merrill Kelly pitched six solid innings and the offense managed to bang out 10 runs, including two home runs. That brought an end to two more of Arizona’s more unsavory streaks. It ended the road losing streak at a record 24 games, and it also ended the home run drought at entirely too many innings.