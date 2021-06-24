Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB Game Highlights

Arizona Diamondbacks | Corbin Martin's first career hit

Posted by 
MLB Game Highlights
MLB Game Highlights
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nW4pm_0aaK4Xpz00

Corbin Martin laces a single to center field for his first career hit in the bottom of the 5th inning against the Dodgers

MLB Game Highlights

MLB Game Highlights

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest game highlights and updates of MLB

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Corbin Martin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dodgers#Center Field#Career
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBarizonasports.com

D-backs recall Corbin Martin, option Jon Duplantier

The Arizona Diamondbacks recalled right-handed pitcher Corbin Martin from the Triple-A Reno Aces on Monday. In a corresponding move, RHP Jon Duplantier was optioned to Reno after a rough outing Sunday against the Angels. Martin, who came over as part of the Zack Greinke trade in 2019, is considered the...
MLBCBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Corbin Martin: Pitches bulk relief Tuesday

Martin allowed two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out two over three relief innings in Tuesday's 9-8 loss to the Giants. Martin was called up Monday, seemingly to join Arizona's rotation, but he piggybacked on Alex Young, who made his first start of the season. With the Diamondbacks missing several starters due to the injury, manager Torey Lovullo is kicking around the idea of using more piggyback or tandem starters, as reported by Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic. "We have been thinking about that," Lovullo said. "That's been a strong part of our conversation." The Diamondbacks may eventually add Martin as a full-fledged rotation member and let his development continue at the MLB level.
MLBCBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Corbin Martin: Knocked out in first

Martin (0-3) allowed four runs on three hits and two walks over one-third of an inning, picking up the loss to the Padres on Friday. Martin gave up back-to-back home runs to open the game and later hit a batter among the seven batters faced. He's given up 23 hits (five HR), 19 runs and 14 walks over 16 innings, which has manager Torey Lovullo re-thinking the decision to put him in the rotation. "We'll sit down and have some conversations as a staff and figure out the best thing moving forward for him and the rest of the group," the manager said when asked if the club will reconsider Martin's spot in the rotation, per Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic. If a change is made, Riley Smith, who provided 3.2 innings of relief Friday, could get the call next Wednesday at St. Louis.
MLBazsnakepit.com

Dialing Down Expectations for Corbin Martin

This is not intended as a hit piece on Corbin Martin. He clearly is talented enough to throw a baseball very hard and with movement. His stuff is often lauded as being “great”. He seems to be very well liked by the coaching staff and I’m sure he works extremely hard to be the best he can be. Unfortunately, due to injury and also poor command, it has not yet translated into success in his early career.
MLBNBC Sports

Moreland collects 1,000th career hit in A's win over Angels

Mitch Moreland joined exclusive company Monday night, collecting his 1,000th career hit on a single to left field in the bottom of the second. The 12-year veteran joined 64 other active MLB players who have reached the 1,000-hit milestone. Moreland, as honest as ever, admitted that it took him longer than he would have liked.
MLBsportswar.com

Ernie Clement picked up his first career MLB hit tonight.

Ernie Clement picked up his first career MLB hit tonight. -- Karl Hess 06/15/2021 9:22PM. Ernie singled in the winning run. He rounded first and stopped halfway to -- Lazarus 06/16/2021 06:29AM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply.
MLBmasnsports.com

Espino’s memorable week now includes first career save

The call to the bullpen came after the bottom of the eighth, the Nationals at that point trailing the Phillies 12-11. Paolo Espino was told to warm up, and that he would be pitching the bottom of the ninth if his teammates managed to tie the game or take the lead.
MLBpitcherlist.com

Bullpen Depth Charts: Relievers To Stream — 6/26

Welcome back to Relievers to Stream for Wins and Saves! This will bring you up-to-date bullpen depth charts every morning for the day’s games and makes for a great tool for those of you looking to stream saves or wins. This series runs seven days a week, so be sure to check in every morning to get your daily bullpen fix!
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Anderson scheduled to start for Atlanta against Cincinnati

Atlanta Braves (36-39, third in the NL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (37-37, third in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Ian Anderson (5-3, 3.33 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 79 strikeouts) Reds: Luis Castillo (2-10, 5.61 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 74 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -121, Braves +110; over/under is 8 1/2...