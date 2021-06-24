Colorado Rockies | Brewers vs. Rockies Highlights - Vogelbach's go-ahead single leads Brewers to 7-6 win

Chi Chi González and Eric Lauer had two very different days. González struggled from the first inning, allowing two runs in each of the first two innings to put the Rockies in a quick 4-0 hole. He then allowed two more runs - one in the fourth and one in the sixth before he was lifted - to make it 6-0, and looking like the game may be nearing an inevitable inclusion. Lauer, meanwhile, cruised from the start and allowed just three baserunners through five. The left-hander has struggled mightily at Coors Field in the past, and it seemed this would be the outing to finally quell those mile-high demons. Or so he thought...