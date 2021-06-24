Colorado Rockies | Brewers vs. Rockies Highlights - Vogelbach's go-ahead single leads Brewers to 7-6 win

Cancel
MLB Game Highlights

Brewers vs. Rockies Highlights - Vogelbach's go-ahead single leads Brewers to 7-6 win

MLB Game Highlights
MLB Game Highlights
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O7mx6_0aaJn44k00

Vogelbach's go-ahead single leads Brewers to 7-6 win

MLB Game Highlights

MLB Game Highlights

The latest game highlights and updates of MLB

#Brewers
Reuters

Brewers score 6 in 8th, dump Rockies for 4th straight win

Christian Yelich’s two-run homer highlighted the six-run eighth inning that broke open a tie game and sent the surging Milwaukee Brewers to a fourth straight win, 10-4 over the visiting Colorado Rockies on Saturday. In a 4-4 game, Milwaukee loaded the bases with nobody out. Omar Narvaez followed with a...
Brewers 6, Rockies 5

DENVER, CO (WSAU-WHBL) – A two-run homer from Willy Adames in the top of the 9th turned a 5-4 deficit into a 6-5 win for the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday. The blast was one of four hits on the day for Adames, who finished 4 for 5 with three runs scored and three RBI. Luis Urias and Daniel Robertson both finished 2 for 4 on the day.
Kolten Wong (calf) not in Brewers' Sunday lineup

The Milwaukee Brewers did not list Kolten Wong (calf) in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Wong is hopefully just dealing with some cramping and will not play in today's game while he recovers. Jace Peterson will step into the lineup at second base and bat sixth in the meantime.
Milwaukee Brewers vs Colorado Rockies Prediction, 6/17/2021 MLB Pick, Tips and Odds

Odds/Point Spread: Milwaukee (-172) Colorado (+135) German Marquez and the Colorado Rockies (27-41, 4th in NL West) host the Milwaukee Brewers (38-29, 2nd in NL Central) at Coors Field on Thursday. The Brewers open this game at -172 while the Rockies are priced at +135. The O/U is set at 8.5. The pitchers who are expected to start are Brandon Woodruff and German Marquez.
Cron’s Grand Slam lifts Rockies with Brewers 7-3

Denver (AP) German Marquez allowed one hit in six innings, CJ Cron ignited the first five runs in the Grand Slam, and the Colorado Rockies defeated Milwaukee Brewers 7-3 on Thursday night to win four straight games. .. Garrett Hampson hit a home run following Kron’s slam, and Raimel Tapia...
Brewers 7, Rockies 6: Rox show some fight, but Brewers win it late

Chi Chi González and Eric Lauer had two very different days. González struggled from the first inning, allowing two runs in each of the first two innings to put the Rockies in a quick 4-0 hole. He then allowed two more runs - one in the fourth and one in the sixth before he was lifted - to make it 6-0, and looking like the game may be nearing an inevitable inclusion. Lauer, meanwhile, cruised from the start and allowed just three baserunners through five. The left-hander has struggled mightily at Coors Field in the past, and it seemed this would be the outing to finally quell those mile-high demons. Or so he thought...
Cron’s hit RBI single ranked 10th, Rockies beat Brewers 6-5

Posted: Posted June 19, 2021 / 0:52 am CDT / Has been updated: June 19, 2021 / 0:52 am CDT. Denver (AP) CJ Cron hit the end-of-game single in the 10th inning, and the Colorado Rockies defeated Milwaukee Brewers 6-5 on Friday night, extending their winning streak to the season’s highest five.
9th Inning Single By Vogelbach Gives Brewers 7-6 Win

A ninth-inning run-scoring single by Daniel Vogelbach gave the Milwaukee Brewers a 7-6 win Sunday at Colorado. Milwaukee had blown a six-run lead before finally claiming the victory. The Rockies tied the score in the sixth by scoring six times on four home runs. Devin Williams picked up his third...
Vogelbach single lifts Brewers over homer-happy Rockies 7-6

DENVER — Daniel Vogelbach hit a tiebreaking single in the ninth and the Milwaukee Brewers rebounded from Colorado’s four-homer barrage in the sixth inning to beat the Rockies 7-6 on Sunday afternoon. The Rockies trailed 6-0 in the sixth before Yonathan Daza hit a two-run homer off Eric Lauer and...
Behind Chi Chi Gonzalez, Rockies go for series win vs. Brewers

Coors Field has always been an enigma for the Colorado Rockies. The knock on the team is the offense doesn't travel well, and this season hasn't done anything to dispute that theory. The good news for the Rockies is they are playing at home right now, and so far their...
Baseball: Wong, Vogelbach help Brewers top Rockies

Kolten Wong homered among his three hits, Daniel Vogelbach and Derek Fisher had two hits apiece and the visiting Milwaukee Brewers to beat the Colorado Rockies 7-6 in Denver on Sunday. Devin Williams (3-1) struck out the side in his only inning of relief and Brad Boxberger earned his third...
Austin Gomber, Rockies go for series win vs. Brewers

Austin Gomber came to Colorado with plenty of pressure. The lefty was the big name in the trade that sent Nolan Arenado to the St. Louis Cardinals, a deal that was unpopular with Rockies fans. After a tough start to his career with his new team, Gomber has been one...
Brewers 6, Rockies 5: Go-ahead home run sinks the Rockies in the ninth

The Colorado Rockies were unable to claim their sixth straight victory after a go-ahead two-run home run was hit by Willy Adames of the Milwaukee Brewers in the ninth inning. Austin Gomber was removed after two innings pitched and Rockies fans everywhere held their breath expecting the worst. Gomber has been red-hot over the last two months and has looked like a pitcher that can be a staple in the rotation for years to come and any major injury would be hard to take. It was later revealed that he has forearm tightness and was removed for precautionary reasons. This will be something to monitor moving forward as the forearm and elbow can be so intertwined.
Brewers score winning run in the ninth to beat the Rockies, 7-6

Brewers’ Nation gets to celebrate Father’s Day with a Brewers victory over the Colorado Rockies, 7-6. Early on in this one it looked as if Milwaukee was in complete control. One big inning in the bottom of the sixth changed all of that. The Rockies would come all the way back to tie the game as they hit four home runs in the inning. Fortunately, the Brewers were able to come through late to get the win.
Houser expected to start as Milwaukee hosts Colorado

LINE: Brewers -205, Rockies +175; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee and Colorado will square off on Saturday. The Brewers are 21-18 in home games in 2020. Milwaukee ranks last in the league in hitting with a .212 batting average, Omar Narvaez leads the club with an average of .302.
Brewers activate Kolten Wong from 10-day IL, send down Eric Yardley and recall Zack Godley

DENVER – An offense that has been missing in action for four consecutive games got its leadoff hitter back Friday. As expected, the Milwaukee Brewers activated second baseman Kolten Wong from the 10-day injured list, where he had been since June 4 with a strained left oblique. Wong was back atop the lineup for the second game of a four-game series against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field.