The question continues to hang over the Clippers as their series against the Suns progresses: Will Kawhi Leonard be able to return during these NBA playoffs?. Los Angeles is down 2-1 in the Western Conference finals, but the Clippers are coming off an impressive Game 3 win in which they held the backcourt of Chris Paul and Devin Booker to 10-of-40 shooting from the field combined. Paul George and Reggie Jackson have been carrying the offense with Leonard sidelined, and both players delivered stellar performances in the team’s 106-92 victory.