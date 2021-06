There was no sweep at Wrigley Field. But Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly hopes there was the start of a turnaround. The 2-0 loss to the Chicago Cubs on Sunday was at the front of his mind, but the shutout loss came after the Marlins scored a combined 21 runs in their first two games of the series (10-2 win on Friday and 11-1 win on Saturday) to give them their first series victory on the road in a month.