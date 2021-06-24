Cancel
WNBA Game Highlights

WNBA New York Liberty | Rebecca Allen Comes Up With Two Big Time Stops, Notches Season-High 19 PTS (June 20, 2021)

WNBA Game Highlights
WNBA Game Highlights
 5 days ago

Rebecca Allen put up a season-high 19 PTS, knocked in a season best 5 triples, and had back-to-back stops in the 4Q that helped the Liberty pick up the W in L.A.
