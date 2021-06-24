WNBA New York Liberty | Rebecca Allen Comes Up With Two Big Time Stops, Notches Season-High 19 PTS (June 20, 2021)

Is there any greater feeling, as a gambler, to watch one team miss a free throw down by seven with fifteen seconds left in the game, watch the opposing team grab the rebound, and then watch as both teams tacitly agree the game is over and so the rebounding team just waits out the final seconds, giving you your cover at +7.5? That realization, “Oh, they all know it’s over, no one’s going to do anything save dribble the ball at half court, as they just let the clock run out. I’m home”? It’s like a cool breeze against your face as you’re handed a milkshake by a film actress to whom you’re attracted.