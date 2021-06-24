Cancel
MLB Game Highlights

Seattle Mariners | Shed Long Jr.'s walk-off grand slam

MLB Game Highlights
MLB Game Highlights
 5 days ago

Shed Long Jr. walks off with a grand slam in the bottom of the 10th inning, leading the Mariners to a 6-2 win over the Rays

MLB Game Highlights

MLB Game Highlights

The latest game highlights and updates of MLB

MLB

Mariners' Shed Long: Drives in three runs

Long went 2-for-4 with a triple, three RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's 10-0 win over the Twins. Long probably had the biggest hit of the night when he drove a ball into the gap in right for a three-run triple to put the Mariners up 4-0 in the second. He would eventually come around to score in the inning and later also singled and scored in the fourth. Tuesday was the 25-year-old's first multi-hit game since being activated off the 60-day injured list earlier this month. He's currently slashing .208/.240/.333 with two extra-base hits, three RBI and five runs scored in 25 plate appearances.
FanSided

Mariners: Shed Long is back, and proving that he belongs

2020 was supposed to be Shed Long Jr’s year. The youngster was set to come in as the Mariners everyday second baseman. It wasn’t just a stopgap either, as he was supposed to be a long-term answer as compared to a fill-in. It didn’t go great, as he hit just...
MLBncwlife.com

Seattle walks-off thanks to Seager

It was supposed to be a day off for Kyle Seager of the Seattle Mariners last night. Instead, Seager delivered his first-ever, pinch-hit, walk-off RBI-single in his career as the Mariners beat Tampa Bay 6-to-5…. The 11-year veteran had been enjoying a night hanging out in the dugout and talking...
MLBCBS Sports

Mariners' Shed Long: Surging heading into Friday

Long, who went 2-for-4 with an RBI double, another two-bagger and a run in a win over the Rays on Thursday, is hitting .400 (6-for-15) over his last four games. Long also has his first three-bagger of the season over that span, and his ability to churn out extra bases recently certainly seems to support the notion his previously ailing shin is back to normal. The 25-year-old has pushed his average to .258 and OPS to .700 entering Friday's action after slashing .150/.190/.200 over his first five games following his delayed 2021 debut.
MLBBeaumont Enterprise

Shed Long Jr the star again as Mariners top Rockies 2-1

SEATTLE (AP) — Shed Long Jr. followed up his grand statement from last weekend with another game-winning swing for the Seattle Mariners. It's been a special couple of days for Long in his attempt to overcome injuries and rediscover the potential he showed a couple of years ago. “I’m trying...
MLBthesaxon.org

Long hits grand slam in 10th as Mariners sweep Rays

SEATTLE (AP) – Shed Long Jr. hit a grand slam with two outs in the 10th inning, propelling the Seattle Mariners to a 6-2 win over the Tampa Bay Rays Sunday for a four-game sweep. The Rays had the best record in the majors before their current six-game losing streak.
MLBncwlife.com

Seattle walks-off against Rays with Long grand slam

The Mariners completed a sweep of the defending American League Champions Sunday in dramatic fashion with a walk-off, grand slam home run by Shed Long, Jr. 6-to-2 was the final score in 10-innings as Seattle completed the 4-game sweep of Tampa Bay. Luis Torrens put the Mariners up 1-nothing with a solo homer in the 3rd. After Seattle starter Marco Gonzales gave up the lead, Ty France tied it with a homer in the 7th.
MLBCBS Sports

Mariners' Shed Long: Belts walk-off grand slam

Long went 1-for-4 with a walk-off grand slam in Sunday's 6-2 extra-innings victory over the Rays. Long was hitless in his prior three at-bats before coming up to the plate in the 10th. Diego Castillo threw him three sliders and he connected on the third one, sending the ball over the wall in right to end the game. The 25-year-old is slashing .244/.279/.439 with one homer, 10 RBI and seven runs scored through his first 11 games. He's seeing pretty consistent playing time at either second base or left field and could be worth a look in AL-only and deeper mixed leagues.
MLBdenversun.com

Shed Long Jr.'s solo shot propels Mariners past Rockies

Shed Long Jr. hit a tiebreaking solo home run in the eighth inning and the Seattle Mariners defeated the visiting Colorado Rockies 2-1 Tuesday night in the opener of a two-game series. It was the second consecutive game in which Long homered to win the game. He hit a grand...
MLBCBS Sports

Mariners' Shed Long: Blasts game-winning homer

Long went 1-for-3 with a home run in Tuesday's win over the Rockies. Long wasn't doing much in this game, but he made his presence felt in the bottom of the eighth inning when he blasted a solo shot off reliever Tyler Kinley. It was Long's second long ball of the season, but his blast proved to be key for Seattle's win. The 25-year-old has been surging of late and has hit safely in seven of his last eight contests while homering in back-to-back contests.
MLBAnniston Star

Shed Long Jr. provides late-game heroics for Seattle Mariners

Shed Long Jr., Jacksonville’s gift to Major League Baseball — specifically to the Seattle Mariners, his current team — stroked his second game-winning home run in as many games Tuesday. The Mariners edged visiting Colorado 2-1, and Long’s eighth-inning home run was the difference, snapping a 1-1 tie. Behind in...
MLBDodger Insider

Mariners Minor League Report — June 26

TRIPLE-A — TACOMA RAINIERS. RECAP: CF Jarred Kelenic recorded 4 hits and drove in a team-high 3 runs leading Tacoma to a 10–6 win over Albuquerque on Friday night. Kelenic (4x6, 2 R, 2B, 3B, 3 RBI), 3B Jantzen Witte (3x4, 3 R, 2 2B, BB), 2B Ty Kelly (3x4, 2 R, 2 RBI, BB), DH Jose Godoy (2x4, R, 2 RBI, BB) and RF Dillon Thomas (2x5, 2B, RBI) each recorded at least 2 of the Rainiers 15 hits. SS Jake Hager (1x4, RBI, BB) made his Rainiers debut after being acquired by the Mariners, going 1-for-4 with 1 RBI and 1 walk. Starter Darren McCaughan (5.0,7,5,5,1,6,HR) improved to 4–2 on the season with the win, allowing 5 runs on 7 hits while walking 1 and striking out 6. RH Wyatt Mills (1.0,1,0,0,1,2), LH Willimas Jerez (1.0,0,0,0,0,3), RH Ryan Dull (1.0,0,0,0,0,1) and LH Aaron Fletcher (1.0,2,1,0,0,2) combined to allow only 1 unearned run on 3 hits while waking 1 and striking out 8 over 4.0 innings in relief.
MLBLookout Landing

Chris Flexen attempts to teach Mariners value of a run, only Shed Long listens

I got my first job at 14, slinging popcorn at the movie theatre, because my parents thought it’d teach me the value of a dollar. Four years later, all I had learned was how to treat a burn from a maladjusted popper spitting out molten hot kernels, that we had to call it “buttery topping” because we weren’t legally allowed to call it “butter,” and that y’all are savages in the dark when you think no one’s looking. The things my tender teenage self had to sweep up off a sticky movie theatre floor! We ring the shame bell! We ring the shame bell for one thousand years!
MLBtonyspicks.com

Seattle Mariners vs Chicago White Sox 6/26/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Seattle Mariners will play game two with the Chicago White Sox at the Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at 2:10 PM EDT. The Mariners are 6-1 in their last 7 games this season. The team snapped its 6th winning streak by losing against the Rockies in the series finale. Seattle bounced back and won the first meeting with Chicago to a score of 9-3. The Mariners made 9 runs, 14 hits, and 8 RBIs in the game. Luis Torrens homered in the 2nd inning and earned the first point. The final point was made by Dylan Moore in the 9th. The Mariners are 3rd in the AL West standings with a 40-37 record.
MLBbuffalonynews.net

Mariners LHP Hector Santiago ejected following substance inspection

Major League Baseball has ejected its first player under its new foreign substance rules. Seattle Mariners left-hander Hector Santiago was ejected from Sunday's game against the host Chicago White Sox following a foreign substance inspection. Santiago, 33, was ejected by home plate umpire Phil Cuzzi during the bottom of the...
MLBHouston Chronicle

Mariners' Hector Santiago's explanation for sticky substance found in glove

Seattle Mariners reliever Hector Santiago is the first pitcher to be ejected as part of Major League Baseball's new foreign substance protocols when umpires checked his glove and determined it contained a sticky substance Sunday in a game against the White Sox. If a pitcher is ruled to be using...