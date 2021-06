France went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Thursday's win over Tampa Bay. France extended his hitting streak to six games, and he has posted two multi-hit games during that stretch. The 26-year-old has also plated at least one run in each of his last four contests and has been one of the most productive hitters for the Mariners of late. He's hitting .283 with an .855 OPS on the month.