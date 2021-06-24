San Diego Padres | Luis Castillo whiffs seven Padres

With the House Run Derby simply weeks away, the Nationwide League house run chief has determined to take a seat this one out.Padres shortstop Fernando Tatís Jr. has opted in opposition to collaborating on this 12 months’s occasion. The 22-year-old phenom cited his previous shoulder points and his workforce’s postseason hopes as causes to skip the occasion, in accordance with Dennis Lin of The Athletic. Tatís mentioned he hopes to take part within the House Run Derby a number of instances within the years to come back.Tatís’s resolution to not partake within the festivities comes days after Blue Jays star and MLB house run chief Vladimir Guerrero Jr. declined an invitation to hitch the occasion. Guerrero mentioned skipping the derby would assist him regroup and put together mentally for the second half of the season.Regardless of the shoulder damage that sidelined him earlier this 12 months, Tatís has loved an excellent begin to the season. He leads the NL in house runs (22), stolen bases (15) and OPS (1.022). He was the main vote-getter amongst NL shortstops when MLB final launched an replace on the balloting.The 2021 House Run Derby will happen at Coors Discipline on Monday, July 12, adopted by the All-Star Recreation on July 13.Extra MLB Protection: