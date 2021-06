After last night’s offensive surge, the Colorado Rockies now have the opportunity to sweep the San Diego Padres. The Friars have been swept three different times this season and are in the midst of a 4-10 slide in the month of June. Meanwhile, the Rockies have improved to 22-14 at Coors Field which is near the top of the National League in home records. What a tale of two teams it has been this season!