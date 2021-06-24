Cancel
MLB Game Highlights

Colorado Rockies | Derek Fisher's RBI single

MLB Game Highlights
MLB Game Highlights
 5 days ago

Derek Fisher's RBI single

MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
MLB
Baseball
Sports
MLBchatsports.com

Trevor Story rumors: Rockies trading him to Oakland A’s? “Mark it down.”

Colorado Rockies shortstop Trevor Story (27) throws to first for an out in the second inning of the MLB game between Cincinnati Reds and Colorado Rockies at Great American Ball Park on Sunday, June 13, 2021, in downtown Cincinnati. Cincinnati Reds Colorado Rockies. There has been plenty of buzz in...
MLB1340thehawk.com

Blackmon’s single lifts Rockies over Padres, 8-7

The Colorado Rockies shook off a monster homer by Fernano Tatis Jr. to beat the San Diego Padres on Wednesday afternoon. Charlie Blackmon singled home the winning run for Colorado in the ninth inning, sealing the 8-7 victory.
MLBespnlacrosse.com

Brewers Reinstate Derek Fisher; Face Rockies Again Tonight

Brewers fans persevering through the 7-3 defeat at the hands of the Rockies last night despite the big Bucks game may have noticed a familiar name in the lineup. The Brewers reinstated outfielder Derek Fisher from the injured list and optioned utility player Tim Lopes to Triple-A Nashville. Fisher was traded from Toronto in February and had missed all regular season games due to calf and hamstring injuries. His first game in the big leagues was last night in Milwaukee’s loss to Colorado, where he pinch-hit and finished 0-for-2.
MLBthesaxon.org

Rockies top Brewers with Cron’s RBI in 10th

DENVER (AP) – CJ Cron singled in the final at-bat of the 10th inning as the Colorado Rockies beat the Milwaukee Brewers 6-5 on Friday night for their fifth win, their best streak of the season. All five wins came at their home stadium, Coors Field, where the Rockies are...
MLBDenver Post

Charlie Blackmon’s walk-off single completes Rockies’ sweep of Padres

The Rockies are the ugly Mr. Hyde on the road, but at Coors Field, they’re Edward Hyde, M.D. The San Diego Padres discovered that the hard way. The Rockies beat the Padres, 8-7, on Wednesday afternoon on Charlie Blackmon’s pinch-hit, no-out, walk-off single to center off Austin Adams. Blackmon’s sixth...
NBAGwinnett Daily Post

Sparks coach Derek Fisher not happy about Nneka Ogwumike's snub from Team USA

Los Angeles Sparks coach Derek Fisher did not hold back Tuesday when asked about star forward Nneka Ogwumike's omission from the United States national team for the 2020 Olympics. "Where do I start? We're pissed, honestly," Fisher said. "Nothing has to be 'given' to her. She earned it and she...
MLBlamarledger.com

Rockies shortstop Trevor Story participating in 2021 Home Run Derby at Coors Field

If the baseball world doesn’t know Trevor Story’s power, they’ll find out July 12. The Rockies’ shortstop announced Monday that he’s participating in this year’s Home Run Derby at Coors Field. Story will be Colorado’s 12th derby participant and first since outfielder Charlie Blackmon four years ago. “I’ve always wanted...
MLBnumberfire.com

Brewers' Derek Fisher sitting Monday

The Milwaukee Brewers did not list Derek Fisher as a starter for Monday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Fisher will take a seat to make way for Avisail Garcia, who will start in right field and bat cleanup. Fisher is projected to make 47 more plate appearances this season, with...
MLBtonyspicks.com

Colorado Rockies vs Milwaukee Brewers 6/26/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Colorado Rockies (31-45) will duel the Milwaukee Brewers (43-33) in Game 2 of a three-game weekend series at American Family Field in Milwaukee on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at 4:10 PM ET. Colorado split a short two-game set after a 5-2 victory in Game 2 Wednesday. In the series opener last time out, the Rockies suffered a one-run deficit in a 4-5 defeat on Friday. Starter Jon Gray went 5.0 innings with five hits and zero earned run allowed while awarding zero free bases but struck out 10 Milwaukee batters. Pinch Hitter Josh Fuentes scored one run on one hit with two RBIs while Catcher Elias Diaz added a one-run score on one hit with an RBI in the loss. Left Fielder Raimel Tapia led Colorado with a batting average of .302 and a team-high 84 hits. Second Baseman Ryan McMahon posted a total of 16 home runs and 44 RBIs while Right Fielder Charlie Blackmon contributed a team-high .368 on-base percentage for the Rockies.
MLBtelegraphherald.com

MLB roundup: Adames, Brewers beat Rockies in 11th

Willy Adames hit a tying, two-run homer in the ninth inning and singled to set up Keston Hiura’s sacrifice fly in the 11th as the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Colorado Rockies, 5-4, in Milwaukee on Friday to cap a return to full capacity at American Family Field. Billed as Re-Opening...
MLBDenver Post

Rockies’ manager Bud Black on Ian Desmond: “I think he feels good about his decision” to opt-out from second MLB season

The last time outfielder Ian Desmond played baseball in a Rockies uniform was on Sept. 29, 2019. Don’t expect that fact to change anytime soon. Desmond, in the final year of his $70-million Rockies contract, opted out from his second consecutive MLB season last winter. However, the Instagram post announcing his decision stated: “For now, I’ve decided to opt-out of the 2021 season. … I’m going to continue to train and watch how things unfold.”
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Yankees-Rockies Trevor Story trade won’t be easy

If the Colorado Rockies are going to trade Trevor Story, there’s no time like the present. The shortstop, who will be a free agent following the season, is hitting .400 over his last eight games, boosting his trade value as the July 30 non-waiver deadline. But the Denver Post’s Mark...
MLBMarshall Independent

MLB: Brewers beat Rockies 5-0 to complete sweep

MILWAUKEE — Keston Hiura homered, doubled and drove in three runs to back a sharp performance by Eric Lauer, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Colorado Rockies 5-0 on Sunday for their fifth consecutive victory. Lauer (2-3) struck out six over six innings of two-hit ball. After the Rockies loaded...
MLBPurple Row

Looking back on Rockies’ All-Star starters

The time has finally come. After an impressive 10-year streak, it appears that the Rockies will not have a player receive the starting nod for the 2021 MLB All-Star game. The first phase of voting for the Midsummer Classic concluded on June 24, with only the top three vote recipients (top nine for outfielders) at each position moving on to the final phase to decide the starters. Since no Rockies player appears to be in the mix for that honor of moving on, it seems right to look back on the previous decade of Rockies All-Star game starters.
MLBnumberfire.com

Charlie Blackmon back in Rockies' lineup Monday

Colorado Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon is back in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against left-hander Tyler Anderson and the Pittsburgh Pirates. Blackmon was held out of Sunday's lineup following a 4-for-31 stretch at the plate. He will return to right field on Monday in place of Chris Owings and bat cleanup. C.J. Cron and Brendan Rodgers will hit fifth and sixth, respectively.
MLBDenver Post

Keeler vs. Newman: Should Rockies trade Jon Gray, or attempt to re-sign the right-hander?

Keeler: It’s never too early to tear that mother down and commence with a rebuild. But it can be too late. We’re a month out from the MLB trade deadline of July 30, and the beginning of four weeks — between trades and the draft — that will wind up saying a lot about the long-term future of the Rockies’ roster. Because a handful of massive pieces on the big-league club are at the end of their respective contracts, things are about to get interesting, which isn’t something we often say about our beloved Local 9. New MLB Home Run Derby hero Trevor Story is the headliner. Charlie Blackmon’s ’21 salary ($21.3 million) makes him a beast to move without eating a bunch of cash first. C.J. Cron and Mychal Givens could be attractive veteran rentals. But the most intriguing scenario among the potential free agents, to me, centers around righty starter Jon Gray. Do you ship him out in the next month or keep hammering away at an extension? What say you?
MLBbucsdugout.com

Pirates vs. Rockies - 6/28/2021

Radio: KDKA-AM Rockies SB Nation Site: Bleed Cubbie Blue. Pirates: Tyler Anderson (3-7, 4.82 ERA) Rockies: Kyle Freeland (0-2, 7.76 ERA) Probable Starting Lineups (subject to last-minute change) Projected Lineups. Pirates. Erik Gonzalez (SS) Ke’Bryan Hayes (3B) Bryan Reynolds (CF) Colin Moran (1B) Jacob Stallings (C) Phillip Evans (LF) Gregory...