Woman, 39, Found Dead on Spa Road, Annapolis Police Say

Homicide detectives with the Annapolis Police Department have launched an investigation into the death of a woman found inside a Spa Road apartment.

On June 19th at 2:48 p.m., officers responded to the 1000 block of Spa Road for a welfare check. Officers arrived and located a deceased adult female victim inside an apartment with signs of trauma to her upper body. The victim was identified as Erica Bonora, 39, of Annapolis.





Officers learned that the victim's vehicle, a 2011 Nissan SUV, was missing. Hours later officers located the vehicle occupied in the area of Spa Rd and Forest Dr. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle and the occupant fled from police. Officers pursued the vehicle until the occupant crashed his vehicle into a tractor trailer in Prince George's County while trying to evade the police. The occupant was transported to an area hospital and is considered a person of interest.



Detectives are investigating this incident which does not appear to be a random act. This is an active and fluid investigation. Anyone with information about this incident should contact detectives at 410-260-3439.