PITTSBURGH -- As the Indians worked their way back into Friday night’s game, the plans for Cal Quantrill began to change. When the Indians were losing, 11-1, his Saturday start seemed secure. Those plans changed when they scored 10 runs from the sixth through the eighth inning to close within one run of the Pirates at 11-10. Quantrill was told to change into his spikes just in case the Indians tied the score and he had to pitch.