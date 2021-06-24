Kansas City Royals | Red Sox vs. Royals Highlights - Minor spins 6 2/3 solid frames to oust Red Sox, 7-3

The Red Sox have a big week ahead of them with series against both the Rays and Yankees coming up. They did not go into those series with the momentum they were seeking, dropping two of three to the Royals. The series finale on Sunday was particularly ugly, with the Red Sox losing in just about every way possible. Nathan Eovaldi had a slog of an afternoon after a quick first inning, struggling all day to miss bats. He was also let down by his defense, even getting into the action with a costly miscue of his own. And the offense just couldn’t get anything going against Royals starter Mike Minor. And to top it all off, they also lost two players to injury, with Kevin Plawecki tweaking a hamstring and Christian Arroyo suffering a bone bruise on a collision with Kiké Hernández. It was not a great day, is what I’m saying.