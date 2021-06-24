Cancel
MLB Game Highlights

Kansas City Royals | Red Sox vs. Royals Highlights - Minor spins 6 2/3 solid frames to oust Red Sox, 7-3

MLB Game Highlights
MLB Game Highlights
 5 days ago

Minor spins 6 2/3 solid frames to oust Red Sox, 7-3

MLB Game Highlights

MLB Game Highlights

MLBfox4kc.com

Royals wrap up the weekend with a 7-3 win over the Red Sox

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jarrod Dyson capped a 10-pitch at-bat with a tiebreaking, two-run double in a three-run third inning off Nathan Eovaldi, and the Kansas City Royals rallied to beat the Boston Red Sox 7-3 Sunday for their first series win in nearly three weeks. Mike Minor (6-4) allowed...
MLBsanjosesun.com

Jorge Soler, Royals try to get back on track vs. Red Sox

Jorge Soler has taken 26 walks in 2021, but five of them have come in the last three games. The Kansas City Royals need him to continue his patience. The Royals have lost six straight and 11 of their last 12 and will try to get things turned around as they host the Boston Red Sox on Friday nightfor the opener of a three-game series.
MLBOver the Monster

Red Sox at Royals Series Preview

After a surprisingly solid start to the season, the Kansas City Royals have fallen back toward the middle of the pack in the American League Central. This is the first series between the Red Sox and Royals this season. The Red Sox went 5-1 against the Royals in 2019 but did not play them in 2020.
MLBRoyals Review

Friday Thread: Red Sox at Royals

The first-place Red Sox come to town. Oh boy. Kyle Zimmer is starting for the Royals, who are looking to win for just the second time in their last 12 games. First pitch, from the K, is at 7:10 pm.
MLBYardbarker

Three Things to Take Away From the Royals' 7-3 Win Over the Red Sox

The Kansas City Royals get their first series win since their series against the Pirates three weeks ago, as they defeated the Boston Red Sox 7-3. The Royals hit the ball quite well, having 12 of the 19 hardest-hit balls in the game with six of them going at least 105 MPH. It was also a good day for Mike Minor, as he had 17 pitches of 2600+ RPM and went 6.2 IP with two runs allowed to get the win.
MLBTurnto10.com

Dyson double caps 10-pitch AB, Royals top Red Sox 7-3

(WJAR) — Jarrod Dyson capped a 10-pitch at-bat with a tiebreaking, two-run double in a three-run third inning off Nathan Eovaldi, and the Kansas City Royals rallied to beat the Boston Red Sox 7-3 Sunday for their first series win in nearly three weeks. “It was a good series win...
MLBSacramento Bee

Royals look to stop 6-game slide against Red Sox

Boston Red Sox (42-27, second in the AL East) vs. Kansas City Royals (30-37, third in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Nick Pivetta (6-2, 4.28 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 80 strikeouts) Royals: Jackson Kowar (0-2, 36.00 ERA, 6.50 WHIP, 1 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: Kansas City enters the matchup as...
MLBarcamax.com

No carryover for Royals as they fall to Red Sox, 7-1

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals snapped out of their losing streak on Friday night, but they certainly weren’t able to build on any potential momentum they’d gained when they took the field again a day later. The Royals fell victim to a game-changing four-run inning by the...
MLBPosted by
NESN

Red Sox Vs. Royals Lineups: Christian Arroyo Returns To Leadoff Spot

Could Celtics Target Lonzo Ball After Trading Kemba Walker To Thunder?. The Red Sox and Royals are set to square off Sunday afternoon in the rubber match of their three-game series at Kauffman Stadium. Kansas City took the series opener Friday night but Boston rebounded Saturday afternoon with a convincing...
MLBchatsports.com

Red Sox 7, Royals 1: Dalbec powers Sox to easy win

Martín Pérez entered today hoping to turn his season around. Over his last two outings, he has combined for 11 earned runs in 3 1⁄3 innings, a 29.70 ERA. Worse, it hasn’t even felt like bad luck. Opponents are seeing the ball, hitting it, and hitting it very hard. He has mustered all of two strikeouts in return. In short, when he’s taken the mound recently, it has spelled disaster.
MLBbostonstar.com

Stuck in clutch, Royals seek to drive in runs vs. Red Sox

"Get 'em on, get 'em over, leave 'em stranded." That's not exactly the way it's supposed to go, especially for a baseball team that relies on situational hitting rather than the long ball. But that seems to be the way the Kansas City Royals are playing lately. The Royals are...
MLBPosted by
WDEA AM 1370

Red Sox Drop Opener to Royals 5-3 [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox dropped the opening game of the 3-game series with the Kansas City Royals Friday night, losing 5-3. Nick Pivetta went 5.0 innings, allowing 6 hits and 3 runs. He struck out 6 and walked 3. Matt Andriese came on in relief, and allowed 2 runs in...
MLBOver the Monster

Red Sox at Royals lineups: The gift of Sox

The Red Sox look to escape Kansas City with a series win when they wrap their three-game set this afternoon behind Nathan Eovaldi (2:10 p.m., NESN). Eovaldi is coming off maybe his best start of the season against the muscular Blue Jays, during which he pitches 62⁄3 innings of scoreless baseball and only allowed three hits. The Sox will look to start another winnings streak today, and Eovaldi knows it’s on his shoulders after Martín Pérez’s good start yesterday, writes MLB.com’s Jordan Horrobin:
MLBOver the Monster

Red Sox 3, Royals 7: An ugly way to lose a series

The Red Sox have a big week ahead of them with series against both the Rays and Yankees coming up. They did not go into those series with the momentum they were seeking, dropping two of three to the Royals. The series finale on Sunday was particularly ugly, with the Red Sox losing in just about every way possible. Nathan Eovaldi had a slog of an afternoon after a quick first inning, struggling all day to miss bats. He was also let down by his defense, even getting into the action with a costly miscue of his own. And the offense just couldn’t get anything going against Royals starter Mike Minor. And to top it all off, they also lost two players to injury, with Kevin Plawecki tweaking a hamstring and Christian Arroyo suffering a bone bruise on a collision with Kiké Hernández. It was not a great day, is what I’m saying.