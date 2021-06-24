Cancel
MLB Game Highlights

Houston Astros | White Sox vs. Astros Highlights - Carlos Correa powers Astros to 8-2 win vs. White Sox

 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qFGgN_0aaHgtFH00

Carlos Correa powers Astros to 8-2 win vs. White Sox

MLBSouth Side Sox

Astros 10, White Sox 2: Trash All Around

Welcome to balmy Houston! Nothing says “I hope my deodorant works” like Houston in June. Luckily they closed the dome, and probably turned on the a/c. The White Sox were due for a dud game like this, and they delivered in full, so let’s get this over with. The first...
MLBbettingpros.com

Trend points to the Astros in their series opener with the White Sox

The Houston Astros have won six of their last eight home games against the Chicago White Sox, and look for their seventh win in the last nine home games against them in tonight's series opener. Betting Impact:. The Astros are -136 moneyline favorites, per BettingPros consensus odds. The White Sox...
MLBbettingpros.com

Astros' Garcia looks to get back in the win column against the White Sox

Houston Astros starting pitcher Luis Garcis had a five-start winning streak snapped in his last start, and he looks to get back into the win column in the second game of their series against the Chicago White Sox. Betting Impact:. The White Sox are -111 moneyline road favorites, per BettingPros...
MLBsoxmachine.com

First Pitch: White Sox vs. Astros

Writing about the White Sox for a 16th season, first here, then at South Side Sox, and now here again. Let’s talk curling.
MLBDoc's Sports Service

Chicago White Sox vs Houston Astros Prediction, 6/17/2021 MLB Pick, Tips and Odds

Odds/Point Spread: Chicago (+125) Houston (-156) Jose Urquidy and the Houston Astros (38-28, 2nd in AL West) host the Chicago White Sox (42-25, 1st in AL Central) at Minute Maid Park on Thursday. The White Sox open this game at +125 while the Astros are priced at -156. The O/U opens at 9. The starting pitchers are Dylan Cease and Jose Urquidy.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Dylan Cease: Crushed by Astros

Cease (5-3) allowed seven runs (six earned) on four hits and two walks while striking out four across 3.1 innings, taking the loss to the Astros on Thursday. Cease dug the White Sox an early hole, allowing the first three batters he faced to score on a Michael Brantley home run. In addition, he failed to make it through the fourth inning after five of the six batters he faced in the frame reached safely before he was finally relieved. The line from Thursday's start was nearly identical to his June 1 outing against Cleveland, when he took his last loss. The 25-year-old still has strong numbers through 14 starts, with a 3.99 ERA and 11.4 K/9 in 70 innings.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

White-hot White Sox prepped for big series vs. Astros

The Chicago White Sox set the table for an anticipated series against the Houston Astros by doing what they've done a lot lately: They defeated the Tampa Bay Rays at home Wednesday. The White Sox earned an 8-7 victory in 10 innings for their sixth win in seven games, their...
MLBdarnews.com

Altuve homers again, Astros beat White Sox 10-2

HOUSTON (AP) -- Jose Altuve homered for the fourth time in three games, Michael Brantley and Abraham Toro also connected, and the Houston Astros beat the Chicago White Sox 10-2 on Thursday night. "He continues to amaze us hitting the ball out of the ballpark," manager Dusty Baker said of...
MLBThe Spread

White Sox vs. Astros, 6/19/21 MLB Betting Predictions & DFS Notes

The White Sox-Astros series continues on Saturday night when Lance Lynn opposes Framber Valdez in the pitching matchup. Will Chicago pull off the upset or is there a better play on the board?. Game Snapshot. 925 Chicago White Sox (+110) at 926 Houston Astros (-130); o/u 8. 7:15 p.m. ET,...
MLBnbcsportsedge.com

White Sox vs. Astros Best Bets, Odds

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. The Houston Astros and Chicago White Sox begin a four-game weekend series...
MLBtwinspires.com

MLB picks: Cubs vs. Mets, White Sox vs. Astros

It’s a fascinating Thursday night MLB slate, but we’ve managed to narrow things down to our top two selections for the evening!. First we’ll preview the series finale between the Chicago Cubs and the New York Mets. Then we’ll look at the series opener between the Chicago White Sox and the Houston Astros.
MLBexpressnews.com

On deck: Chicago White Sox at Astros

When/where: 7:10 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 6:15 p.m. Saturday, 1:10 p.m. Sunday; Minute Maid Park. TV/radio: ATTSW on Thursday, Friday and Sunday, Fox on Saturday; 790 AM and 1010 AM (Spanish) all four games, 740 AM on Thursday and Friday. Pitchers: Thursday, RHP José Urquidy (4-3, 3.77) vs. RHP Dylan...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Astros win pitching duel over White Sox in walk-off fashion

Yordan Alvarez hit a walk-off double to lift the Houston Astros to a 2-1 victory over the visiting Chicago White Sox on Friday. Alvarez drove home Yuli Gurriel with his first career walk-off hit, drilling an 0-1 slider from White Sox left-hander Garrett Crochet (2-3) into the right field corner. Gurriel, who singled to center, scored from first.
MLBwgnradio.com

Power player Jose Altuve leads Astros against White Sox

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve has a proven track record of decent power. He slugged 24 home runs in consecutive seasons in 2016-17 before clubbing a career-high 31 in 2019. But Altuve is currently on a power trip that exceeds all expectations. Altuve bashed his club-leading 16th home run...
MLBSouth Side Sox

Gamethread: White Sox at Astros

1-Run Games: 5-7 AL Batting Average: .275. Team BA Leader: Michael Brantley (.342) Home Run Leader: Jose Altuve (16) Luis Garcia takes the hill tonight for the Astros. He’s 5-1 in his last seven games, lasting a total of 38 2⁄3 innings, allowing 30 hits, 13 runs (12 earned), 11 walks, 44 strikeouts, and five home runs. Garcia has never faced the Chicago White Sox, having only made appearances for the Astros in 2020, when teams were playing in regions. Garcia throws five pitches: 4-seam fastball (46.7%), cutter (21.1%), slider (14.7%), change (9.1%), and curve (8.4%). Average speed on his 4-seam is 93.1 mph, with his cutter coming in as his second-fastest pitch at 85.8 MPH.
MLBMLB

Cease, White Sox fall to Astros' power

HOUSTON -- There have been a few rough starts scattered across the three-year career of White Sox right-hander Dylan Cease, much like his performance during a 10-2 loss to Houston on Thursday night at Minute Maid Park. But the 25-year-old has shown to be resilient, meaning he won’t allow the...