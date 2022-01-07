ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

See for Me

By Matthew Passantino
Film Threat
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW TO THEATERS! It might be unpopular to say, but once a movie starts, so does one’s opinion. The more professional approach to take would be to acknowledge reserving all takes on a film until the credits roll. But, frankly, that feels impossible. A motion picture might set its tone and...

filmthreat.com

Comments / 0

Related
flickeringmyth.com

Movie Review – See for Me (2022)

Directed by Randall Okita. Starring Skyler Davenport, Jessica Parker Kennedy, Laura Vandervoort, Pascal Langdale, George Tchortov, Joe Pingue, Emily Piggford, Keaton Kaplan, and Kim Coates. SYNOPSIS:. When blind former skier Sophie cat-sits in a secluded mansion, three thieves invade for the hidden safe. Sophie’s only defense is army veteran Kelly....
MOVIES
FANGORIA

Exclusive Clip: New Home-Invasion Thriller SEE FOR ME

What can we do with an app? We can scroll and double-tap, but. takes it to a new level and gives new meaning to putting yourself in someone else's shoes. The film follows the visually impaired Sophie (Skyler Davenport), house-sitting at a secluded mansion, who becomes the target of a home invasion. With the help of the "See For Me" app, Sophie is connected to Kelly (Jessica Parker Kennedy), a volunteer across the country who helps her survive by seeing on her behalf.
TV & VIDEOS
Denton Record-Chronicle

‘See For Me’ director breaks into the details of IFC Midnight’s twisty home-invasion thriller

Now playing in select theaters and on-demand platforms. Early January is the time of year when many awards-hungry movies that only played in a few theaters at 2021’s end begin to expand. It’s also known as the graveyard movie season – an unofficial release slot for studios to dump the films they don't know where to place. However, if January is the graveyard season, then IFC Midnight’s new sensory thriller, See For Me, is the shovel moving the rest out of the way. It’s a solid midnighter that subverts expectations with its cat-and-mouse high jinks. It also puts a compelling spin on home-invasion flicks (like Don’t Breathe) by weaving in the digital age and authentic human complexity.
DENTON, TX
Film Threat

By The Grace Of…

So, you’ve been told that you’re dying, now what? Better yet, your friend just told you they were dying, now what? By The Grace Of… is the intensely autobiographical story of writer/director/star Dylan Reid pondering and reflecting upon his impending death. As a very young boy, Dylan...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jessica Parker Kennedy
Film Threat

The Stamp Collector

In writer/director Luke Momo’s sci-fi short, The Stamp Collector, a thief gets more than he bargained for with his artificially intelligent partner. David Alvarez (most recently seen in West Side Story) plays a small-time thief who creates a digital partner-in-crime through artificial intelligence rather than trusting a corruptible human partner.
MOVIES
seattlepi.com

‘See for Me’ Review: A Home-Invasion Thriller That Feels Like a Cult Classic in the Making

Looks like 2022 is off to a promising start, courtesy of “ ,” a home-invasion drama in which the young woman tasked with defending said home — and, just as importantly, the cat who lives there — is blind. It’s rare that the first week of the year brings a notable performance, but Skyler Davenport’s lead turn in director Randall Okita’s no-nonsense thriller (which debuted at the Tribeca Film Festival last summer) will be worth remembering well after the January doldrums have passed.
MOVIES
Newnan Times-Herald

See For Me: Contained thriller has technological gimmick

As home invasion films go, “See For Me” is a cut above. This Canadian indie is an entertaining, contained thriller bolstered by visually impaired actor Skyler Davenport’s spirited performance. When former downhill skier Sophie (Davenport) loses her eyesight, she starts a new career. And when she takes...
CELL PHONES
Boston Herald

‘See for Me’ home-alone thriller well worth watching

A nifty little Canadian thriller from IFC Midnight, “See for Me” pits blind former champion skier Sophie (Anya Taylor-Joy lookalike and TV veteran Skyler Davenport) against multiple male intruders in a snow-covered, rural New York mansion where she is cat-sitting for its rich owner. The men are armed and dangerous. Sophie, who is no innocent, has only her wits and an app named “See for Me,” whose workers serve as blind people’s “eyes,” using their smart phones and cameras.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sophie Lrb
spoilertv.com

MOVIES: The Lost Daughter - Review

The Lost Daughter is proof of excellence; both behind and in front of the camera. You know Olivia Colman and Maggie Gyllenhaal are very good, and this film continues their form – although Gyllenhaal has a lengthied acting career it is her first behind the camera, a feature that adapts Elena Ferrante’s novel from the mid-2000s of the same name, a psychological thriller, and turns it into a character study that’s as much as one as that book was. It’s hard to adapt Ferrante novels – My Brilliant Friend succeeded, let alone outside of its original translation, but the HBO show paved the blueprint for it and The Lost Daughter turns page to screen in a marvellously complex, nuanced way, giving life to Colman’s character through flashbacks that revisit her past as she wanders through a Greek beach, the same that allegedly played host to Leonard Cohen – as Ed Harris’ elderly free-spirited dancer Lyle suggests, depicted by Polly Samson in the wonderful summer read A Theatre of Dreams.
MOVIES
Deadline

Cybill Shepherd, Barbra Streisand And Cher Remember Peter Bogdonavich

Cybill Sheperd, Barbra Streisand, Jeff Bridges and Cher – stars of the Peter Bogdonavich films The Last Picture Show, What’s Up, Doc? and Mask – remembered the late director today. “Having Peter Bogdonavich as my first acting teacher in my first film, The Last Picture Show, was a blessing of enormous proportion,” Shepherd said in a statement provided to Deadline. “There are simply no words to express my feelings over this deepest of losses. May Peter live long in all our memories.” In addition to The Last Picture Show (1971), Shepherd starred in Bogdonavich’s Daisy Miller (1974) and At Long Last Love (1975). Shepherd’s...
MOVIES
Mental_Floss

Watch These Bloopers From the Golden Age of Hollywood

The movie blooper may feel like a modern object, but it's as old as cinema itself. Even the most sophisticated stars of Hollywood's Golden Age were known to get flustered on set. To see the outtakes that didn't make it into the final cuts of classic films, check out the video below.
MOVIES
Film Threat

Diary Of The Grizzly Man

Yes, Werner Herzog’s Grizzly Man stands the test of time. It’s arguably one of the auteur’s most outstanding achievements. As such, it might seem odd that Erik Nelson and Jewel Palovak, the producers of the 2005 documentary, would retread that ground for the three-episode mini-series Diary Of The Grizzly Man. Whereas Herzog dives into the life of the Grizzly Man, aka Timothy Treadwell, via interviews, examination of the footage he shot, and a look at how humans and nature co-exist, this is intended as the film Treadwell was making.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Film Threat

Lemonade Mouth

Yep, I’m reviewing the Disney Channel original film, Lemonade Mouth. Think Rock Camp meets The Breakfast Club. As much as I’m a mark for most things Disney, their television output is something I generally avoid became I’m a full-grown adult. So here we go…. Wen’s (Adam Hicks)...
MOVIES
imdb.com

‘See for Me’ Review: A Blind Assassin Is Born in IFC Midnight’s Gripping Thriller

From “Scent of a Woman” to “Dancer in the Dark,” blind characters onscreen have rarely been played by the visually impaired. While recent films like “Coda” and “Sound of Metal” have shown deaf characters with nuance and authentic casting, blindness has not been afforded the same progress. Especially in genre fare, blindness is often used to indicate a certain grisly callousness (see: the “Don’t Breathe” films), or a sagely omniscience. Even though authentic casting undoubtedly creates the best characters, like S. Robert Morgan as Omar’s trusted advisor Butchie on “The Wire,” as with all things progress, Hollywood has taken awhile to catch on.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Matthew McConaughey and His Wife Stun at Premiere for New Movie

Matthew McConaughey stepped out on the red carpet looking mighty spiffy. McConaughey and his wife Camila Alves attended the Sunday premiere of his new film Sing 2. The event took place in Los Angeles, California at the Greek Theatre. McConaughey had a tan suit with a black shirt and slicked back hair. Meanwhile, Alves stunned in a beige gown with numerous tiers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
fame10.com

Soap Opera Couples Who Will Reunite In 2022

The Bold And The Beautiful (B&B), Days Of Our Lives (DOOL), General Hospital (GH) and The Young and The Restless (Y&R) fans have couples they despise and other pairings they root for. But unfortunately, whether couples break up or get back together is up to the writers, not the fans. The following is a list of twelve soap opera couples who we think will reunite in 2022.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy