NBA Game Highlights

Phoenix Suns | Paul George (34 points) Highlights vs. Phoenix Suns

NBA Game Highlights
NBA Game Highlights
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mJRWf_0aaHOEvE00

Paul George (34 points) Highlights vs. Phoenix Suns, 06/20/2021

NBA Game Highlights

NBA Game Highlights

Los Angeles
ABOUT

The latest game highlights and updates of NBA

NBAvalleyofthesuns.com

Phoenix Suns: Chris Paul injury history and updates

How often has Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul been injured throughout his career? Paul is one of the more prolific guards of all time, but seems to have the worst luck when it comes to getting roughed up, especially when it matters most. Here’s a look at some of Paul’s...
NBANBC Washington

Did the Phoenix Suns and Chris Paul Show a Blueprint the Wizards Can Follow?

Did the Suns and Paul show a blueprint the Wizards can follow? originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. By the end of the 2019-20 season, the Phoenix Suns were an ascending, but middling NBA team. They showed plenty of promise while sweeping their eight games in the bubble, yet finished the year 34-39 with no obvious path towards becoming contenders in a crowded Western Conference.
NBAESPN

NBA playoffs 2021: Without Kawhi Leonard, Paul George pledged to carry LA Clippers through Game 5

Every person who lived, worked or played in the NBA bubble in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, last summer was affected by the experience -- some rather profoundly. Between the isolation, the separation from friends and family, the inability to escape from the game -- or even the Disney campus -- the challenges presented by the bubble were unprecedented. And by and large, the teams that were the most successful in the playoffs were those that handled those challenges with the most aplomb.
NBAwmleader.com

Chris Paul, Phoenix Suns eliminate Denver Nuggets in sweep

Hello Western Conference finals. The Phoenix Suns completed a conference semifinals sweep with Sunday’s 125-118 Game 4 victory against the Nuggets before 18,290 fans at Ball Arena. Chris Paul once again took over in leading the Suns into the Western Conference finals for the first time since 2010, which was...
NBAPosted by
Arizona Sports

Phoenix Suns’ Chris Paul named to All-NBA Second Team

The Phoenix Suns continue to add to what has already been an impressive 2020-21 season. On Tuesday, the NBA announced that point guard Chris Paul was named to the All-NBA Second Team. This is the 10th time in Paul’s career that he has been named to an All-NBA team and...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Phoenix Suns: Chris Paul Tests Positive For COVID-19, Suns in Trouble?

The Phoenix Suns stand as no strangers to adversity, even specifically at the point guard position, with Chris Paul harboring a clearly unpleasant shoulder injury throughout several playoff contests already this postseason. But a far more unfortunate, and quite frankly annoying blockade now poises to seperate Paul from his team.
NBAchatsports.com

Phoenix Suns: 3 Things Learned from the Jazz vs Clippers Series

Los Angeles Clippers, Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles, Utah Jazz, National Basketball Association, Denver Nuggets. Phoenix Suns (Photo by Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports) The Phoenix Suns will make their triumphant return to the Western Conference Finals, even doing so beside a team that has never made it this far: the Los Angeles Clippers. Ready for a Conference Finals built around two teams typically unaccustomed to its grand stage, this bout seems certain to go down as a dog fight, and one far more competitive than Phoenix’s prior series.
NBAwblzmedia.com

Phoenix Suns: Chris Paul Makes a Statement on Way to WCF

The Phoenix Suns and Chris Paul entered Sunday night’s game against the Denver Nuggets with a 3-0 series lead. Phoenix and Chris Paul took them down on Sunday night over Denver by a final score of 125-118. This is the first time that the Suns are heading to the Western...
NBAtheticker.org

Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns inch closer to the NBA Finals

A year removed from finishing 10th in the West, the Phoenix Suns now find themselves in the Western Conference Finals for the first time since 2010, according to Basketball-Reference. That’s thanks in large part to Chris Paul. Back in November, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Suns traded players Ricky...
NBANBA

NBA Playoffs 2021: Phoenix Suns vs. LA Clippers series preview

The Suns and Clippers are set for a showdown, reaching the Western Conference Finals stage in very different ways. Phoenix swept its way past the Nuggets to reach the Conference Finals for the first time since its last postseason appearance in 2010. LA had to pull off two wins over the Jazz without All-Star forward Kawhi Leonard to reach the first Conference Finals in franchise history.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Phoenix Suns: Both Mitchell and George Fun Matchups for Devin Booker

Without much else to do, the Phoenix Suns and Devin Booker have no choice but to simply wait for their next opponent. The Los Angeles Clippers have taken a 3-2 series lead over the Utah Jazz in an exciting Western Conference Semifinals, with Suns fans anxiously keeping an eye on the series. With Kawhi Leonard possibly out of the mix though, who might Booker be facing off against during the Western Conference Finals?
NBAABC 15 News

Phoenix Suns: "Chris Paul remains in health and safety protocols"

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns say Chris Paul "remains in health and safety protocols" as the team gets ready for Game 1 against the LA Clippers in the Western Conference Finals Sunday. The star point guard entered the NBA coronavirus health protocols Wednesday as the team prepared for this series...
NBAPosted by
PennLive.com

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Phoenix Suns Game 1 free live stream (6/20/21): How to watch NBA Playoffs, time, channel

WATCH LIVE: fuboTV (free trial); Hulu Live TV (free trial); Sling; AT&T TV Now. Paul, 36, joined the Suns this offseason via a trade and provided stability to a promising young roster. With Paul orchestrating the offense at point guard, Devin Booker continuing to shine as a scorer on the perimeter and center DeAndre Ayton improving as a post presence in his third year, Phoenix clinched the No. 2 seed in the West to end a decade-long playoff drought.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Phoenix Suns: 3 Most Important Matchups vs Los Angeles Clippers

The Phoenix Suns formerly spent their summers either praying for ping pong balls to fall their way, or signing frustrating point guards only for them to eventually reveal that they “don’t wanna be here.” But things are different this year. Now, they own a Western Conference Finals date with the Los Angeles Clippers, set to tip off Sunday, June 20.