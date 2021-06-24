Phoenix Suns | Deandre Ayton (20 points) Highlights vs. LA Clippers

It's certainly nice of Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic to send a gift to a player on the team that knocked him out of the 2021 NBA playoffs. Jokic won the MVP last week, but then got ejected for a flagrant foul in the third quarter of Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Phoenix Suns. The Suns would go on to sweep the series. Deandre Ayton, the Phoenix center, matched up against Jokic in the series.
The LA Clippers have won two in a row and look to win their first road game against the Jazz. Despite two impressive opening games, the Jazz have looked out of sorts on the road. The Jazz open as -147 favorites against the Clippers in Game 5. Bet on Clippers...
PHOENIX — There was Devin Booker’s bashed up nose, a flop by Patrick Beverley, a few curious calls and too many reviews by the officials, and then a go-ahead bucket by Paul George with 22.2 seconds left. George’s 21-footer gave the Los Angeles Clippers a 103-102 lead on the Phoenix...
There is plenty at stake as the Phoenix Suns face off against the LA Clippers in the Western Conference Finals. The Clippers reached the Conference Finals stage for the first time in franchise history despite losing All-Star forward Kawhi Leonard with the series tied 2-2 against the Utah Jazz. The Suns return to the Conference Finals stage for the first time since 2010 – the last time the franchise reached the postseason prior to this year – by way of a sweep of the Denver Nuggets.
After passing tests against the likes of Nikola Jokic, LeBron James, and Anthony Davis the first two rounds, Deandre Ayton will be in a whole new environment for the Phoenix Suns during his round three matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers. The “other team” from LA presents an opportunity for DA to have his biggest offensive impact yet, if utilized in the right way.
If you had Phoenix Suns And that LA Clippers If you meet in the finals of the Western Conference, you may be just a prophet. The 4th Seed Clippers defeated the 1st Seed on Friday night to make franchise history Utah Jazz In six games, they won their first trip beyond Round 2 in 50 years of the team’s presence.This is back from the deficit of 3-2 Dallas Mavericks In 7 games.But there is no LA Kawhi Leonard At least in Game 1, the Clippers star forward continued to deal with the sprained right knee and didn’t move to Phoenix with the team.
Phoenix Suns star point guard Chris Paul has been ruled out for Sunday's Game 1 of the Western Conference finals against the LA Clippers, the team announced on Saturday. Paul was placed into the league's health and safety protocols on Wednesday, and his return to play remains indefinite. "Because of...
The final two in the West remain, one team is having the best season in franchise history, the other looking for another chance at glory, as the Phoenix Suns prepare to meet with the Los Angeles Clippers. The Suns were the second-best team in the NBA during the regular season with a 51-21 record. They started the playoffs by knocking off LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers in round one, before shutting down league MVP Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in a four-game sweep in the second round.
A last-second dunk from Deandre Ayton earned the Phoenix Suns a 104-103 victory over the visiting Los Angeles Clippers to take a 2-0 lead in the NBA play-offs' Western Conference finals. Ayton slammed home the game-winning basket from a lobbed inbound pass towards the rim from Jae Crowder. Centre Ayton...
NBA Playoffs action continues Thursday, as we focus on the Phoenix Suns and Deandre Ayton’s prop bets and lines. Ayton has an over/under of 15.5 points for Thursday’s matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers. Ayton has averaged 14.7 points and 10.6 rebounds thus far this season while shooting 64.1% from...
PHOENIX — To its credit, Phoenix didn’t spend its week between games frittering away its advantage. While the Clippers labored against top-seeded Utah Jazz for six second-round games, the Suns spent their six days of downtime after sweeping Denver doing homework. So when the Clippers rolled out the small lineup...
PHOENIX -- Deandre Ayton couldn't stop smiling after the Phoenix Suns' 104-103 win on Tuesday gave them a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference finals over the LA Clippers. The big man wore a permagrin as he basked in the joy that came from dunking home the go-ahead bucket in the game's final second, finishing one of the most dramatic alley-oops in NBA playoff history, but he didn't want any of the credit.
In a clash between two juggernauts in the Western Conference Finals, the L.A. Clippers and Phoenix Suns were both starting the series without their primary leaders. The Clippers, who have still listed Kawhi Leonard as out indefinitely with a right knee sprain, had to widen their rotation to begin this matchup — not the best way to kick off a series in which your franchise has never been featured across its 50-year history.
Deandre Ayton made a go-ahead alley-oop dunk off an inbound pass with 0.7 seconds remaining as the Phoenix Suns earned a 104-103 victory over the visiting Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday to take a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference finals. Cameron Payne scored a career-high 29 points for the...
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Devin Booker scored 25 points before fouling out in the final minute, Chris Paul made clutch free throws on a night everyone was missing, and the Phoenix Suns escaped with an 84-80 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday night to take a 3-1 lead in the Western Conference finals.
The Western Conference finals continued in thrilling fashion on Tuesday night, as the Phoenix Suns beat the Los Angeles Clippers, 104-103, on Deandre Ayton’s last-second tip-in. With the win, the Suns are now up 2-0 in the series and Chris Paul hasn’t even played yet. With their leader expected to return for Game 3, they have a great chance to advance to the Finals for the first time since 1993.
PHOENIX - After spending a week to rest and prepare for their next playoff series, the Phoenix Suns finished with a 120-114 win against the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals. With All-Star guard Chris Paul remaining in the NBA’s health and safety...
Perhaps one of the most important plays in Phoenix Suns‘ history, the “Valley Oop” as it was dubbed in the wee hours following the team’s 104-103 Game 2 Western Conference finals win over the Los Angeles Clippers, was completed by a player who didn’t entirely grasp what he had just done.