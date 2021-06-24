Cancel
NBA Game Highlights

Phoenix Suns | Deandre Ayton (20 points) Highlights vs. LA Clippers

NBA Game Highlights
NBA Game Highlights
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20pLzn_0aaHOBH300

Deandre Ayton (20 points) Highlights vs. LA Clippers, 06/20/2021

NBA Game Highlights

NBA Game Highlights

The latest game highlights and updates of NBA

NBAESPN

Denver Nuggets MVP Nikola Jokic sends Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton an autographed jersey

It's certainly nice of Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic to send a gift to a player on the team that knocked him out of the 2021 NBA playoffs. Jokic won the MVP last week, but then got ejected for a flagrant foul in the third quarter of Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Phoenix Suns. The Suns would go on to sweep the series. Deandre Ayton, the Phoenix center, matched up against Jokic in the series.
NBAwsn.com

LA Clippers vs Utah Jazz (Game 5) Predictions, Point Spread, Picks

The LA Clippers have won two in a row and look to win their first road game against the Jazz. Despite two impressive opening games, the Jazz have looked out of sorts on the road. The Jazz open as -147 favorites against the Clippers in Game 5. Bet on Clippers...
NBASporting News

NBA Playoffs 2021: Phoenix Suns vs. LA Clippers series preview

There is plenty at stake as the Phoenix Suns face off against the LA Clippers in the Western Conference Finals. The Clippers reached the Conference Finals stage for the first time in franchise history despite losing All-Star forward Kawhi Leonard with the series tied 2-2 against the Utah Jazz. The Suns return to the Conference Finals stage for the first time since 2010 – the last time the franchise reached the postseason prior to this year – by way of a sweep of the Denver Nuggets.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Phoenix Suns: How Deandre Ayton Can Shine Offensively vs LA Clippers

After passing tests against the likes of Nikola Jokic, LeBron James, and Anthony Davis the first two rounds, Deandre Ayton will be in a whole new environment for the Phoenix Suns during his round three matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers. The “other team” from LA presents an opportunity for DA to have his biggest offensive impact yet, if utilized in the right way.
NBAjioforme.com

LA Clippers vs Phoenix Suns Expert Recommendations at NBA Playoffs 2021-Conference Finals – NBA Sports

If you had Phoenix Suns And that LA Clippers If you meet in the finals of the Western Conference, you may be just a prophet. The 4th Seed Clippers defeated the 1st Seed on Friday night to make franchise history Utah Jazz In six games, they won their first trip beyond Round 2 in 50 years of the team’s presence.This is back from the deficit of 3-2 Dallas Mavericks In 7 games.But there is no LA Kawhi Leonard At least in Game 1, the Clippers star forward continued to deal with the sprained right knee and didn’t move to Phoenix with the team.
NBAchatsports.com

Phoenix Suns' Chris Paul ruled out for Game 1 vs. LA Clippers

Phoenix Suns star point guard Chris Paul has been ruled out for Sunday's Game 1 of the Western Conference finals against the LA Clippers, the team announced on Saturday. Paul was placed into the league's health and safety protocols on Wednesday, and his return to play remains indefinite. "Because of...
NBAlakers365.com

How to Watch the Los Angeles Clippers vs. Phoenix Suns (6/20/21) -- NBA Conference Finals (Game 1)

The final two in the West remain, one team is having the best season in franchise history, the other looking for another chance at glory, as the Phoenix Suns prepare to meet with the Los Angeles Clippers. The Suns were the second-best team in the NBA during the regular season with a 51-21 record. They started the playoffs by knocking off LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers in round one, before shutting down league MVP Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in a four-game sweep in the second round.
NBAOCRegister

Suns’ Deandre Ayton welcomes Clippers’ small-ball challenge

PHOENIX — To its credit, Phoenix didn’t spend its week between games frittering away its advantage. While the Clippers labored against top-seeded Utah Jazz for six second-round games, the Suns spent their six days of downtime after sweeping Denver doing homework. So when the Clippers rolled out the small lineup...
NBAABC7 Los Angeles

Phoenix Suns call Deandre Ayton's winning alley-oop in Game 2 a team effort

PHOENIX -- Deandre Ayton couldn't stop smiling after the Phoenix Suns' 104-103 win on Tuesday gave them a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference finals over the LA Clippers. The big man wore a permagrin as he basked in the joy that came from dunking home the go-ahead bucket in the game's final second, finishing one of the most dramatic alley-oops in NBA playoff history, but he didn't want any of the credit.
NBAPosted by
Forbes

Film Room: How The Phoenix Suns’ Constant Rim Attacks Unlocked Deandre Ayton In Game 1 Win Over Clippers

In a clash between two juggernauts in the Western Conference Finals, the L.A. Clippers and Phoenix Suns were both starting the series without their primary leaders. The Clippers, who have still listed Kawhi Leonard as out indefinitely with a right knee sprain, had to widen their rotation to begin this matchup — not the best way to kick off a series in which your franchise has never been featured across its 50-year history.
NBAtucsonpost.com

Deandre Ayton's last-second dunk lifts Suns over Clippers

Deandre Ayton made a go-ahead alley-oop dunk off an inbound pass with 0.7 seconds remaining as the Phoenix Suns earned a 104-103 victory over the visiting Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday to take a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference finals. Cameron Payne scored a career-high 29 points for the...
NBAfox10phoenix.com

Phoenix Suns beat LA Clippers in Game 4 of Western Conference Finals

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Devin Booker scored 25 points before fouling out in the final minute, Chris Paul made clutch free throws on a night everyone was missing, and the Phoenix Suns escaped with an 84-80 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday night to take a 3-1 lead in the Western Conference finals.
NBAlatestnewspost.com

Suns vs. Clippers: How Phoenix exploited a little-known rule on Deandre Ayton’s incredible Game 2 winner

The Western Conference finals continued in thrilling fashion on Tuesday night, as the Phoenix Suns beat the Los Angeles Clippers, 104-103, on Deandre Ayton’s last-second tip-in. With the win, the Suns are now up 2-0 in the series and Chris Paul hasn’t even played yet. With their leader expected to return for Game 3, they have a great chance to advance to the Finals for the first time since 1993.