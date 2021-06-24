Phoenix Suns | Deandre Ayton (20 points) Highlights vs. LA Clippers

If you had Phoenix Suns And that LA Clippers If you meet in the finals of the Western Conference, you may be just a prophet. The 4th Seed Clippers defeated the 1st Seed on Friday night to make franchise history Utah Jazz In six games, they won their first trip beyond Round 2 in 50 years of the team’s presence.This is back from the deficit of 3-2 Dallas Mavericks In 7 games.But there is no LA Kawhi Leonard At least in Game 1, the Clippers star forward continued to deal with the sprained right knee and didn’t move to Phoenix with the team.