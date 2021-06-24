Phoenix Suns | Phoenix Suns vs. LA Clippers - Game Highlights

Cancel
Watch the Game Highlights from Phoenix Suns vs. LA Clippers, 06/20/2021

NBAnewsatw.com

NBA playoffs: Stream Suns vs. Clippers Game 4 tonight on ESPN

The 2021 NBA playoffs are down to the conference finals as the four remaining teams battle for a spot in the NBA Finals. The games are broadcast live on national and cable networks — namely TNT, ESPN and ABC — but thanks to live TV streaming services, NBA fans don’t need a cable subscription to watch.
NBAmontenews.com

Los Angeles Clippers at Phoenix Suns Game 2 odds, picks and prediction

Los Angeles Clippers Phoenix Suns play Game 2 of their Western Conference Finals playoff series at Phoenix Suns Arena Tuesday. Tip-off is set for 9 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze the Clippers vs. Suns odds and lines, with NBA picks and predictions. The Clippers were dumped 120-114 in Game 1...
NBAPosted by
AllClippers

LA Clippers vs. Phoenix Suns Playoff Series Preview and Predictions

LAC: 47-25 regular season record (4th in the Western Conference); 116.7 OFFRTG (3rd in the league); 110.6 DEFRTG (8th in the league); 6.1 NETRTG (2nd in the league). PHO: 51-21 regular season record (2nd in the Western Conference); 116.3 OFFRTG (7th in the league); 110.4 DEFRTG (6th in the league); 5.9 NETRTG (3rd in the league).
NBAESPN

NBA playoffs 2021: Experts' picks for LA Clippers vs. Phoenix Suns in the conference finals

If you had the Phoenix Suns and the LA Clippers meeting up in the Western Conference finals, you just might be a soothsayer. The No. 4-seeded Clippers made franchise history on Friday night by beating the No. 1 Utah Jazz in six games, thus earning their first trip beyond Round 2 in the 50 years of the team's existence. This, after coming back from a 3-2 deficit to defeat the Dallas Mavericks in seven games. But LA will be without Kawhi Leonard for at least Game 1 as the Clippers' star forward continues to deal with a sprained right knee and didn't travel with the team to Phoenix.
NBAPosted by
AllClippers

Three Takeaways from the LA Clippers' Game 1 Loss to the Phoenix Suns

The LA Clippers lost to the Phoenix Suns in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals 120-114 on Sunday, falling victim to All-Star Devin Booker’s first career triple-double. Despite yet another heavy-lifting effort from Paul George (34 points, 7-15 from three), and the team as a whole knocking down 20 of their 47 three-point attempts, the Clippers did not have enough fuel in the tank to keep up with the Suns down the stretch of Game 1. Though the score was knotted at 93 each after the third quarter (in which an exciting Booker/George shot-making duel took place), Phoenix was able to pull away in the fourth quarter and defend their home court.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

LA Clippers: Can they bounce back against the Phoenix Suns?

The LA Clippers find themselves down 0-2 for the third straight playoff series in the 2021 NBA playoffs. The first two series, though, ended with the Clippers winning the best of seven. They’ve beaten the 5-seed Dallas Mavericks and the 1-seed Utah Jazz. But now they face the 2-seed Phoenix...
NBAchatsports.com

Phoenix Suns: 3 Most Important Matchups vs Los Angeles Clippers

Phoenix Suns (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) The Phoenix Suns formerly spent their summers either praying for ping pong balls to fall their way, or signing frustrating point guards only for them to eventually reveal that they “don’t wanna be here.” But things are different this year. Now, they own a Western Conference Finals date with the Los Angeles Clippers, set to tip off Sunday, June 20.
NBAPosted by
AllClippers

LA Clippers Star Kawhi Leonard (Knee) OUT for Game 2 vs. Phoenix Suns

LA Clippers All-Star Kawhi Leonard will officially miss Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals, Clippers coach Tyronn Lue confirmed on Monday. According to Lue, Leonard's exact return date is unknown, and he's unsure of how much progress Leonard has made since he first suffered the injury in Game 4 of the second round.
NBAArkansas Online

Suns outlast Clippers during drought

LOS ANGELES -- Devin Booker scored 25 points before fouling out in the final minute, Chris Paul made clutch free throws on a night everyone was missing and the Phoenix Suns escaped with an 84-80 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday night to take a 3-1 lead in the Western Conference finals.
NBAredhillandreigatelife.co.uk

Phoenix Suns take command of series against Los Angeles Clippers

The Phoenix Suns moved a major step closer to their first NBA finals in 28 years with a narrow win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday. The Suns took a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven Western Conference final series with an 84-80 victory in LA, and will be hoping to complete their progression on Monday in Phoenix.