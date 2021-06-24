Phoenix Suns | Reggie Jackson (24 points) Highlights vs. Phoenix Suns

With so much of the Phoenix Suns’ victory over the LA Clippers on Sunday running through Devin Booker, it might be surprising, if not shocking, to find that his first assist didn’t come until the second quarter. Furthermore, that after dishing out two in a matter of possessions, his third didn’t come until there were 63 ticks left in the first half. No layoff followed that dime; the remaining eight came in regular intervals, not incessantly as the jumpers he refused to miss but certainly as frequent as the rebounds he continued to pull down.